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This week’s newsletter is blissfully short and savory. It features two recipes for summer sauces: Ligurian-Style Herb Sauce with olives and walnuts; and Salsa Tonnata, a cold, creamy sauce of puréed tuna, capers, and anchovies, both available to paid subscribers. You can browse the Buona Domenica archives here, and the full index of recipes (272 and counting!) here. A paid subscription gives you access to all archived newsletters and recipes and The Winelist, a monthly column by Scott Vance, plus giveaways and other assorted perks. We appreciate your support.

Hunger makes a grand sauce, my husband’s grandmother, Thelma, used to say. When our children were little, we would trot out this adage any time they complained that they were “starving.”

“Hunger makes a GRAND sauce!” Scott and I would chime in unison, much to our kids’ irritation. How we grated on their nerves, which, of course, was half the fun.

Thelma was right, of course. When you’re hungry, even a bowl of Special K with skim milk and no sugar sprinkled on top can taste good. But what about when you’re having a hard time mustering an appetite at all? I should clarify that this does not happen often to me, and when it does it’s usually due to sad news, a broken ankle, or, more commonly, the melting heat of summer, whether in Italy (hot and dry) or Virginia (hot and humid).

Weirdly, June has been an unseasonably mild month here in the mid-Atlantic and northeastern U.S. While Italy, France, Spain, and the UK have been enduring an extreme, record-breaking heat wave, we have been basking in comparative cool—low to mid 80s (30° C) during the day and 65 to 70° F (18-21° C) in the evening. But that is about to change. The forecast for later this week calls temps to hit a high of 102°F (39° C) just in time for the 4th of July weekend. It’s hard to think about cooking, let alone eating, when the mere act of breathing feels like a chore.

During these dog days of summer, I turn to sauces to stimulate an appetite gone AWOL. I don’t mean ragù or marinara sauce or the rich French “mother” sauces. I mean fresh, punchy raw sauces meant to jolt awake your disinterested palate. Today I have two to share with you, and what makes them especially appealing is that they are quite different one from the other.

The first is a deeply green, Ligurian-style herb sauce of parsley, basil, and marjoram, enriched with walnuts and olives. I’ve been putting it on everything from fresh-out-of-the-oven focaccia to grilled swordfish. The second is a cool and creamy Salsa Tonnata, a Piemontese sauce that is traditionally served with paper-thin slices of poached veal, a classic dish called Vitello Tonnato (which I adore). Salsa tonnata has broken free of its Piemontese constraints and taken on a life of its own in recent years. There are now many versions out in the digital and real world. Mine incorporates a dollop of mustard to give it a little extra zip.

Do you have a favorite summer sauce you rely on to perk up your appetite?

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RECIPE: Ligurian-Style Herb Sauce

Ligurian-style herb sauce served over grilled swordfish steak

Herbs and herb sauces feature prominently in the cuisine of Liguria, the small, crescent-shaped mountainous region along Italy’s northwestern coast. In addition to classic pesto alla Genovese, you will also find sauces with other tender herbs, thickened with ground walnuts or bread soaked in milk. Sweet marjoram, under-appreciated by most cooks, is popular in Ligurian cooking; it grows profusely and its citrusy, floral and slightly bitter notes go well with both fish and vegetables. It plays an important role in this mixed herb sauce.

Also in the mix: lemon zest, capers, and olives, thickened with crushed walnuts, all of which come together to form a sort of rustic pesto that can be used to dress up any number of dishes: roasted or grilled swordfish steaks, beef tagliata, poached chicken breasts or grilled chicken thighs, and vegetables from baby potatoes to grilled eggplant and zucchini.

Click on the button below for the full, printable recipe, available to paid subscribers.

Ligurian-Style Herb Sauce

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RECIPE: Salsa Tonnata

Roasted sweet peppers and farmers market tomatoes dolloped with salsa tonnata

This cream-colored sauce looks innocent enough, but it is packed with bold and piquant flavors, thanks to the combination of tuna, anchovies, capers, lemon, and vinegar. Hard-boiled egg yolks and extra-virgin olive oil rein in its assertiveness. Spoon it on grilled summer vegetables, cold roast chicken, or grilled tuna steaks, or use it as a sandwich spread.

The traditional recipe also calls for adding a splash of the veal poaching liquid to loosen the sauce and round out its flavor. But even without it the sauce is delicious, one that really wakes up your palate. I add a dollop of Duke’s mayonnaise and a dab of prepared Dijon mustard to my non-traditional salsa tonnata to give it a little extra body and zip.

Click on the button below for the full, printable recipe, available to paid subscribers.

Salsa Tonnata

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MORE SAVORY SUMMER SAUCES

Index of Recipes Shells with Pistachio Pesto, Stracciatella & Mortadella March 30, 2025 I had half a bag of pistachios left over from recipe testing, so I thought I’d turn them into pesto. This brought to mind one of my favorite pizza topping combinations: pistachio pesto, creamy stracciatella cheese, and mortadella. Voilà, this savory, springy pasta dish was born... Read full story

Index of Recipes Oregano Pesto May 5, 2024 This riff on classic basil pesto is a surprise—sweeter and more floral than you might imagine, but with a welcome bite. It combines a mix of tender oregano leaves, flat-leaf parsley, and... Read full story

ONLINE PASTA CLASS!

Pasta lovers: Join me on Thursday, July 30, for an online class with 177 Milk Street! In this small-group work shop, we’ll be making Zucchini Anolini, a summer riff on a classic stuffed pasta from Emilia-Romagna. I’ll teach you how to make the dough and roll it out into thin sheets. Then we’ll make a light but richly flavored filling of zucchini and ricotta cheese. And (in a clever and practical twist!) we’ll use the liquid from draining the zucchini to create a light, glossy sauce.

Date and time: Thursday, July 30, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. EDT

Price: $74.59

DISCOUNT: Enter the code PASTA15 to receive a 15% discount on the class.

Click on the button below to register:

Summer Stuffed Pasta Class

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A MIDWESTERN SWING FOR ITALIAN COOKIES

Friends in and around Milwaukee and Chicago: I will be in your fair cities in mid-July, and I can’t wait! Here’s what’s up:

Saturday, July 18, 4-6 p.m. CDT: I will be at Semolina MKE Handcrafted Pasta and Pantry , in Milwaukee, where owner-pastaia Petra Orlowski is hosting me for a cookie tasting and book signing at her shop and cooking school. Tickets include cookies, coffee, and wine, plus a signed copy of the book. GET TICKETS HERE

Sunday, July 19, 10:30-12:30 a.m CDT: The Chicago chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier is hosting a morning of coffee and Italian cookies at Sip Society Coffee Education Center. There will be an Italian Cookies Q & A, with coffee service provided by Wolf at the Door, a culinary cookbook pop-up in Chicago. Tickets include all food and drink and a signed copy of Italian Cookies. GET TICKETS HERE

I was hoping to put together a more substantial midwestern tour for Italian Cookies, but it was not in the cards this summer. Luckily, cookies are a year-round, perennial subject that makes everyone happy, so perhaps I can organize something for later this year…

Signed Copies of ITALIAN COOKIES

I’ve just signed a fresh batch of books at Kitchen Arts & Letters, in Manhattan. You can purchase the book at the store, at Lexington Ave. & 93 St., or online through their website.

If you happen to be downtown, you can buy signed copies at Wild Sorrel, the new cookbook shop at 332 East 13th Street in the East Village.

Thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica