Toast and apricot-anise jam? Yes please. Illustration by Daniela Bracco

Round about the time I was eating cherries by the handful and pitching the pits down at passersby from my aunts’ balcony in Rome, I was also gorging on apricots. Their season seemed to conveniently coincide with my arrival in Italy every summer in mid to late June. By the end of July they were gone.

Apricots were, and still are, my favorite fruit. The ones from my childhood summers in Italy were small, with glowing orange skin and blushes of deep pink. They were ambrosial, tasting of honey and sunshine. When you pried one open (and no, I did not try to pelt anyone with apricot pits; even I knew better than that) and bit into it, it was dense, fleshy, juicy, and agreeably tart, and at the same time sweet and floral. A rosy-cheeked fruit, a fruit-shaped poem. I could not get enough of them.

The problem, and I suspect you already know this, is that good ones seem hard to come by these days. The ones for sale at the supermarket are either underripe or dry and mealy and flavorless, even though they may look enticing from the outside. The ones from farmers markets are better, if inconsistent. I wanted to know why good apricots are so elusive, so I did a little digging.

I found a partial answer in Chez Panisse Fruit, the wonderful resource and cookbook by Alice Waters published in 2002. In her introduction to the chapter on apricots, she wrote:

The apricot is a prime example of a fruit that has come close to being ruined in the name of “improvement.” As recently as the 1950s, fresh apricots had only a brief, fleeting season, in June and July; the rest of the year they could be enjoyed in preserved form: canned, dried, or in jam. But demand for fresh apricots, often the first “soft” fruit of summer, created a powerful incentive for growers and shippers to favor early-maturing varieties, and as too often happens when plant breeders select for only one quality, other virtues were left by the wayside.

In California, which produces most of the apricots sold in the U.S., Waters wrote that old varieties were ripped from orchards in favor of bland but early producing fruits that are “pale, odorless, tart, and watery.” No doubt these are the ones that get shipped across country and land in our mid-Atlantic supermarkets.

Small but tasty Harogem apricots and white nectarines from Twin Springs Fruit Farm

Apricots were cultivated in China thousands of years ago, spreading west from there. Although Virginia was the fruit’s first stop in North America, it wasn’t until Spanish missionaries planted trees in California in the late 1700s that it began to thrive here. The fruit grows best in dry conditions, so where I am in swampy northern Virginia in 2025 is still not ideal. And yet, I’ve been lucky: for the last number of years, I’ve been able to get good and sometimes stellar apricots from Twin Springs Fruit Farm, one of the purveyors at my weekly farmers market. I reached out by email to Aubrey King, who with his family owns and runs the farm, just over the border in Pennsylvania. I was curious to know what his apricot growing experience has been like, and why apricots seem so temperamental.

“They have always been problematic for us,” Aubrey confirmed. “The blossoms are destroyed by cold way too often. So we and others are always planting new varieties looking for the one or two that have great fruit and great growing characteristics. The holy grail. We’ve spent a lot of time and money to attempt this, with very little return.”

I for one am grateful because for the past three weeks I’ve been enjoying weekly quarts (or more) of Twin Springs apricots. The first ones I picked up, in early July, were the most surprising—white apricots, which I had not seen before. The fruit was pale yellow, with light pink blush cheeks and, inside, cream-colored flesh. Much like white peaches, their flavor was gentle and floral. They are a variety called Pearl Sugar, Aubrey told me, and by mid-July their season was done.

Smooth apricot jam simmering on the stovetop, and spread on toast

The next week I bought two quarts of big, fleshy apricots. They tasted good but their texture was a little soft, so I turned them into jam (recipe below). That is the silver lining when it comes to so-so apricots. Even when they are not great for eating out of hand, they can be easily transformed into fantastic, full-flavored jam or baked into a pie, crostata, or cake. Cooking them intensifies their flavor and renders them more tart, which is why they are so good in sweet snacking cakes, nestled into buttery crusts, or spread on warm toasted bread.

Last week I came home with a variety called Harogem (pictured above next to white peaches). These were small, vibrant in color with a deep blush. They reminded me of the ones I remember from those long ago Italian summers, and if they weren’t quite as delicious, they were not far off. They were only introduced in 1979 so they are definitely not the same variety, but they satisfied my annual apricot yearnings. So yes, I’ve eaten a lot of apricots in the last month. In fact, if you were to take a bite of my upper arm right now, it would probably taste like a Harogem. And by the way, I liked—no, loved—that the Harogems were small. I’m sick of oversized fruit with no juice or flavor—raspberries as big as strawberries, strawberries as big as apricots, and so on (thanks, Driscoll!!!).

In our email exchanges, Aubrey informed me that Twin Springs’s apricot season is winding down. Which is a bummer because the recipes for apricot-anise jam and the almond cake in which the jam is used are really good. Hopefully you are in a place that still has a crop hanging about the market stalls. And if not, save this newsletter and make a note to search out the recipes in the Buona Domenica archives when apricot season comes around again.

A POEM ABOUT APRICOTS

We all know that lighthearted taunting ode to plums by William Carlos Williams. I wondered if apricots also had a poem devoted to them, and they do! “The Consolation of Apricots,” by naturalist and essayist Diane Ackerman, was published in 1998 in a collection called I Praise My Destroyer. (Ackerman is also the author of A Natural History of the Senses) Here is a short excerpt:

Born on sun-drenched trees in Morocco,

the apricots have flown the Atlantic

like small comets, and I can taste

broiling North Africa in their flesh.



