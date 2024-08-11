Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of Italian home cooking and baking. I’m a journalist, cooking teacher, occasional tour guide, and author of eight cookbooks on Italian cuisine.

This week’s newsletter features two recipes; Pipindune e Ove, or Peppers and Eggs, for all subscribers, and Frittata Arrotolata, a stuffed and rolled frittata, for paid subscribers.

On to the newsletter…

It’s that time of year, friends, when the metal grates come down over storefronts across Italy and hand-written signs proclaiming “Chiuso per ferie” (closed for the holidays) go up. Pretty much everyone heads to the seaside or the mountains for a few weeks of much-anticipated and well-deserved R & R.

You know: rest and relaxation, resetting and recharging.

In other words, it’s time for my illustrious illustrator, Daniela, and me to take a short break from this newsletter. Daniela will be gallivanting around Sicily (where her family is) and other Italian destinations, while I will be zipping up to Maine with my husband for a few days. I use the term “zipping” with tongue in cheek; when was the last time anyone zipped up I-95?

What am I looking forward to most? Exploring Maine’s coastal towns, biting into my first lobster roll of the summer, meeting up with

, dinner

, and—most of all—hanging out with my son.

Hatching Plans

The smiles of co-conspirators, post-Campari spritz

Before I returned to the U.S., Daniela and I got together on a sweltering afternoon in Rome and drank Campari spritzes and began making plans for a new joint project. We can’t reveal details just yet, but it’s fun and wonderful and I’m pretty sure you are going to love it, so please stay tuned.

Two Recipes to Make Right Now

During my last stretch at home in Abruzzo, I drove up into the hills behind Pineto and visited a small family farm called Azienda Agricola La Collina. The farm is on a hill with views of the Majella and Gran Sasso mountain ranges and the Adriatic Sea. The morning air vibrated with heat and the buzzing of cicadas on the day I drove up, passing groves of prickly pear and fields of shorn wheat.

I was greeted by Giorgio, one of the grown children of matriarch Luisa Forese and her husband, Bruno; they all run the farm together. Giorgio told me that La Collina uses their own grains and flours to produce a range of rustic Abruzzese cookies and other baked goods, and fruits to produce jams and marmalades, all for sale in the small shop. Luisa Forese is the head baker, according to Giorgio, and many of her recipes come from her grandmother Adelia. When I spied Luisa’s self-published cookbook on a shelf, I knew a copy would be coming home with me.

The book isn’t just a baking book, but features a full range of recipes from antipasti to desserts. Two summery dishes stood out to me; both, coincidentally, featuring eggs. One is a classic Abruzzese dish called “pipindune e ove,” or peppers and eggs; the other is a whimsical “frittata arrotolata” (rolled frittata) filled with ham and pesto and sliced into spirals. Each can be served on its own as a light meal or as part of a larger one. You’ll find links to both recipes below. The recipe for peppers and eggs is for all subscribers; the frittata is available to paid subscribers.

RECIPE: Pipindune e Ove | Peppers and Eggs

Just typing the words ‘peppers and eggs’ gives me an appetite. Fried eggs with peppers, pepper-studded frittatas, eggs poached in a sauce of tomatoes and peppers. And, in this classic dish from Abruzzo, eggs scrambled with peppers. However you choose to cook them, peppers and eggs seem to always work in harmony, a lovely duet as we slide towards the end of summer.

The word ‘pipindun’ is Abruzzese dialect for ‘peperoni,’ the Italian word for ‘peppers.’ There are very few ingredients in this dish, which means, of course, that they have to be excellent: sun-ripened peppers, fresh eggs, good olive oil. Speaking of which: Do not skimp on the olive oil, as it gives both the peppers and the eggs a necessary silky quality and depth of flavor.

Serve pipindune e ove as a light supper, for lunch, or as an antipasto—it’s delicious spooned on top of grilled bread.

(Recipe lightly adapted from Le Ricette di Luisa, by Luisa Forese)

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 pound (500 kg) sweet red peppers

1 fresh chili pepper, finely chopped; or a pinch of peperoncino

Extra-virgin olive oil

5 large eggs

Fine sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Prep the peppers. Remove the stem and seeds from the peppers, as well as any interior white pith. Cut them in half lengthwise, then cut the lengths crosswise into thin (1/4-inch) slices.

2. Fry the peppers. Pour 6 tablespoons olive oil into a large nonstick skillet and set over medium heat. When the oil is shimmering, dump in the peppers—watch for spatters. Stir to coat them well with the oil, then add the chili pepper. Fry the peppers, stirring often, for 5 minutes. The peppers should fry steadily, with enough time to soften without burning; lower the heat if necessary. After 5 minutes, stir in a generous pinch of salt—about 1/2 teaspoon. Fry for another 10 minutes or so, until the peppers are tender but with a little bite—they should still hold their shape.

3. Add the eggs. Whisk the eggs with a pinch of salt and pepper. Pour this over the peppers and lower the heat to medium-low or low to prevent the eggs from cooking too fast. Let the mixture set briefly before turning with a wooden spoon or silicone spatula to break up the eggs. Let the mixture set briefly again, then turn again; you’re aiming for large tender “curds” of eggs mixed in with the peppers.

4. Serve. When the eggs and peppers are cooked, remove from the heat and spoon them into a serving dish. Serve hot, warm, or at room temperature.

PIPINDUNE E OVE

RECIPE: Frittata Arrotolata | Rolled Frittata

A rolled and sliced frittata is an appetizing little treat. It looks a lot fancier than it actually is, with its colorful spiral of filling, but there’s something about taking that extra step to layer, roll, and slice it that conveys upon the frittata a status it might not otherwise possess.

There are lots of ways you might fill a rolled frittata: a creamy pepper purée and anchovies, thin coins of cooked eggplant or zucchini, cheese and thinly sliced salami. This version, from Luisa Forese’s book Le Ricette di Luisa, has a filling of arugula pesto and ham. Luisa’s recipe uses speck, which is smoked prosciutto from Alto Adige. I substituted thinly sliced rosemary ham that I found at a local grocery store.

Not surprisingly, this makes an excellent appetizer, but it also makes a fine simple supper. I served it the other night with a tomato and peach salad and grilled bread on the side.

SUMMER READING:

BOOKS

Normally I’m a voracious reader, especially in summer, but the last few weeks have been oddly slow for me in the books department; maybe because I’ve been tuning in to the Olympics. Here are a couple of books I’m enjoying right now, and I have to say that my leisurely pace is working to my advantage, giving me the opportunity to really savor them:

L’Eta Fragile, by Donatella di Pietrantonio: This novel about a middle-aged woman navigating her delicate relationship with her daughter and, at the same time, her elderly father, just won the Premio Strega, Italy’s most prestigious literary award. I’m not aware of an English translation, though I assume it is coming, so keep an eye out for it. Di Pietrantonio, who happens to be from Penne, where she still lives, is the author of numerous works of fiction, among them an exquisitely written novel called L’Arminuta, or A Girl Returned, about a 13-year-old girl who is sent away from the family who raised her, back to her coarse and chaotic birth family.

A Season for That: Lost and Found in the Other Southern France, by Steve Hoffman: Minnesota food writer and Francophile (and tax preparer) Hoffman writes with self-deprecating humor and tenderness about the months he and his wife, photographer Mary Jo Hoffman, and their two children spent living in a small town in the south of France. The memoir unfolds in short, vignette-like chapters that describe everything from Hoffman’s attempts to get his kids to eat rabbit and pissaladière to days spent picking and processing grapes during the harvest season.

NEWSLETTERS

Overtourism is a growing problem in Italy and beyond. This piece by

focuses on Florence but also provides a wider view, plus links to other articles delving into the issue.

, who writes the newsletter

, writes about how climate change is changing our (stereotypical) perceptions of Barolo and Barbaresco.

I adore zucchini however prepared, but this Turkish version of stuffed zucchini with meat and herbs, by

, really has me salivating!

LISTENING TO:

The Women, by Kristin Hannah: I admit that I am finding this novel, a New York Times bestseller about a nurse serving in Vietnam, a slog, even though I am consuming it as an audiobook during my daily walks. It’s my first time reading Hannah, who also wrote the bestsellers The Nightingale and The Great Alone. Maybe it’s just me, but I can’t help feeling like I’m listening to a mashup of the TV show M*A*S*H and a Harlequin romance. Have you read this book? I’d love to know your thoughts.

Once Upon a Time…at Bennington College: This podcast, which was released in 2021, delves into the years that novelists Donna Tartt, Bret Easton Ellis, and Jonathan Lethem spent at the exclusive Vermont liberal arts college. I started listening to it after (finally) reading Tartt’s bestselling first novel, The Secret History, which draws inspiration from Tartt’s years at Bennington. I did not enjoy this “thinking-person’s thriller” (to quote one reviewer). I loathed every single character and their Brideshead Revisited pretensions, even though I loved Brideshead Revisited itself and have reread it many time. I wanted to understand what all the fuss was about. A review of The Secret History pointed me to the podcast. Its gossipy speculations kept me company during my weeks traveling around central and southern Italy. I went to a (different, less prestigious) liberal arts college around the same time as these precocious writers and was curious to look back at this period. This article in The New Republic asked whether the podcast had gone too far in its assumptions comparing Tartt’s real life experience to her fiction; I’m about 2/3 of the way through the episodes and will probably finish it just to see.

Have you read The Secret History? I’m truly curious to know your thoughts. I found Tartt’s later novel The Goldfinch much more enjoyable.

Tell me: What are you reading, listening to, watching, cooking, and drinking this August?

Daniela and I will be back at the beginning of September. In the mean time, Buon Ferragosto and happy reading and cooking.

Alla prossima,

Domenica