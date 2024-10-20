A nice dish of Canederli in Brodo. Illustration by Daniela Bracco

WELCOME to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of Italian home cooking and baking. I’m a journalist, cooking teacher, occasional tour guide, and author of eight cookbooks on Italian cuisine.

FOOD WRITERS IN PIEMONTE, FALL 2025: Kathy Gunst and I have added a second Food Writers in Piemonte workshop to our 2025 schedule. This five-day workshop and tour will take place Oct. 3-8, 2025. The itinerary will be similar to our sold-out May workshop. If you are interested in this small-group experience, please send me an email at domenica@domenicacooks.com for more information.

This week’s newsletter features a recipe for Canederli al Radicchio e Speck (bread dumplings with radicchio and speck) for paid subscribers; and classic Canederli in Brodo (bread dumplings in broth) from my book The Glorious Soups and Stews of Italy, for all subscribers).

Click here to browse through the newsletter archive. If you’re looking for a particular recipe, you’ll find all Buona Domenica recipes—173 and counting—indexed here, ready to download and print—a function for paid subscribers. If you are able to do so, please consider supporting my work by becoming one.

Also: if you enjoy this weekly newsletter, please click on the ❤️ icon to like this post. This one gesture really helps to spread the word, and I appreciate it.

I only had two days in Trento, a city tucked up in Italy’s northeast corner, where the Dolomites form a somewhat somber backdrop in the distance. My short visit happened to coincide with something called “Il Festival dello Sport,” a weekend extravaganza with numerous events taking place in various palazzi and piazzas that drew huge crowds into the centro storico and sort of took over the city. So I can’t really say that I came away with a true sense of Trento. But I did get a taste.

The exterior and interior of Cattedrale San Virgilio, Trento

Trento is nestled in the Adige valley, along the Adige River, so even though it is ringed by mountains, the city itself is flat, its historic center easily walkable. The region was once part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire before being annexed by Italy in 1919. It is now one of five autonomous regions, a special status granted after World War II, in part to prevent secession from Italy. Among Trento’s landmarks are Castello del Buonconsiglio, a 13th century castle, once a bishops’ residence and now a museum known for its late-medieval frescoes; and the Duomo, or Cattedrale di San Virgilio, built in the 12th century over the bones of two previous structures. Unlike many Italian cathedrals, the interior of the Duomo is austere, all grey stone columns (see photo above). It has few of the Baroque flourishes that gild many other European cathedrals.

But it does have real candles. By that I mean those small candles that you can light as a prayer offering. Most churches replaced wax candles with electric one years ago, and I have to say I was surprised and even a little moved when I visited to see all the flames dancing in the drafty nave, the air slightly smoky from the melting wax.

Share

Leave a comment

Both German and Italian are spoken in this part of Italy, and the food reflects its Austrian-Germanic heritage. Among the culinary contributions are speck, a spiced and lightly smoked prosciutto; a variety of Alpine and washed rind cheeses, including a heady one called puzzone di Moena (“big stinker” from Moena); carne salada, which is salted and spiced aged beef; and, of course, apple strudel, which you’ll find in every pastry shop and on every restaurant menu.

Trentino-Alto Adige is also where you’ll find canederli—pronounced kah-NEH-dehr-lee—large bread dumplings known as knodel in German. They are slightly smaller than tennis balls and the classic version are seasoned with minced speck and Grana or Parmigiano cheese. They are poached in broth or water and served either in broth or dressed with melted butter.

A variety of canederli for sale at a local shop in Trento

While walking around the city, I came across a variety of pre-made canederli in several food shops: spinach and herb, cheese, and bright pink beet and radicchio among them (scroll down for a recipe for canederli al radicchio e speck, available to paid subscribers). When properly made, canederli have heft but they aren’t heavy. They should be packed tightly enough to hold their shape during poaching but loosely enough to absorb some of the liquid in which they are cooked, which softens them.

