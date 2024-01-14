Lasagne in Brodo, a dish from the mountains of Abruzzo. Illustration by Daniela Bracco

Dear Friends,

How did we get here? And by here, I mean the middle of January. Last time I checked, it was Christmas Eve and I was cutting calamari sacs into rings. Now, the first half of the first month of 2024 is already behind us.

I sometimes feel like a cartoon character, Bugs Bunny or Wile E. Coyote, standing on the tracks with my arms outstretched, trying to stop an oncoming train. Except the train is one of these. The days whiz by, mercilessly. There’s no stopping them.

My answer, my way of putting on the brakes, is, not surprisingly, to cook. Specifically to turn my attention to a specific kitchen task, one that takes time and a certain amount of effort, that forces me to slow down and proceed with intention. It can be as simple as toasting a half-cup of whole peppercorns and then crushing them with a mortar and pestle to a semi-fine grind, listening to the crack and pop as they break down. Or something a little more involved, like candying orange peel, slicing the fat wedges of peel into even strips and poaching them, first in water to remove their bitterness, and then in sugar syrup, and then once they’ve partially dried to a sticky softness, dipping them in fine sugar to give them sparkle.

Or it can be elaborate, like today’s recipe for Lasagne in Brodo, a recipe that is actually four recipes in one: broth, pasta, meatballs, lasagne. A recipe that asks you to make time for it.

Many recipes these days are described as "genius," but this one earns it. Lasagne in brodo is composed of layers of thin egg pasta sheets, tiny veal meatballs, and mozzarella and parmigiano cheeses. But instead of being baked in sauce, the lasagne is baked in homemade broth. In the oven, the cheeses melt and the noodles and meatballs absorb the broth as the lasagne bakes. It is rich and comforting, and elegant at the same time ~ truly one of the finest pasta dishes I've ever had the pleasure of eating.

I’ve only ever had Lasagne in brodo at one restaurant: Plistia, in Pescasseroli, a picturesque mountain village in the National Park of Abruzzo. The restaurant, which I first visited back in 1994 with my parents and my (then-new) husband, was run by Cesidio (Cicitto) Decina and his wife, Laura del Principe, who was the chef. I wrote about Laura’s cooking in The Glorious Pasta of Italy. In the restaurant’s tiny kitchen, she created mostly traditional food, but every dish had her genius imprint: ’drenselle, wide pasta ribbons with black pepper and parmigiano cheese mixed into the dough; fat, emerald-green pici-like spinach noodles called codette (little tails), dressed with a subtle sauce of peas, crumbled sausage (just a little!) and a touch of tomato; and this lasagne.

Plistia closed quite a few years ago after Cicitto passed away. But I heard not too long ago that Laura is cooking up magic at another restaurant in Abruzzo, and I hope I’m lucky enough to enjoy her cooking again when I head back in spring.

This dish is a showstopper—homemade noodles, homemade broth, all the rolling of the tiny meatballs. It won’t work with shortcuts, like boxed lasagne or canned broth. Make it anyway. Not today, maybe, but on a day when you're looking for a good kitchen project to tackle, or a way to—temporarily, anyway—slow that train.

READERS: What’s your favorite “slow” recipe?

RECIPE: Lasagne in Brodo

Making this recipe is a labor of love, but worth every bit of time and effort. It is elegant and traditional, and at the same time utterly contemporary. Take the time to make homemade broth and you will be rewarded; as the lasagne bakes in the oven, the noodles absorb the broth’s rich flavor. See the Note at the end of the recipe for do-ahead tips.

Makes 6 or more servings

INGREDIENTS

For the homemade chicken broth:

1 (4-pound/2 kg) chicken

1 yellow onion, quartered

4 whole cloves

2 carrots, cut into 2-inch pieces

2 ribs celery, including leafy tops, cut into 2-inch pieces

Handful of parsley (leaves and stems)

1/2 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

Water (about 4 quarts/4 L)

Sea salt

For the meatballs:

12 ounces (340 g) ground veal

1/2 teaspoon salt

Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon minced fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Vegetable or olive oil for frying

For the lasagne noodles:

2 to 2 1/4 cups (280 g) “00” flour or unbleached all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon semolina flour, plus more for dusting the work surface

Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

3 extra-large eggs, or 4 large

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

To assemble the lasagne:

1 pound (454 g) fresh mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced

About 1 cup (90-100 g) freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Butter for coating a baking dish

INSTRUCTIONS

To make the broth: Put all of the ingredients for the broth except the water and salt into a large stockpot. Add enough water to cover the ingredients by about 2 inches. Bring the broth to a boil over medium-high heat, skimming any foam that forms on the surface. Reduce the heat to medium-low or low and cook, uncovered, at a gentle simmer, for 3 to 4 hours, or until the broth is reduced by about half. Continue to skim the broth as needed as it cooks.