Somewhere between a peach and a prayer,

they taste of well water

and butterscotch and dried apples

and desert simooms and lust.



Sweet with a twang of spice,

a ripe apricot is small enough to devour

as two hemispheres.

Ambiguity is its hallmark.

Read the full poem here.

As I was working on this newsletter,

, who writes the newsletter The Yorkshire Gourmet, posted

to apricot season. Do read it.

RECIPE: Apricot-Anise Jam

If you are new to making preserves, apricot jam is a great place to start. For one thing, the fruit separates easily from the pit, no prying necessary. Even better, you don’t have to peel, since apricots’ thin skin melts away as they simmer. Finally, there is no need to add the jelling agent pectin, which in my opinion makes jam that borders on rubbery. Apricot jam thickens beautifully on its own, producing a soft set that is perfect for spreading on toast or as a filling for cake or crostata.

This recipe is slightly adapted from the one in my book Preserving Italy. I was hesitant about adding aniseed to this preserve when I was testing the recipe, as I love the tart, sunny, unadulterated taste of apricots. But I also love the perfume of aniseed—it is the warm, welcome scent that greets you when you walk into so many pasticcerie in Italy. Happily, the two go together beautifully: the sweet, earthy licorice flavor of the spice really complements the fruit’s floral notes without overpowering them. In fact, I liked it so much that for this updated version I increased the amount of aniseed from the 1/2 teaspoon called for in the original recipe to a full tablespoon. If you’re wary, you can start with a lesser amount.

As for those who are on the fence about anise or do like it at all, that’s fine; you can just leave it out. Lemon zest and vanilla bean, which are also called for in the recipe, give the jam full-bodied flavor even without the aniseed.

For detailed instructions on water-bath canning, see page 15 of Preserving Italy, or check the Ball Canning website.

Makes 2 1/2 pints (5 half-pint jars)

INGREDIENTS

3 pounds ripe, unblemished apricots

3 cups (600 g) sugar

1 vanilla bean

1 tablespoon whole aniseed

3 strips lemon zest (no white pith), plus 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice



EQUIPMENT

5 clean half-pint jars and their lids

Basic water bath canning equipment

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Cut the apricots in half and remove the pits. Cut each half into bite-sized pieces and put them in a heavy-bottomed nonreactive pot or preserving pot. Pour in the sugar. Slice the vanilla bean lengthwise and scrape out the seeds. Add the seeds to the pot (bury the pod in your sugar canister to infuse it, if you like), along with the lemon zest and juice. Stir well and let the mixture sit for about 30 minutes, until the sugar is somewhat dissolved.

Apricots: from fruit to jam

Set the pot over medium-low heat and stir occasionally until the sugar is fully dissolved. Raise the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Cook at a lively simmer, stirring often, until the mixture has darkened and begun to thicken, about 20 minutes. Watch out for spattering.

While the mixture is simmering, put 2 or 3 stainless steel teaspoons into the freezer to chill. You will use these to test the doneness of the jam. Keep boiling the apricot mixture, stirring often, until you can scrape a path along the bottom of the pot with a silicone spatula, about 20 minutes more (the amount of time will vary, so keep an eye out). The jam should register 220° F (105° C) on a candy thermometer. However, I generally test for doneness without one.

To test for doneness without a thermometer, scoop up a little of the jam with one of the chilled spoons and place it in the freezer for 3 to 5 minutes. The mixture should be thick enough that it stays mounded on the spoon and moves around sluggishly when you tilt it. Be sure not to overcook the jam or it could become unpleasantly rubbery.

Ladle the hot jam into your prepared jars, leaving 1/4 inch (1/2 cm) headspace. Wipe the rims clean with a damp paper towel and screw the lids on the jars. Process the jars for 10 minutes; then remove them and set them upright on a clean kitchen towel. Let them cool to room temperature before storing in a cool dark place. The processed jam will keep for a year; refrigerate once opened. If any jars have failed to seal properly, store them in the refrigerator and enjoy those first.

If not processing, store the jam in the refrigerator for up to 1 month, or in the freezer for up to 1 year.

Apricot-Anise Jam

RECIPE: Almond Cake with Apricot-Anise Jam and Mascarpone Cream

I enjoy a slice of thickly iced layer cake every now and then. But this? This I could eat every day, all summer long. The cake’s almond crumb has a gentle flavor and tender texture. Once baked and cooled, it is sliced in half and spread with a thick layer of jam and an even thicker layer of cream whipped with mascarpone. The combination of tart jam and cold, luscious cream, all sandwiched in that tender almond crumb, is 100 percent irresistible. A true summer treat.

This cake is slightly adapted from one I contributed to Rage Baking: The Transformative Power of Flour, Fury, and Women’s Voices, co-authored by Kathy Gunst (my Food Writers in Italy partner) and Katherine Alford. There is no added leavening in it, nothing beyond the air beaten into the eggs and sugar. I’m always worried that it won’t turn out and have been tempted to add a pinch of baking powder. But in the end it always turns out. Just be sure to use a light hand when you fold in the flour so as not to deflate the batter.

Almond Cake with Apricot-Anise Jam

Alla prossima,

Domenica