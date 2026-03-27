Ciao!

Thanks for reading our second monthly wine note at Buona Domenica. Remember, this is a bonus feature for paid subscribers that will hit your inbox once a month, always on a weekday, never interfering with Domenica’s Sunday newsletter.

This month’s note takes us south to Puglia, the heel of the boot, known for big, tannic reds like Negroamaro and Primitivo. For generations, winemakers have elevated them by adding juice from local varietals to achieve more flavor, acidity or color, or simply to add profit-stretching volume. Often, those local blenders were simply that: grapes grown to prop up the stars, not even meriting a mention on the label.

Historically, that was the role played by Susumaniello, a black grape grown in Brindisi province and neighboring Salice Salentino.