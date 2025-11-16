Thanksgiving Recipe Roundup
Lots of tasty links; plus, a COOKIE AND COCKTAIL PARTY!
This week’s newsletter features links to all sorts of tempting Thanksgiving recipes. I’ve unlocked several from the BD archives to make them available to all subscribers; others are available to Buona Domenica’s paid community.
Thanksgiving Tug-of-War
Putting together a Thanksgiving menu is always a game of tug-of-war for me. Every year it’s a battle between the stalwarts, the all-stars, and the new kids on the block.
My mom did not have this problem. She recreated the same menu every year—well, maybe not exactly, but almost: a whole, beautifully bronzed roast turkey with bread, sausage, and chestnut stuffing; agrodolce (sweet & sour) Savoy cabbage; savory carrot crostata; cauliflower with oil-cured olives and anchovies; and braised cime di rapa (rapini). The changes she made, to the stuffing or the selection of side dishes, were occasional tweaks and nothing that would greatly upset the balance of her Italian-accented Thanksgiving. At a certain point, she did stop making the carrot crostata, a time-consuming and labor-intensive endeavor. It was ultimately replaced by my sister’s baked sweet potatoes and apples, a dish mom accepted, first grudgingly, then readily.
Desserts always leaned American—apple pie and pumpkin pie—though she always started with homemade crust (recipe from Betty Crocker) and homemade pumpkin purée. A week or two before Thanksgiving, a whole turban squash would appear on the kitchen counter. Then it would be gone, cut up into pieces and cooked down to a puree for the pie. Eventually, I took over the pie making. To this day, I have never been able to make a pie with canned pumpkin or store-bought crust. She trained me well.
The question for me right now is whether there will be pumpkin pie at all. Currently, pumpkin pie is duking it out with pumpkin panna cotta for a place on the dessert table. There is also the stalwart possibility: Rose Levy Beranbaum’s pumpkin cheesecake, which I mentioned in last year’s Thanksgiving post. My daughter has already claimed dibs on baking a salted caramel apple pie. Will there be a primo piatto before the roast turkey? No, because there will be no turkey at our house. Once again, we are jettisoning the bird in favor of another stalwart: homestyle porchetta, liberally seasoned, rolled pork butt, rotisseried on the grill.
I like inviting a new dish to the table every year, something to shake things up a little. I have been eyeing these cacio e pepe green beans since seeing them in my Instagram feed a few days ago. Also, this luxurious pumpkin soup by my friend. And this apple butter pie (I still have one jar left from last year’s batch of homemade apple butter).
The other day, I was scrolling through the Buona Domenica recipe index—something I do from time to time to remind myself of the recipes I’ve posted in this newsletter since its debut in February 2022. For the record, we are just one short of 240, which is to say two or three cookbooks worth of recipes! And many of them would be welcome on the Thanksgiving table. Below I’ve linked to some that caught my eye, in case you are looking to shake up your own Thanksgiving menu, or wouldn’t mind a little late fall inspiration.
Tell me: What’s on your menu this year?
THANKSGIVING RECIPE ROUNDUP: Links
