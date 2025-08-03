Animated illustration by Daniela Bracco

I was delighted to be interviewed by Abby Sugar of One Potato Box, a newsletter focused on feeding families. I talked about growing up in an Italian family and also feeding my own kids, one of whom was a picky eater and now loves to cook.

This week’s newsletter features a roundup of summer recipes for both free and paid subscribers, plus a few tasty links.

Please note that Buona Domenica will be on break for the next three weeks. I will be using this time to develop recipes for the newsletter, as well as work on other projects, planning for the release of my next book, Italian Cookies, which publishes next spring (more on that soon, I hope!).

And even though I will technically be on break, I will be sending out weekly bonus recipes to my paid subscribers. I’ve got some good new ones lined up for you! The full newsletter resumes on Sunday, Aug. 31.

These sunflowers from my daughter Adriana’s wildflower garden prove it’s still summer

Well, it’s happened. On July 29 I saw my first Ha**ow**n candy display at the supermarket (can’t bear to even write the word). And on July 30, the New York Times cooking account on Instagram featured a recipe for croustade with apples. It’s a good bet that the next time I walk into Safeway my senses will be met with the cloying, insincere stench of cinnamon brooms.

Meanwhile, here in the real world, it is still summer. I refuse to let marketing forces sweep me towards a season that still six weeks away, while the farmers market stalls are teeming with juicy melons, golden peaches and sweet corn, and I am still waiting for the figs to ripen on my tree. So please don’t talk to me about apples just yet.

Instead, talk to me about your SUMMER ALL STARS.

You know: those dishes that you simply have to make at least once every summer. Maybe it’s one you dream about all year long, the way I dream about my aunt Gilda’s Insalata di Riso (cold rice salad), or the Timballo di Melanzane from my book Big Night In, a savory ring of rice cooked in tomato sauce and layered with thin slices of fried eggplant and smoked mozzarella, then baked until gooey. Or maybe it’s a dish of more recent vintage, like “corn chowder quiche,” which I came up with a few years ago after seeing tasseled ears of corn nestled up against a pile of glossy peppers at the farmers market and thinking that they absolutely needed to be tossed together in a savory custard and baked in a buttery crust.

Below are links to some of my summer all stars, including the recipe for eggplant timballo and Gilda’s rice salad. There are also recipes for zucchini fritters, peperonata bruschetta, and Abruzzese style panzanella. Plus brown sugar peach crostata (a must at this time of year!) and red wine fig gelato, which I will be making as soon as the figs on my tree are ripe. I’ve noted which recipes are available to all and which are paywalled.

The recipe for corn chowder quiche will be going out next week as a bonus recipe for paid subscribers.

But before we get to the recipes, please tell me, dear readers, what are your summer all stars? Share in the comments—feel free to include detailed descriptions, recipes, links, etc. I’d love to know what is bringing you joy in the kitchen right now.

All-Star Recipes to Make This Month

More Tasty Links!

Detail of a photo by Mark Beaham for The Mediterranean Dish

INSALATA DI MARE: I developed this recipe for the popular website The Mediterranean Dish. It’s bright and lemony, and packed with fresh seafood. What sets it apart is the addition of quick-pickled vegetables.

THE ITALIAN DISPATCH: I’m enjoying this newsletter by freelance journalist

. It provides a nuanced view of Italy and embraces the country’s many contradictions.

LOCAL STYLE: This newsletter by Italian-American writer and fashion consultant Gabriela Proietti offers a fresh, accessible take on Italian fashion.

NEW YORKER SKETCHBOOK: Nothing to do with Italy, but I was taken by these watercolor sketches by artist Christoph Niemann capturing the rhythm and texture of the city. I’m headed to NYC in a couple of weeks and will be looking at the cityscape with fresh eyes.

THE SECRET INGREDIENT: Speaking of New York, ex-line cook

Chapin, who was born and raised in the city, now adapts hit restaurant recipes for home cooks. Among them: Via Carota’s Crispy Zucchini Fries, Il Buco’s Rustic Olive Sourdough, and Misi’s Pistachio Gelato.

SESAME, by Rachel Simons: Also speaking of New York, I just bought a copy of this cookbook by the co-founder of Seed + Mill, a shop in Chelsea Market that sells a range of high-quality sesame-based products. I’ve already made the Fully Loaded Granola with tahini and maple syrup. Today I’m making the Pistachio and Whipped Feta dip with tahini to bring to my neighbor’s. Next up: maybe the Sweet & Salty Sesame Challah or the Tahini Semifreddo with Seed & Nut Brittle.

What is catching your interest right now?

Thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing. Buon Agosto a tutti!

Alla prossima,

Domenica