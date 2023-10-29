Marsala-spiked beef stew, one of autumn’s pleasures. Illustration by Daniela Bracco

Benvenuti! Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking. I’m a journalist, cooking instructor, occasional tour guide, and the author of eight cookbooks on Italian cuisine. This week’s post and recipes are free to all subscribers. Enjoy!

Recipes:

* Deeply Rich Beef and Marsala Stew

* Nigel Slater’s Marsala, Almond, and Chocolate Slice

* Carrot Polenta Cake with Marsala

Please help me grow this community of Italian food lovers! Click on the green ‘Share Buona Domenica’ button below. And if you are a free subscriber, consider upgrading to a paid subscription, which gives you full access to all archived recipes, plus participation in giveaways, discounts for online cooking classes, and other perks. Grazie!

Share Buona Domenica

In 2019, I was shopping for ingredients for a cooking class that I was set to teach to a group of tour guests in Abruzzo. We were in the picturesque medieval city of Sulmona, situated in a valley ringed with mountains; birthplace of the poet Ovid and of those colorful candy-coated almonds, confetti (and if you’ve never had good confetti, I recommend you make a stop in Sulmona if the opportunity ever arises to taste the real deal).

All was well, except that I could not find an ingredient that I needed to make a cake: Marsala, the alcohol-fortified wine named for its Sicilian city of origin. The hotel that was hosting the class had none on hand, and neither did the local alimentari or supermarket. “Non si usa più,” the hotel’s chef told me—no one uses it anymore. I don’t remember how I scored some, probably through my ever capable tour partners, Nancy and Michael. Eventually, the Marsala did materialize and I was able to make the cake--the Carrot Polenta Cake with Marsala from The Glorious Vegetables of Italy.

It was not a big deal—we could have substituted sherry or Madiera, or another fortified wine. But I did feel a twinge of sadness that Marsala seemed to be passé. My mother kept a bottle of it in her pantry and I’ve always done the same. In spite of that whiff of dustiness about it, I’ve always found Marsala to be a useful ingredient. Most of my books have at least one recipe that calls for it, including the Osso Buco recipe in The Glorious Soups and Stews of Italy, the Beef and Chestnut Stew with Marsala in Big Night In, the Marsala Pound Cake with Dried Fruit Compote in Williams-Sonoma Rustic Italian, the Zabaglione Cream Liqueur (aka homemade Vov) in Preserving Italy,

and, of course, the carrot-polenta cake from Glorious Veg.

So, it made me happy when, a few weeks ago, I was flipping through a new cookbook and came across a recipe titled “Deeply Rich Beef and Marsala Stew with Dijon Mustard.” The cookbook is The Global Pantry Cookbook: Transform Your Everyday Cooking with Tahini, Gochujang, Miso, and Other Irresistible Ingredients, by Ann Taylor Pittman and Scott Mowbray. I freelanced for Ann and Scott when they were editors at Cooking Light and have long admired their work. I cheered a little when I saw Marsala listed among the dozens of pantry ingredients featured in the book.

This sent me on a Marsala google search, which led to a 2020 Forbes article claiming that “Marsala has, in recent years, undergone a renaissance that is rapidly restoring it to the ranks of the world’s great wines.” Great news, I thought, even though I had never really considered Marsala as a drinking wine except for as a component of the homemade Vov, which I make every Christmas. Things were getting interesting. I decided to back up a bit.

Photo of Marsala from Italia.it

Just what is Marsala? The most common description is that it is a “fortified wine” that comes from and is named for Marsala, a city in western Sicily. It is classified according to sweetness, color, and age. Marsala secco (dry) contains the least amount of sugar; semi-secco is semi-sweet; and dolce is the sweetest, like a dessert wine. In the color category, “ambra” and “oro” Marsalas are made from white grapes, and the less common “rubino” is made from red grapes. Marsala labeled “fine” is aged for one year; “superiore” is aged for two years; “superiore riserva” is aged for four; “vergine” (or solera) is aged for five years; and “vergine stravecchio” is aged for a minimum of 10 years. (You’ll find more details on these classifications in the Forbes article.)