There’s a recipe for canederli in brodo in my first book, The Glorious Soups and Stews of Italy, published in 2006. It’s based on recipes from my mom’s Italian cookbooks, an old issue of La Cucina Italiana, and lots of tweaking. I posted the recipe on my website some years ago, and I’ve linked to it below. I’ve often wondered how it might compare to the OG.

On my second night, I got to find out, sort of. I had dinner at my hotel—after weeks on the road I was a little weary of eating out by myself, and canederli in brodo happened to be on the menu. A hotel restaurant can be a good place to enjoy a quiet, civilized solo meal, and over the years I’ve had some good ones, as well as some regretful ones. Alas, this was the latter. The dumplings were packed so tightly they could have been employed as mini cannonballs. I could barely cut them with a knife, let alone a soup spoon. The tepid broth they sat in was disconcertingly cloudy and watery, with a porky undertone. Not wanting to be rude, I forced down a few stodgy bites and left the rest. On the upside, I somehow felt convinced that the version I published in my book back in 2006 was a true and worthy rendition. Also, the serving of tiramisù* I had for dessert, which the waiter brought over gratis (maybe he saw me wince?), was a chocolate-coffee cloud, so win-win.

* Tiramisù is not from Trento; it originated at a restaurant in Treviso, in the Veneto, but as you know recipes don’t always respect borders and tiramisù is now known and loved the world over.

Readers: Have you ever tried a regional Italian dish that surprised you—for better or worse? Please regale me with your tales!

Leave a comment

RECIPE: Canederli al Radicchio e Speck

Canederli (pronounced kah-NEH-dehr-lee) are comfort food of the best kind. They are typically made with bread, though you’ll also find them made with polenta or potaotes. This particular recipe, with speck and sautéed radicchio, comes from the cookbook Alpine Cooking: Recipes and Stories from Europe’s Grand Mountains, by Meredith Erickson. As the title indicates, the book is a culinary traipse through the alpine regions of Italy, Austria, Switzerland, and France.

I shared this recipe several years ago, back when I was writing a monthly newsletter and had a much smaller readership. Now, with Trento fresh in my mind and winter ahead of us, it seems an ideal time to revisit it. Erickson’s recipe calls for sautéing chopped radicchio di Treviso—a beautiful, elongated deep red and white chicory—and combining the cooked vegetable with milk-soaked bread, speck, Grana Padano or Parmigiano cheese, and a handful of other ingredients. The dumplings are boiled in salted water and served simply dressed with melted butter.

It can be difficult to find radicchio di Treviso, especially outside of Italy, so I substituted radicchio di Chioggia—the round radicchio sold in most supermarkets—and found it worked nicely. It’s worth searching out speck, which has a distinct smoky flavor that adds depth to these tender dumplings. If you can’t find it, substitute good-quality smoked ham, or a mix of smoked ham and salami.

Click below for the the printable recipe, available to paid subscribers:

Canederli al Radicchio e Speck

RECIPE: Classic Canederli in Brodo

There is something undeniably alluring about these oversized bread dumplings. In spite of their hefty appearance, they are surprisingly light and fluffy, thanks to a gentle poaching in homemade broth. Dig into one with your spoon and you are rewarded with a tender bite of dumpling studded with savory bits of speck—smoked prosciutto. If you can’t find speck, substitute a combination of mortadella and salami. You can make a meatless version as well, by by substituting chopped blanched spinach or other greens for the ham. Recipe from The Glorious Soups and Stews of Italy.

Makes 8 first-course or 4 main-course servings



Ingredients

8 lightly packed cups cubed day-old Italian bread, crust removed

2 cups milk, heated to lukewarm

1 tablespoon butter

1 small yellow, finely chopped

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons minced fresh flat-leaf parsley

3 1/2 ounces finely diced imported speck; or 2 ounces finely diced mortadella and 1 1/2 ounces finely diced Genoa salami

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

2 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour, plus more for coating

8 to 10 cups homemade broth

Freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano for serving

Get the full recipe

PICTURE ITALY: Outskirts of Trento, 2024

Thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica