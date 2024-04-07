Author Paola Bacchia, by Daniela Bracco

This week's newsletter features a Q & A with Italo-Australian cookbook author Paola Bacchia, who has just published her fourth cookbook, titled At Nonna's Table: One Italian Family's Recipes, Shared with Love. I'm sharing two recipes from her book: Polpettone (Italian Meatloaf with Eggs); and Old-Fashioned Coconut and Almond Slice.

There are many talented authors of Italian cookbooks. But none whose books I look forward to more than Paola Bacchia’s.

In a crowded field, Paola’s work has always stood out to me. Her first three books explored Italian food from a geographical perspective, though not in the typical regional way. In her first book, Italian Street Food, she focused on savory and sweet treats found in small towns and back alleys throughout the peninsula. Her second book, Adriatico, was an evocative culinary tour along the length of Italy’s east coast, from the Salento up to the Gulf of Trieste. In Istria, she zoomed in on the food of her father’s land, now a part of Croatia and Slovenia.

In her fourth book, At Nonna’s Table: One Italian Family’s Recipes, Shared with Love, Paola trains her lens on home; specifically the kitchen in her parents’ adopted home of Australia. The book is a loving tribute to the home cooking of Livia, Paola’s mother. It is filled with photos and stories of her life as an immigrant, and the kinds of recipes that seem at once nostalgic and timeless.

The book’s design has a distinct 1970s aspect, with a bold palette of greens, oranges, and reds, and mustard yellows, which is exactly what Paola was going for—more on that below.

Paola began sharing her food stories, recipes, and photos on her blog Italy On My Mind. She also documents her life in food on her Instagram account, which is where we met about a decade ago. When I started following Paola, she had just begun to post photos and videos of the lunches her mother would prepare in her later years when Paola stopped by. Here’s a snippet of what Paola writes in the book about her mother, the “Instagram Nonna”:

“We would chat and, before too long, lunch was ready to be served. I would take out my phone with its camera and quickly snap away at the plates of food. Once we started eating, I would tell her to stop and take another photo, trying to catch her hands in the image…Later I would post photos of our lunch or snippets of the videos on Instagram with the hashtag #lunchwithmammalivia.” As my own mother’s health was in decline at the time, I found these posts especially moving.

Although Paola and I have “met” on Zoom a few times, we have yet to meet IRL—hard to do when we live on opposite ends of the Earth. But there’s a good possibility we will finally make it happen in Italy this summer. In the mean time, Paola graciously answered a few questions about her new book.

On to the Q&A…

Buona Domenica: You’ve published four beautiful cookbooks. With each subject, your work seems to have gotten more personal, moving from the general subject of Italian street food in your first book to what is clearly your most personal book, At Nonna’s Table, which centers on your mother, Livia. Tell us a bit about this trajectory, how your work has evolved, and the way you approach recipes/cookbooks as a way of telling stories.

Paola Bacchia: In some ways At Nonna’s Table is the book I always wanted to write, with vignettes of family life along the lines of early posts on my blog back in 2011. I am thrilled that my publisher Smith Street Books was happy to put such personal subject matter in a cookbook.

In my cookbook and recipe writing I started on the more general and progressively went deeper into the things that drive me: family, food, community, memories. It made sense to start by establishing me as an author of Italian cookbooks with a book about street book then diving into the foods of specific areas of Italy that are close to my heart, the Adriatic Sea (Adriatico) and then Istria, as the peninsula where my father’s family originate. My 4th book goes beyond my origins and into my family kitchen, with the life and legacy of my inspiration, which is my mamma.

The cookbooks I love to read and treasure are more than just lists of recipes. The stories, sentiment of the recipes and the writing of the book are what matters most to me and how I structure my cookbooks. I read cookbooks from cover to cover and that is what I hope readers of At Nonna’s Table will do.

BD: I was immediately drawn to the bold green and orange cover of

At Nonna’s Table, probably because, like you, I am a child of the ‘70s. The motif—leafy patterns, flowers, geometric shapes—runs throughout the book. Why did you want to go with that that aesthetic, and was there any concern (on the part of the publisher) on this choice from a marketing perspective?