It is likely that a version of Marsala existed for centuries as a “vino perpetuo,” in which new wine is added to older vintages. According to Italian Wine, the book I profiled here, it was English businessman John Woodhouse who in the 18th century had the idea to turn Marsala’s vino perpetuo into a fortified wine that could be exported. Long story short: due to various world events over the centuries (wars, trade embargos, vine-destroying pests, Italian unification, and government taxes), demand for and sales of Marsala went up but quality plummeted, and eventually the wine devolved into the cheap cooking product that you find on the supermarket shelf right next to equally dismal sherry and port.

Enter former race car driver Marco De Bartoli, a Marsala native whose family was a producer of the wine. In the late 20th century, he began making a wine called Vecchio Samperi—a version of Marsala in the old vino perpetuo tradition, using only Grillo grapes and no alcohol fortification. De Bartoli passed away in 2012 and his three children now run the winery, where they continue to to make vino perpetuo and a selection of high-quality fortified Marsala wines.

According to the Forbes article, “Marsala has staged an extraordinary comeback as a new generation of young Italian winemakers returned Marsala to its roots, crafting layered, complex wines that lived up to its historic reputation.”

Some (affordable) Marsalas from my pantry

In my head, I’ve already booked a Marsala-tasting trip to Sicily. But today we are here for beef stew (and cake!), meaning we don’t want to spend $50 to $100 on a bottle of wine that we intend to cook and bake with. In The Global Pantry Cookbook, authors Ann Pittman and Scott Mowbray recommend using dry Marsala of Superiore designation. It runs about $15 a bottle and you can often find it at well-stocked supermarkets. This May 2023 article from Wine Enthusiast includes a list of recommended Marsalas both for cooking and drinking.

I found a bottle of Florio Vecchioflorio Marsala Superiore 2017 at one of my local wine shops for $15.99. My other local wine shop had another good, affordable option: Marsala Ostinato Fine Secco D.O.P., aged only one year but still a good Marsala for cooking with. Steer clear of non-Italian brands with no classifications, as they are generally of poor quality. Our goal is to enrich the flavor of what we’re making, not kill it.

Why do I like cooking (and baking) with Marsala? Because it adds depth to stew and sauce. But it’s more than that. It has an enticing, rounded, dried fruit quality, and by dried fruit I mean figs, golden raisins, and apricots, but also nuts, which are called “frutta secca” in Italy. Good Marsala brings delicious complexity to both savory and sweet foods. In desserts, it reminds me of mosto cotto (cooked grape must), which is used in Abruzzo and elsewhere to sweeten cookies and cakes.

Readers: Do you use Marsala in cooking? What do you make?

Leave a comment

RECIPE: Deeply Rich Beef and Marsala Stew

What attracted me to it was not just the inclusion of 3/4 cup of Marsala, but also a generous quantity of Dijon mustard. The combination makes for an extra-savory and comforting beef stew.

Here’s what authors Ann Taylor Pittman and Scott Mowbray write in their headnote:

“The flavor goes on and on, enveloping buttery soft chuck roast and lots of not-overcooked vegetables.” They are not wrong! They suggest spooning the stew over mashed potatoes “for a double dose of spuds.” I, of course, would recommend pasta—penne or rigatoni. However, neither is necessary. This stew stands on its own; just serve it with a green salad on the side and maybe some bread or focaccia for scooping up the sauce.

(Recipe slightly adapted from The Global Pantry Cookbook, by Ann Taylor Pittman and Scott Mowbray; Workman, 2023.)

Makes 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, more as needed

2 1/2 to 3 pounds (1.2 kg) boneless chuck roast, cut into 2- to 3-inch (5- to 7 1/2-cm) pieces

Fine salt, or to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

1 large onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, lightly crushed

2 tablespoons double-concentrated tomato paste

3/4 cup (170 ml) dry Marsala wine (Superiore or Fine; see Cook’s Note)

3 cups (700 ml) beef broth (may substitute chicken or vegetable broth)

5 tablespoons smooth Dijon mustard (see Cook’s Note)

5 sprigs thyme

2 bay leaves

1 pound (454 g) baby yellow potatoes, halved (or larger potatoes, quartered)

12 ounces (340 g) carrots, cut into 1-inch (2 1/2 cm) pieces

8 ounces (227 g) large cremini mushrooms, halved

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 300° F (150° C) with the rack arranged to accommodate the Dutch oven without touching the broiler element.

2. Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add some of the beef to the pan—don’t overcrowd or the meat won’t brown properly. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook until well browned, turning once or twice, about 8 minutes. Transfer the beef to a bowl or deep plate and repeat the process until all of it is browned. Set the browned beef aside.

3. Lower the heat to medium-low and add the onion to the pot, along with another 2 tablespoons olive oil if the bottom of the pot is dry. Sauté for 2 to 3 minutes, until the onion begins to soften. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 1 minute to combine it with the onion (the paste will clump up a bit, which is fine). Pour in 1/2 cup (120 ml) Marsala wine, scraping the bottom of the pot to loosen the browned bits. Cook until about half of the liquid evaporates and the mixture is thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in the broth, mustard, thyme, bay leaves, and season with a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Use a whisk if needed to incorporate the mustard.

4. Arrange the browned beef in the pot and bring the mixture to a boil. Cover and slide the pot into the oven. Braise for 1 hour.

5. Carefully remove the pot from the oven and stir in the potatoes, carrots, and mushrooms. Cover and return to the oven until the beef and vegetables are tender, 1 1/2 to 2 hours more. Remove from the oven, uncover, and stir in the remaining 1/4 cup (60 ml) of Marsala wine. Discard the thyme sprigs and bay leaves before serving.

PRINT: Deeply Rich Beef And Marsala Stew 81.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

RECIPE: Marsala Almond Chocolate Slice

Last week, as I was pondering Marsala, I came across an Instagram post by Nigella Lawson, which linked to a recipe by Nigel Slater for this Marsala Chocolate Slice. I felt it was my duty to make it; maybe yours, too. It’s truly a slice of heaven, a bit like Torta Caprese (the chocolate-almond torte from Capri) but baked in a loaf pan and cut into slices rather than wedges. I made it three days ago and it seems to get better as it sits—more fruity, more chocolately, more buttery. (Recipe slightly adapted from A Cook’s Book, by Nigel Slater.)

INGREDIENTS

120 g (3/4 cup) blanched almonds

125 g (4 1/2 ounces) bittersweet chocolate

175 g (6 ounces) salted butter

4 large eggs, separated and at room temperature

120 g (scant 2/3 cup) superfine (caster) sugar

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

60 ml (4 tablespoons) Marsala Superiore secco

30 g (1/4 cup) unsweetened cocoa powder

Crème fraîche or unsweetened whipped cream, for serving (optional)

Click on the box below for the full, printable recipe.

PRINT: Nigel Slater Marsala Chocolate Almond Slice 61.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

RECIPE: Carrot-Polenta Cake with Marsala

Cropped iPhone shot of the photo from The Glorious Vegetables of Italy

Have you ever experimented with a recipe that turned out so well that you can’t quite believe you made it? This is one of those. I made this simple cake on a brisk day one January while testing recipe for The Glorious Vegetables of Italy. As the cake baked, it filled the kitchen with the warm scent of Marsala and citrus, so that even before I tasted it I had a feeling it would be more than the sum of its parts. This cake has a lovely tender crumb thanks to the olive oil and grated carrots in the batter. It is typical of an Italian home dessert, not at all fancy; a good companion to an afternoon espresso or tea.

Makes one (8-inch / 20-cm) cake, to serve 8

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup (120 ml) extra-virgin olive oil (buttery rather than strong), plus more for the pan

1 cup (200 g) sugar

2 large eggs

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon and 1 orange

1/2 cup (120 ml) Marsala Superiore secco

1 1/4 cups (160 g) unbleached all-purpose flour

1/2 cup (60 g) finely ground cornmeal

2 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

2 cups shredded carrots (about 3 large)

Confectioners’ sugar for dusting

Click on the box below for the full, printable recipe.

PRINT: Carrot Polenta Cake With Marsala 61.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Thank you, dear reader, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica