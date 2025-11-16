Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking. To view this newsletter in its entirety please click on the headline to open it in your browser. And…please click on the little heart at the top. It makes this tasty little newsletter more visible to the world, and isn’t that a good thing?

Thanksgiving Tug-of-War

Putting together a Thanksgiving menu is always a game of tug-of-war for me. Every year it’s a battle between the stalwarts, the all-stars, and the new kids on the block.

My mom did not have this problem. She recreated the same menu every year—well, maybe not exactly, but almost: a whole, beautifully bronzed roast turkey with bread, sausage, and chestnut stuffing; agrodolce (sweet & sour) Savoy cabbage; savory carrot crostata; cauliflower with oil-cured olives and anchovies; and braised cime di rapa (rapini). The changes she made, to the stuffing or the selection of side dishes, were occasional tweaks and nothing that would greatly upset the balance of her Italian-accented Thanksgiving. At a certain point, she did stop making the carrot crostata, a time-consuming and labor-intensive endeavor. It was ultimately replaced by my sister’s baked sweet potatoes and apples, a dish mom accepted, first grudgingly, then readily.

Desserts always leaned American—apple pie and pumpkin pie—though she always started with homemade crust (recipe from Betty Crocker) and homemade pumpkin purée. A week or two before Thanksgiving, a whole turban squash would appear on the kitchen counter. Then it would be gone, cut up into pieces and cooked down to a puree for the pie. Eventually, I took over the pie making. To this day, I have never been able to make a pie with canned pumpkin or store-bought crust. She trained me well.

The question for me right now is whether there will be pumpkin pie at all. Currently, pumpkin pie is duking it out with pumpkin panna cotta for a place on the dessert table. There is also the stalwart possibility: Rose Levy Beranbaum’s pumpkin cheesecake, which I mentioned in last year’s Thanksgiving post. My daughter has already claimed dibs on baking a salted caramel apple pie. Will there be a primo piatto before the roast turkey? No, because there will be no turkey at our house. Once again, we are jettisoning the bird in favor of another stalwart: homestyle porchetta, liberally seasoned, rolled pork butt, rotisseried on the grill.

I like inviting a new dish to the table every year, something to shake things up a little. I have been eyeing these cacio e pepe green beans since seeing them in my Instagram feed a few days ago. Also, this luxurious pumpkin soup by my friend

. And this

(I still have one jar left from last year’s batch of

).

The other day, I was scrolling through the Buona Domenica recipe index—something I do from time to time to remind myself of the recipes I’ve posted in this newsletter since its debut in February 2022. For the record, we are just one short of 240, which is to say two or three cookbooks worth of recipes! And many of them would be welcome on the Thanksgiving table. Below I’ve linked to some that caught my eye, in case you are looking to shake up your own Thanksgiving menu, or wouldn’t mind a little late fall inspiration.

Tell me: What’s on your menu this year?

Leave a comment

Soupy Rice with Celeriac and Chestnuts

"You will not get blown away by this," Nigella Lawson warns in the head note that accompanies the recipe for this wintry soup. "This is not to disparage it: it is a favorite in my house," she adds. "There's just something quiet and lovely about it that seems to still the air around you as you eat."

Carrot Polenta Cake with Marsala

Have you ever experimented with a recipe that turned out so well that you can't quite believe you made it? This is one of those. I made this simple cake on a brisk day in January a few years ago, while testing recipe for The Glorious Vegetables of Italy

