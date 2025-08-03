Zucchini Fritters with Feta and Fresh Herbs

I don’t fry a lot, especially in summer, but I make an exception for zucchini. I love fried squash blossoms, zucchine alla scapece (fried zucchini coins marinated in vinegar), and these tender, three-bite fritters. A shower of herbs is folded into the batter, along with crumbled feta cheese, which gives the fritters a pleasing punch. Enjoy them warm or at room temperature. The fritters make a great appetizer for a get-together on the patio. Or serve them as part of a light supper, along with a savory peach and tomato salad.

Makes about 2 dozen



INGREDIENTS

1/2 pound (250 g) zucchini; about 1 large or 3-4 small

Sea salt

1 cup (120 g) unbleached all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

3/4 cup 175ml sparkling water

1 large egg

1/3 to 1/2 cup (about 100 g) crumbled Greek feta cheese

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh herbs (I use a combination of dill, mint, parsley and basil)

Sunflower oil or a mix of sunflower and extra-virgin olive oil, for frying



INSTRUCTIONS

1. Cut the ends off the zucchini and slice them lengthwise into quarters. Cut the quarters crosswise into thin wedges and put them in a colander set over a bowl. Sprinkle with salt and toss. Let stand while you prepare the batter.

2. Measure the flour and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a bowl and whisk to combine. Gradually pour in the water, whisking to prevent lumps from forming. Drop in the egg and whisk until everything is well blended. The mixture should have the same consistency as pancake batter and should fall in a ribbon from the whisk. Add water a few drops at a time if it is too thick. Drain the zucchini and add them to the batter. Stir in the crumbled feta and herbs.

3. Heat 1/4-inch (1/2 cm) oil in a skillet until it is shimmering. To check if it’s ready, drop in a tiny bit of batter. It should sizzle and rise to the surface immediately. Gently drop spoonfuls of batter into the hot oil, taking care not to crowd the pan. Fry until golden-brown on the bottom, 1 to 2 minutes; turn with a fork and fry until the other side is golden-brown, another 1 to 2 minutes. With the fork or a skimmer transfer the cooked frittelle to a paper towel-lined plate. Continue to fry until you have used all the batter. You should end up with about 2 dozen frittelle. Sprinkle with salt and serve.