A few weeks ago, right before the official start of spring, I was asked to judge a meatball competition in D.C. The invitation came from my friend Matt Adler, a respected chef and culinary consultant in the city whose specialty is well-executed southern Italian cuisine. Among the restaurants in town that Matt helms or partners with are Caruso’s Grocery, Cucina Morini, and Osteria Morini.

The D.C. Meatball Battle, which was hosted at Osteria Morini, on the city’s waterfront, was a charity event to raise money for the DC Food and Beverage Collective, an organization that promotes the local food scene through events, provides scholarships to culinary students, and supports DC food charities.

This was not my first time being a judge. I once was lucky enough to judge the annual D.C. BBQ Battle (we like battles, I guess). And for a string of years, I would drive out to Annapolis in the depths of February to judge an annual chowder competition. This was a task I took especially seriously, as I adore chowder, and IMO there is no better way to spend a damp, frigid February evening than ensconced in a boat club in Annapolis tasting 25 different types of chowder.

The idea of a meatball competition was almost as enticing, but I admit I wobbled when Matt asked me to fill in for a judge who had fallen ill. I had not stepped foot in DC since Election Day, when my daughter and I saw this exhibit at the National Gallery. I had little desire to go—I mean, there are only so many Teslas you can flip off before the magic starts to wane. But Matt has been nothing but generous to me over the years, hosting a variety of dinners and book signing events for my cookbooks. Also: who would turn down a chance to taste eight chef takes on meatballs? Of course I said yes.

And I’m glad I did. Being in a restaurant filled to the brim with people who live and work here, people who had bought tickets to eat meatballs and cheer on a top lineup of chefs who were competing, all to raise money for a local food charity, smacked me with a much needed reminder that the city and the federal government that it houses are two very different places. I resolved to go more often.

THE WINNING MEATBALL

The winning meatball came from Elias Taddesse, chef-owner of Doro Soul Food. His entry was a charred lamb meatball served with kikil (lamb) broth, rosemary-jalapeno cream yogurt, and fines herbes. It really stood out, not because it was unconventional, but everything worked in concert, the flavors rich and pronounced, but also delicate.

There’s a surprise inside these meatballs

It got me to thinking about an unconventional meatball recipe of my own, in which the meatballs are stuffed with big green olives. The recipe was published in my first book, The Glorious Soups and Stews of Italy, which came out in 2006. Because the recipes in the book were soups, stews, and braises, I “stewed” the meatballs directly in tomato sauce rather than frying or baking them first, a technique that is apparently popular these days. I’ve tweaked the recipe a bit over the years—I now stuff the olives with pieces of cheese before stuffing them into the meatballs, a sort of meatball turducken. The updated recipe is at the end of the newsletter.

ITALY, SOON

In a few short weeks, I will be back in Italy, hosting a tour of Liguria and Emilia-Romagna. We will start in Santa Margherita, on the Italian Riviera, and make our way to several lesser-known towns along this glorious, color-splashed coast. We will also be touring Genoa—a vibrant and underappreciated city IMO!—before moving east to Parma, where we will taste and learn about the iconic foods of the region: prosciutto di Parma, balsamic vinegar, and—of course!—Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

Following the tour, I will meet up with Kathy Gunst, a James Beard Award-winning food writer and radio reporter for our third Food Writers in Italy collaboration. The countryside of Piemonte will be our home base for the five-day tour and writing workshop. We will explore the food and wine of the Langhe hills and use our daily excursions as prompts for our writing.

I am currently working on tour itineraries for 2026, and Kathy and I are working on future Food Writers in Italy workshops. If you are interested in either or would like more information, please check out the Tours & Workshops pages on my Domenica Cooks website or shoot me an email.

A POLL

Now that my book manuscript is in the capable hands of my editor, I have been thinking about adding new features to this newsletter, especially for Buona Domenica’s paid community. In the past, we have done occasional Zoom cook-alongs, and I would be happy to host more of these. Some other ideas have also been percolating, and I would love your feedback:

If you have any other ideas that you would like to contribute, please share them in a comment. I'm always interested in your feedback!

, longtime author of the blog

Frank's blog and newsletter are filled with genuine classic Italian recipes. I highly recommend subscribing if you haven't already done so.

Cover of The Italian Summer Kitchen , by Cathy Whims

WHAT I’M CONSUMING (besides food)

READING

Cathy Whims, James Beard Award-nominated chef-owner of Nostrana, in Portland, OR, has published her first cookbook, The Italian Summer Kitchen: Timeless Recipes for La Dolce Vita. It’s a lovely dip into Italian summer food and rituals. I’ll be writing more about Cathy’s book in a forthcoming newsletter. In the mean time, here’s a link to an interview I did with Cathy in 2023. She’s one of my favorite people in the world of food, and I can’t wait to cook her recipes.

Also: Yes, I am going there. Just started it, so we’ll see how long I last. Have you read Parable of the Sower?

Just finished: The Empusium, by Olga Tokarczuk. It took me awhile to get into this strange folk horror story that conjures Thomas Mann’s The Magic Mountain, but by the end I loved it, as I do most fiction by this Nobel Prize-winning Polish author.

ARTICLES & NEWSLETTERS

, who writes the newsletter Letters from Tuscany, tackled the complicated question of

It's well worth reading and considering.

