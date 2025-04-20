Marvelous Easter art by Daniela Bracco

Dear friends,

The cappelletti are ready and so is the homemade broth in which they will be cooked. The focaccia dough is in the refrigerator completing its slow rise, and the Key lime pie, which I baked yesterday, is also chilling in the fridge. My husband is in charge of the arrosticini so all that’s left for me to do is the contorno for this mish-mash menu that I’ve put together for Easter this year.

I had planned on asparagus and peas, but jettisoned that in favor of roasted carrots with fennel, pistachios, and honey vinaigrette. The recipe is in my book Williams-Sonoma Rustic Italian. I had nearly forgotten about it and only came across it while looking through the book for something else. I’ve posted it below, in case you want to give it a try.

Happy Easter, and happy Sunday to all from Daniela and me!

RECIPE: Roasted Carrots with Fennel, Pistachios & Honey Vinaigrette

iPhone pic of the photo from Williams-Sonoma Rustic Italian, original by Maren Caruso

Toasted fennel, golden honey, and crushed pistachios give these carrots a Mediterranean twist. Purple, gold, and red rainbow carrots make for a colorful presentation, but orange carrots are also beautiful. Look for long, slim, young carrots at your local farmers’ market.

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoon fennel seeds

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound (454 g) young rainbow carrots, trimmed

Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon runny honey

2 teaspoons white balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon finely chopped pistachios

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Place the fennel seeds in a small skillet and toast them over medium heat until they turn a shade darker and are fragrant. Let them cool, then grind or pound them coarsely. Place the crushed fennel seeds in a bowl with the olive oil and let steep for 30 minutes.

2. Heat the oven to 400° F (200° C). Cut the carrots in half lengthwise and place them on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with the fennel-infused oil and season them lightly with salt and pepper. Roast until the carrots are tender and lightly browned, 25 to 30 minutes.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together the honey and vinegar. Drizzle this over the carrots, turning them to coat them. Sprinkle the pistachios on top and roast until the carrots are nicely caramelized, about 5 minutes longer. (You can pop them under broiler for a minute or so to caramelize them a bit more if you like, but take care not to let them burn.)

4. Arrange the carrots on a plate, sprinkle with a little more salt, and serve.

Roasted Carrots with Fennel & Pistachios

