Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

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Susan Spungen and Domenica Marchetti talk Italian Cookies

Italy! Cookies! And a sneak peek at my forthcoming book!
Domenica Marchetti's avatar
Susan Spungen's avatar
Domenica Marchetti and Susan Spungen
Mar 26, 2026

Thanks to all who joined this spirited conversation with me and food stylist, writer, recipe developer, and fellow cookie maven Susan Spungen. This was so much fun, I think I’m going to rewatch it myself. Thanks to Susan for the great conversation.

Be sure to subscribe to Susan’s newsletter Susanality. Tomorrow she’ll be sharing her riff on the recipe for Brutti ma Buoni cookies from the book.

Enjoy!

ITALIAN COOKIES comes out on April 14. If you would like to pre-order a copy, you can do so by clicking one of the links below.

Enjoy the rest of the week. I’ll see you on Sunday…

Domenica

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