For those who are following the recent ongoing changes to Italian laws affecting “bloodline” citizenship,

lays it out in plain English in

of her newsletter,

. And here is a

on the same issue.

Are you planning to visit Rome this Jubilee year? Have a look at this three-day itinerary from Gillian Longworth McGuire , which focuses on the city’s markets in Testaccio, Trastevere, Prati, and Esquilino.

TV

Il Gattopardo (Netflix). This is a lush and sultry adaptation of Giuseppe Tomasi Di Lampedusa’s classic novel about a Sicilian prince and the decline of Italy’s aristocracy during the Risorgimento. It is gorgeously filmed and entertaining to watch. I happily lapped up all six episodes.

PODCAST

This episode of Impromptu, a podcast by Washington Post opinion writers, delves into the actual and possible ramifications of Trump’s takeover the Kennedy Center and the Smithsonian Institute in an effort to make them reflect his vision of what constitutes American art.

I blew through the second season of Severance as soon as each episode was released. (For those who are not familiar, this is a dystopian show about employees at a shady company who have undergone a surgical procedure to “separate” their personal lives from their work lives.) Back in January, director Ben Stiller and actor Adam Scott started a weekly podcast that delves into every episode from both Season One and Two. So now I am blowing through that.

What are you consuming of late?

RECIPE: Olive-Stuffed Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

I thought this was a rather clever take on classic meatballs when I came up with it for my first cookbook. And, and I have to say, I still feel that way. I had been thinking about the famous olive Ascolane—deep fried meat-and-cheese-stuffed olives from the beautiful ancient city of Ascoli Piceno, in Le Marche. I thought it might be fun to try the recipe in reverse, stuffing meatballs with olives instead of olives with meat. And instead of frying or baking the meatballs first, I set them gently to stew directly in tomato sauce. I’ve updated the recipe slightly, making it even more delicious by stuffing the olives with pieces of cheese before stuffing them into the spheres of meatball mixture.

Makes 6 or more servings

INGREDIENTS

For the tomato sauce:

Extra-virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, lightly crushed

1 finely chopped peperoncino or a generous pinch of red pepper flakes

2 (28-ounce) cans whole peeled tomatoes, passed through a food mill; or 2 (24-ounce) bottles

A generous pinch of fine sea salt

1 small carrot

A handful of fresh basil

For the meatballs:

2 packed cups (100 g) fresh breadcrumbs, from day-old bread

3/4 cup (170 ml) whole milk

12 ounces (340 g) ground beef (80% lean)

12 ounces (340 g) ground pork

1 clove garlic, minced or finely grated

1 tablespoon minced fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons dry white wine

3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus more for serving

3 tablespoons freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 large egg, lightly beaten

16 pitted large green olives, such as Cerignola or Sicilian

16 small batons of good melting cheese, such as Fontina, Asiago Fresco, or provola—the pieces should fit snugly into the olives

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Make the sauce. Pour about 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil into a large, heavy-bottomed sauté or saucepan and add the garlic clove and peperoncino. Set over medium-low heat and cook, stirring and pressing down on the garlic to release its flavor, for 3 minutes or so. Don’t let the garlic brown. Pour in the puréed tomatoes and a generous pinch of salt. Toss in the carrot and raise the heat to medium-high and bring the tomatoes to a simmer. Then lower the heat to medium-low or low and simmer gently for about 30 minutes, until the sauce is thickened, and the oil has pooled on the surface. Taste and add more salt, if needed.

2. Make the meatball mixture while the sauce is cooking. Combine the breadcrumbs and milk in a small bowl and let sit for 10 minutes, or enough time for the bread to absorb the milk. Squeeze out the excess milk (reserve it) and put the bread in a large bowl, along with the beef and pork, garlic, parsley, wine, and cheeses. Sprinkle in the salt and add the beaten egg. Mix everything together thoroughly with your hands or a sturdy spatula. The mixture should feel moist but pack easily without falling apart. If it seems dry, add a splash of the excess milk. (Also: don’t throw the leftover milk away. It’s quite tasty, like a savory version of cereal milk, so go ahead and drink it if you like that sort of thing.)

3. Make and stuff the meatballs. Drain the olives if necessary and stuff each one with a small baton of cheese. Divide the mixture into 16 equal portions. Shape each portion into a ball. As you shape, press a cheese-stuffed olive into the center, making sure that the olive is completely and evenly surrounded by the meat mixture. Dampen your hands with cold water if necessary to keep the meatball mixture from sticking to them.

4. Cook the meatballs. Raise the heat under the sauce to medium to get the sauce bubbling again. Carefully immerse the meatballs in the sauce. Try not to crowd the pot, as the meatballs are delicate and could come apart. If necessary, cook them in batches for 15 to 20 minutes and then return them to the sauce once they are all cooked. Once the meatballs are all in the sauce, cook a further 20 to 25 minutes, until they are firm and cooked through. Lower the heat if necessary to keep the sauce at a gentle simmer; the meatballs should stew slowly and gently.

5. Serve. When the meatballs are ready, spoon them into shallow bowls and spoon sauce over the top. Sprinkle with Parmigiano cheese and serve with good bread and a salad on the side.

POST-SCRIPT

As it turns out, I did get get back to D.C., yesterday, for the Hands Off rally at the Washington Monument. And in a moment of supreme luck, I found myself standing next to one of my tennis idols, the one and only MARY CARILLO!