Towards the end of cooking, season the broth with salt to taste and let it simmer for another 30 minutes, until it has developed a rich meaty flavor. Turn off the heat and, using tongs or a skimmer, remove as much of the chicken carcass as you can and discard it.

Strain the broth through a colander lined with several layers of damp cheesecloth into a container. Let it cool to room temperature; then cover and refrigerate until well chilled. Skim off and discard the congealed layer of fat on the surface. Measure out 4 cups (1 L) of broth for the lasagne. Reserve the remaining broth for another use. You can store it in an airtight container in the freezer for 1 month or longer. (As for the meat, you can either discard it or enjoy it. I love the “stracotto” (overcooked) chicken drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with salt.)

To make the meatballs: Combine all the ingredients except the oil in a bowl and mix thoroughly with your hands or a spatula. With your fingers, pinch off small pieces of the mixture and roll into tiny balls—about the size of a hazelnut. Place the meatballs on a clean baking sheet or platter. You should end up with 125 to 150 meatballs, depending on size. Warning: 12 ounces of ground veal will look like a mountain and you will curse me as you are rolling these chickpea-sized meatballs. Stick with it and savor the s l o w passage of time as you roll. The diminutive size of the meatballs contributes to the delicacy of the lasagne.

Loading video

Film the bottom of a frying pan with vegetable oil and heat it on medium until the oil shimmers. Place a platter lined with paper towels near the stove. Carefully add the meatballs to the hot oil, working in batches so they don’t crowd the pan. Fry the meatballs, nudging and swirling them around from time to time with a skimmer or slotted spoon, until they are lightly browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Use a skimmer to transfer the meatballs to the prepared platter. Repeat until all the meatballs are fried. If not using immediately, transfer the meatballs to a lidded container and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

To make the dough by hand: In a bowl, whisk together the flours and nutmeg. Dump the mixture into a mound onto a clean counter. Make a wide, shallow well in the center of the mound.

Break the eggs into the bowl. Add the oil and whisk lightly. Pour the egg mixture into the flour well. Using a fork, gently whisk the eggs while gradually drawing in flour from the inside wall of the well. Continue to whisk flour into the eggs until the mixture is the consistency of thick batter. Now use your hands to draw more flour into the egg mixture until a dough forms. Begin to knead the dough. Using the heel of your hand, push the dough gently but firmly away from you, and then fold it over toward you. Rotate the dough a quarter turn, and repeat the pushing and folding motion. As you knead, continue to incorporate flour bit by bit until the dough is quite firm and but still pliable. You may not use all the flour; use a dough scraper to sweep away excess flour and any small bits stuck to the work surface.

Continue to knead the dough until it is smooth, firm, and silky, about 5 minutes. Form it into a ball and wrap it tightly. Let it rest at room temperature for 1 hour.

To make the dough in a food processor: Measure 2 cups (250 g) flour, the semolina, and nutmeg into the work bowl of the processor and pulse to combine. Add 3 eggs and the olive oil and pulse until the mixture starts to form a curd-like texture. If the mixture is sticky, add more flour by the tablespoon; if it’s dry, beat an extra egg and add it in dribbles to moisten the dough. Or, add a tablespoon or two of water. Turn the mixture out onto a clean work surface and knead the dough, incorporating the rest of the flour if needed, until it is smooth, firm, and silky. Form it into a ball and wrap it tightly. Let it rest at room temperature for 1 hour.

To make the lasagne noodles: Set up your pasta machine with the rollers on the widest setting. Scatter a little semolina flour on the work surface around the machine and have more on hand for sprinkling on the dough. Cover a large area such as a kitchen table or countertop with a tablecloth and sprinkle it with semolina; this is where you will put the noodles.

