An Easter paesaggio, by Daniela Bracco

This week’s featured recipe is Sweet Easter Braid with Frangipane available to paid subscribers. I’ve also included links to other Easter favorites for all subscribers; and I’ve unlocked last year’s Easter dessert—the Easter Cheesecake of My Dreams—for everyone to enjoy.

Frangipane-filled treccie di Pasqua

I’m lucky—my mom wrote down many of her recipes. These include her sumptuous osso buco and her over-the-top spinach lasagne alla Bolognese. Both of these recipes can be found in my books, along with her pot roast, pizza rustica, and others. She wrote her recipes on small and large index cards, which she kept in two recipe boxes. Later, she began typing them out on her electric Smith-Corona (I often typed them for her) and stored them in manila envelopes. The typed recipes were for the classes that she taught in her kitchen when I was growing up.

Over the years, I’ve gone through all the index cards, all the manila envelopes, even her collection of Italian cookbooks and magazine that now reside on my shelves, in search of the one recipe I could never find—still can’t: her Treccia di Pasqua, a sweet braided Easter bread. Both my sister and I adored this bread, which was perfumed with a magical combination of citrus zest, vanilla, and aniseed—for us, the flavor of Easter. What’s more, it had a texture like no other treccia we’d had before, nor since. Most Easter braids I’ve tried, whether baked by someone else or by me in an effort to recreate my mom’s, are light, soft, and cottony. Our mom’s was more substantial—still tender and not at all heavy, but with a tight crumb that was satisfying to bite into, especially when it was toasted (and buttered).

Every spring, I open up my mom’s recipe files, thumbing through the index cards and typed copies, hoping her treccia recipe will turn up, that I somehow missed it before, like an overlooked Easter egg hidden in a treasure hunt. No luck yet. But, I can report that I’ve worked up a recipe that is getting close. It’s not quite there yet—the flavor is but not the texture. In the mean time, during the last few weeks of experimentation, I found myself playing around with riffs and variations (couldn’t help myself), and I ended up with a twist I like so much that I feel duty-bound to share it. It’s liberally adapted from a recipe in a book called Baking Bread: Old and New Traditions, by Beth Hensperger, that was published in 1992. My mom had bookmarked the recipe to make it, but never did. So I did it for her. My adaptation has all those rich aromas and flavors of Mom’s treccia, but I’ve added a frangipane (almond cream) filling, taking a cue from one of the variations in the book.

BUONA DOMENICA EASTER MENU 2025

Unlike my Christmas Eve menu, my Easter menu seems to change from year to year. This year, we are having dear friends over and keeping things simple:

ANTIPASTI

Gougères. contributed by my friend Anne, who makes the most wonderful, airy, cheesy gougeres.

Pizza Rustica (maybe). This is a must-have for Easter. And yet, this year it is not a given, as I am not sure I have time to make one. I’m not yet ready to rule it out, but since I know there will be gougères, I can live without it.

PRIMO PIATTO

Some of the cappelletti from the 177 Milk Street class

Cappelletti in Brodo. This would not normally be on my Easter menu—cappelletti in brodo was always a Christmas Day dish when I was growing up. However, after teaching a class on how to make these little stuffed “hats” for 177 Milk Street last week, I now have a container of them, and homemade broth, in my freezer. So why not?

SECONDO PIATTO

Arrosticini. I believe these were on the menu last year, too. We thought about making a different lamb entrée, something like this slow-roasted lamb from

, but in the end our love for these Abruzzese lamb skewers won out. I’ve bookmarked Nancy’s recipe for next year, though!

CONTORNI

Asparagus and peas with pancetta or a green salad with mustard vinaigrette.

Roast potatoes or focaccia. I’m lobbying for focaccia, my husband for potatoes. We'll see.

DOLCE

Key lime pie. Yes, I am straying far from tradition here. But I adore key lime pie, and had planned to make one for my birthday last December. I bought two bags of key limes, squeezed out all the juice, and froze it. Months later, the juice continues to languish in the freezer. Time to make the pie.

Are you cooking for Easter? What’s on your menu?

EASTER and SPRING RECIPE LINKS

Homestyle arrosticini, and Stracciatella crostata

Once again, I’ve pulled together some of my favorite Easter and spring recipes from the Buona Domenica archives and elsewhere around the net.

FIADONI ABRUZZESI (savory cheese-filled pastries; paywall)

GIARDINIERA-STUFFED EGGS (no paywall)

STUFFED ARTICHOKES (recipe contribution to The Mediterranean Dish; no paywall)

ARROSTICINI (grilled lamb skewers; no paywall)

AGNELLO CACIO E UOVA (lamb in a savory egg and cheese sauce; paywall)

ORANGE AND LEEK SALAD (paywall)

PEAS WITH SHALLOTS AND PANCETTA (no paywall)

EASTER RICOTTA CHEESECAKE (paywall temporarily removed)

CROSTATA ALLA STRACCIATELLA (photo above; paywall)

FEATURED RECIPE: Sweet Easter Braid with Frangipane

This is a festive riff on classic treccia di Pasqua—sweet Easter braid. It is made with an enriched dough, which is to say it contains butter, eggs, milk, and sugar. It is perfumed with orange and lemon zest and aniseed and studded with raisins soaked in amaretto liqueur. Finally, before braiding, the dough is spread with a creamy frangipane filling.

The recipe is liberally adapted from a recipe in Baking Bread: Old and New Traditions, by Beth Hensperger. It sounds complicated to make, but it really isn’t—well, maybe a little, but worth the effort. The dough, soft and sticky when first mixed, is easy to roll out and shape once it has had an overnight rest in the refrigerator. The baked bread is rich with the aromas and flavors that many of us associate with Easter. Enjoy it warm from the oven, at room temperature, or toasted. Also, feel free to adapt the recipe to your liking. The amount of dough yields two large braids or four medium. For a classic treccia, you can leave out the frangipane filling and make two simple braided loaves. Or, if you want the best of both worlds, you can make one with filling and one without. If you don’t love raisins, leave them out. The large loaves are perfect for setting out on a cutting board on Easter morning (or any Sunday morning). But you can also divide the dough into eights and make mini braids. Or, you can bring the ends of the braids together to form rings.

Sweet Easter Braid with Frangipane