PB: I am so happy to hear you were drawn to the cover Domenica. I was inspired by the green and red cups that you see in several photos in the book and that are also on the cover. These were purchased in Italy in the 1970s when we lived there for a couple of years, and were brought back to Australia with us. Mamma would get them out on special occasions at home and hand wash them so they are still in fabulous condition. I wanted to feature them in the food photos as they were, to me, so representative of sitting down to chat over a meal with my parents and recall my years as a young teenager when I started helping out in the kitchen.

I do my own styling and food photography for my books and to include the cups, as well as many other kitchen objects, many of which are from the 1970s, meant a bold color palette. I had taken over half the photos when I thought I’d best check in with my editor Lucy, to make sure that the colors and my use of cloths would be acceptable from a design perspective. Luckily for me the team really loved it! The designer Vanessa Masci went with the colorful cloths and oranges, greens, pinks and the font which gives it a 1970s retro vibe, which fits my early recollection of our kitchen and home perfectly.

BD: There’s a wonderfully nostalgic feel to many of the recipes in this book: stracciatella, fettuccine with veal and mushroom ragu, the meatloaf with eggs, the Julius Caesar salad. Even the old-fashioned coconut and almond slice, which I was not familiar with and may not be a traditional Italian sweet but seems Italian in spirit. How did you go about choosing which recipes to include?

PB: The recipes reflect my mother’s cooking over the years, which eventually took on some Australian influences (hence the slice). The recipes were chosen to cover a number of years that I remember being in the kitchen with her, from the 1970s to more recently after my father passed away when she was cooking for one.

Though my mother had most of her recipes in her head, there was a plastic bag in the pantry full of sheets of notepads, an exercise book and pages torn from magazines. I went through that in detail and found some forgotten gems including recipes that her sister, my Zia Clara, wrote when she holidayed in Australia in the late 1970s and early 1980s. She was an excellent cook and they had a ball cooking together. Luckily Clara mostly wrote complete recipes, unlike mamma whose recipes were usually a scribbled list of ingredients!

I managed to weave some of mamma’s recipes in my three other cookbooks, so together with those in ‘At Nonna’s Table’, we have most of what she cooked and we loved eating written down. Mamma’s legacy of recipes, her love of cooking and giving to the family, can be shared and remembered by the next generations (I have recently become a nonna, and my sister is nonna to three).

italyonmymind A post shared by @italyonmymind

BD: You write about how your mamma became an “Instagram nonna” in the last few years of her life. Tell us how that came about. What did she make of it?

PB: Instagram was a really fun part of the years after my father passed away and while mamma lived at home, from 2012 to 2018. She missed my father in many ways but also not because she had to tend to him quite a bit in the last years of his life. She had time to herself, to make what pleased her, and family and friends visited often.

I would have lunch with her at least twice a week. I was an early adopter of Instagram, having first joined in 2011, and loved the community feel of that time. It was very much about posting what you were doing each day (in a post as there were no stories or reels) and as I was with mamma so often, I posted our meals together and photos of her. Initially she didn’t really understand why I kept taking photos of what we were eating with my cell phone, but eventually she started posing, her hands poised with a fork in hand, and she wouldn’t start a meal without asking me if I had taken the photo. She did not however really grasp social media and the fact that hundreds of people “liked” a photo of her .

The response to posts of her was fabulous! People loved the simple meals, her smile, especially those who were Italian or of Italian origin. Because of her age, some assumed she was my grandmother/nonna. And it all sort of consolidated as a concept when a local gelateria asked me if mamma could be part of their Mother’s Day campaign. The story of this is in my book, but there was gelato recipe development and a professional photo shoot. Mamma loved it all! And this was years before Pasta Grannies and other Instagram nonnas.

BD: If you were to prepare a meal or a menu using three to four recipes from At Nonna’s Table, what would you make, and why?

PB: This is a meal that I would have when friends come over, let’s say for a game of cards on the weekend (this is something I do often!) I would start off with giardiniera. This get the digestion going and tickle the appetite and is a great accompaniment to a welcome drink. I would serve it with thin slices of mortadella or home made salame (or a firm cheese like Italian Piave if it was our vegetarian friends) and home made focaccia.

When I am socializing I like to have as much preparation done as possible before guests arrive, I love making pasta from scratch so I make it in the afternoon together with the sauce. For our meat-eating friends from Umbria I would make the veal and mushroom ragù to serve with fettuccine, or else the peperonata with eggplant and tomato with orecchiette for our vegetarian friends. The peperonata is one of mamma’s vegetable braises that are perfect as a pasta sauce or base of a risotto. There would be a green salad as accompaniment and more focaccia “per fare la scarpetta” (to mop up the sauces).

Dessert would be mamma’s trifle, which is actually a ‘zuppa inglese’, so layers of vanilla and chocolate custard with marsala soaked savoiardi. This is so delicious and can be made the night before. I could literally dive into this dessert as home made custard is one of my favorite things on earth.

BD: Grazie, Paola. Thank you for sharing your story.

RECIPE: Polpettone | Italian Meatloaf with Eggs

Polpettone looking pretty alongside the vintage serving set from my 1970s childhood.

Egg-stuffed meatloaf is a classic example of Italian home cooking. What drew me to Paola’s version (her mother’s recipe) was that it uses just beef as the base, rather than a mix of beef and pork or veal, but enriches the mixture with minced pancetta, plus grated zucchini, carrots, and finely chopped shallots. What’s more, instead of baking in the oven, the meatloaf is browned and then cooked on the stovetop, a method I had never tried, a sort of meatloaf pot roast. It’s a bit tricky to turn the loaf, but it’s worth the maneuvering, as the browning really drives up the flavor and creates lovely pan juices.

Here's what Paola wrote in her head note:

“Mamma would cook two polpettoni, or meat loaves, at a time and sit them side by side in her electric frying pan. Having a square pan made it much easier to turn the logs over without risking them breaking or cracking, as they were pretty much as long as the pan was. That said, I use a round frying pan and a couple of large spatulas to help me, and I find this works just as well. The strained pan juices make the most delicious sauce, to be poured over the polpettone when serving.”

(My mom also had an electric frying pan that she used quite frequently during the 1970s, so of course I was also drawn to this recipe by that detail.)

Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

3 eggs, at room temperature

1 slice of country bread

1/4 cup (60 ml) whole milk

1 small zucchini

1/2 carrot, grated

3 shallots, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1/2 cup (65 g) pitted black or purple olives, finely chopped

Generous 1/2 cup (70 g) freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

1 ounce (30 g) pancetta, finely chopped

1 pound (500 g) ground beef

3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 to 2 tablespoons dried breadcrumbs, only if needed (note: I did not need them)

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup (60 ml) dry white wine

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Hard boil two of the eggs. Place them in a small saucepan of water and gently bring to the boil. Cover the pan and turn off the heat. Allow the eggs to sit in the hot water for 10 minutes, then drain. Give the eggs a shake in the pan to crack the shells. When cool enough to handle, carefully peel them and set aside. (Alternatively, you can steam the eggs: Place a steamer basket in a pan partially filled with water, making sure that the bottom of the basket is above the water line. Bring the water to a boil. Place the eggs in the basket and cover. Lower the heat and steam for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and drain. Proceed with cooling and peeling the eggs.)

2. Remove the crusts from the bread. Place the bread in a shallow bowl with the milk to soak for a minute, then squeeze to remove the excess milk. Crumble the bread into a large bowl. Coarsely grate the zucchini, squeeze out the excess water, and add it to the bowl, along with the carrot, shallot, garlic, parsley, olives, parmigiano cheese, and pancetta.

3. Add the beef to the bowl, along with the remaining egg, lightly beaten. Sprinkle with the salt and plenty of freshly cracked black pepper, then mix with your hands until everything is homogenous. If the mixture seems a bit wet, add some of the dried breadcrumbs.

4. Lay most of the meat mixture flat on a large sheet of foil on your work surface; the mince should measure about 8 by 6 1/4 inches (20 by 16 cm). Lay the two hard-boiled eggs in the center, with a space of 1/2 to 3/4-inch (1 to 2 cm) between them, then place some of the leftover meat mixture in that space, packing it tightly. Carefully and firmly roll up the polpettone using the foil to help you form a log about 8 inches (20 cm) long, using all the spare meat mixture to patch up any areas that need it.

Browning the meatloaf in a sauté pan

5. Warm the olive oil in a large shallow heavy-bottomed sauté pan (at least 11 inches / 28 cm in diameter) set over medium-low heat. You want the pan to be large enough to easily turn the polpettone over without lifting it up. Carefully lower the polpettone into the pan and leave it untouched for 10 minutes to brown underneath. Carefully roll it over using two large spatulas. If you turn it over too quickly, or have the heat too high, you risk cracks forming and the polpettone breaking into pieces. The polpettone may look squarish or triangular during the browning stage but will eventually become more log-like. Repeat until browned all over; this takes 30 to 40 minutes total.

6. Once browned, pour the wine into the pan. When that starts to simmer, cover and cook for another 45 to 55 minutes, turning the polpettone occasionally, until cooked through. Take the lid off for the last 5 minutes or so, to allow any excess liquid to evaporate. You want there to be a bit of liquid to form a delicious sauce that can be strained and poured over the polpettone. (Note: I did not strain the juices, but just spooned them on top from the pan.)

7. Allow the cooked polpettone to sit in the pan for 15 minutes, then carefully transfer it to a chopping board to slice. Serve in thick slices, drizzled with the saucy juices.

COOK’S NOTE: Paola recommends serving the polpettone on a bed of sautéed spinach or mashed potatoes. I served ours with an Italian-style potato salad (boiled potatoes dressed with olive oil, salt and pepper, and chopped green onion).

For paid subscribers, the printable version of the recipe is here.

RECIPE: Coconut and Almond Slice

Chewylicious coconut and almond slices, the perfect afternoon pick-me-up

These chewy bars—bars are called slices in Australia, which somehow makes them even more appealing—remind me of the coconut bars that appeared in magazines and newspaper columns when I was growing up. And, in fact, Paola writes, her mother, Livia, got the recipe from a compilation cookbook titled Australian Women’s Weekly Cakes and Slices. They are a most satisfying little afternoon pick-me-up. Here’s more from Paola’s head note:

“She used a square gold-coloured baking tin, its base well-marked by the dozens and dozens of times she made the slice, cutting it into small squares using a sharp pointed knife. She would pop the squares in a freezer bag, taking out a couple whenever one of her grandchildren dropped in. When she passed away and I inherited the cookbooks, it took a bit of searching to find out which of the many slices was the one she would make. My daughter, Tamara, and I went through them and decided it was a caramel walnut slice, which Tamara believes she made with almond flour, rather than walnuts.

“This version comes pretty close to hers, featuring a deliciously chewy almond topping with a hint of caramel on a firm coconut biscuit base.”

Paola’s recipe calls for baking these in a 9-inch (23-cm) square pan, to yield 24 squares. I used an 8-inch (20-cm) pan, which yields 16 squares.

Makes 16-24 squares

INGREDIENTS

For the base:

1 stick plus 1 tablespoon butter (129 g), melted

1 cup (120 g) unbleached all-purpose flour

1 cup (100 g) shredded unsweetened coconut

Scant 1/2 cup (90 g) sugar

Pinch of fine sea salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

For the topping:

1/2 cup (100 g) packed brown sugar

1/2 cup (50 g) shredded unsweetened coconut

1/2 cup (50 g) almond flour

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon pure almond extract (Note: I used 1/2 teaspoon)

Pinch of fine sea salt

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 325° F (170° C) and turn on the convection (otherwise, preheat the oven to 350° F / 180° C). Grease an 8- or 9-inch (20- or 23-cm) square pan with a little of the melted butter and line the base and sides with parchment, leaving an overhang to help with unmolding.

2. Make the base. Combine the flour, coconut, sugar, and salt in a bowl and whisk lightly to combine. Pour in the melted butter and mix until combined. Press the mixture firmly into the tin, to cover the entire base. Bake for 15 minutes, until lightly golden.

3. Place all the topping ingredients in a large bowl and mix with a spoon until homogenous. Spread onto the cooked base and bake for a further 25 minutes, until set. Remove from the oven and allow the slice to cool in the tin before lifting it out and cutting into squares.

The slice will keep in a tightly lidded container in the pantry for several days or can be frozen for up to 1 month.

For paid subscribers, the printable version of the recipe is here.