Cut the dough into quarters and rewrap 3 pieces. Knead the remaining piece briefly on the work surface. Then pat it with the heel of hour hand or roll it with a pin to flatten it a bit. Feed the dough through the rollers of the pasta machine, and then lay the strip on the work surface. Fold the dough into thirds, like folding a business letter, sprinkle with semolina (only if it’s sticky), and pass it through the rollers again. Repeat the folding and rolling a few more times, until the strip of dough is smooth and rectangular in shape. Move the roller setting to the next narrower notch and feed the strip of dough through it twice, sprinkling with semolina as necessary to keep it from sticking and then moving the notch to the next setting.

Continue to stretch the dough in this way, twice on each setting, until it is very thin—about 1/16 inch thick or slightly thicker. Because lasagne noodles are layered they need to be quite thin. You should be able to see the shadow of your hand through the strip. On my machine, passing the dough through the second-narrowest roller setting (#6) produces a very thin pasta sheet, so I don’t stretch past that setting. In fact, I often stop at #5 and then thin the strips out further with a rolling pin to get the right thinness.

Using a fluted pastry wheel or a sharp knife, cut the strip of dough into rectangles long enough to fit the length of a 9 x 13-inch (23 x 33-cm) or 8 x 12-inch (20 x 30-cm) baking dish. Or, if you prefer, you can cut them into the more standard 4 x 5-inch (10 x 13-cm) rectangles. Carefully transfer the rectangles to the semolina-dusted tablecloth and arrange them so they are not touching each other. Stretch and cut the remaining 3 pieces of dough in the same way until you have cut them all into lasagne noodles. Let the noodles dry for about 30 minutes, turning them once or twice, until they are no longer tacky.

If you are assembling the lasagne the same day, you can leave the noodles out. If you are making them in advance, it is best to store them in the freezer, where they will keep for up to 1 month: Sprinkle semolina on a rimmed baking sheet and arrange a single layer of noodles on the sheet. Sprinkle a little semolina over the noodles and add another layer. Continue to layer all the noodles in this way. Put the baking sheet in the freezer and freeze for at least 2 hours, or until all the noodles are firm. At this point you can transfer the frozen noodles to one or more tightly lidded containers and return them in the freezer.

To assemble and bake the lasagne in brodo: Lay a tablecloth or several clean kitchen towels out on a clean, flat surface near the stove. Have ready the broth, heated to a simmer; the lasagne noodles; the meatballs; and the mozzarella and Parmigiano cheeses.

Heat the oven to 375° F (190° C). Lightly coat the inside of an 8 x 12-inch (20 x 30-cm) or 9-by-13-inch (23 x 33-cm) baking dish with butter.

Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil and salt generously. Carefully drop in 6 to 8 sheets of lasagne, taking care not to crowd the pot. Boil the pasta for about 1 minute, until the noodles begin to float to the surface; fresh pasta cooks quickly and the lasagne sheets should be slightly underdone. Use a large skimmer to remove the sheets from the pot. Drain briefly and spread them out flat on the tablecloth. Be careful as you spread them out; they will be hot. Cook and lay out the rest of the lasagne sheets in batches.

Pour a ladleful of broth in the bottom of the baking dish. Arrange a single layer of pasta sheets over the broth. Lay several slices of mozzarella over the lasagne sheets and sprinkle a little Parmigiano on top (1 to 2 tablespoons). Scatter a small handful of meatballs over the cheeses. Pour another ladleful of broth over the cheeses and add a second layer of lasagne noodles, cheeses and meatballs. Continue to layer the broth, noodles, cheeses and meatballs until you have made four to five layers. Make a final (fifth or sixth) layer of noodles and sprinkle Parmigiano cheese over them. Keep any remaining broth hot; you can ladle it over the lasagne at serving time.

Cover the lasagne with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake for an additional 20 to 30 minutes, until you can hear the lasagne bubbling, and the top is golden, with browned and slightly crisped edges. Remove from the oven and let rest for a couple of minutes.

To serve, cut the lasagne into individual portions and with a spatula transfer the slices to warm, shallow rimmed bowls. Spoon a little broth from the baking dish or from the pot of extra broth over each serving. Sprinkle a little extra Parmigiano on top if you like.

Note: Most of the steps in this recipe can be done in advance: The broth can be made in advance and frozen; the lasagne noodles can be made in advance and frozen; and the meatballs can be made in advance and frozen. When it comes time to assemble the lasagne, defrost the broth and heat it to a simmer, and defrost the meatballs. Do not defrost the lasagne noodles; transfer them straight from the freezer to the pot of boiling water to cook.

Grazie ~ thank you for reading, subscribing and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica