My family and I have been in Italy for just over a week and already we’ve been to Pescara twice.

I have a large soft spot for this port city on the Adriatic coast of Abruzzo. I had an uncle, Emilio Sanvitale (actually, a second cousin of my mom’s) who was a prominent lawyer here. His wife, Zia Nunzia, owned a fur shop in Piazza della Rinascità, better known as Piazza Salotto, one of the city’s main squares. The shop was called Pellicceria Alaska, and when I was little the name confounded me because I couldn’t think of a place less like Pescara than Alaska. (I get it now.) When we visited them in their apartment above the fur shop, I would be mesmerized by the fresco on their living room ceiling. If you walked across the room, the eyes of the naked lady lounging on a sofa in the painting would follow you.

Zia Nunzia’s fur shop was located in one of those second-story glass-paned spaces

As teenagers, when rain threatened on summer afternoons, my sister, our friends, and I would pile into cars and drive to Pescara from our nearby beach town of Silvi Marina to spend a few hours wandering, window shopping, and eating gelato at one of the city’s two historic gelaterie—Gelateria Berardo and Gelateria Camplone—which were situated directly across the street from each other on Corso Umberto I, the main drag. (Both are now gone.)

Pescara’s origins predate Rome; the city was besieged and conquered many times over the centuries; in the 18th Century it was part of the Kingdom of the Two Sicilies. It is Abruzzo’s most populous city, with 118,657 residents, a busy port, and some 20 kilometers of sandy coastline dotted with beach clubs. The city was heavily bombed by the Allies in World War II, and only a small section of its historic center, where the eccentric poet, nationalist, and (some say) inventor of Italian fascism, was born, remains. For the most part, Pescara is modern, with big, blocky, sherbet-colored palazzi sporting balconies spilling over with semi-tropical plants, car-clogged streets, and a buzzing night life.

The checkerboard pavement of Via Firenze

It has been referred to as the Miami of the Adriatic, but I see Pescara more as the antithesis of, say, Florence, or what most travelers think of when they think of Italian cities—groaning with antiquities, High Renaissance art, and tourists. There are tourists in Pescara, for sure, and in summer the beaches are packed, but it has yet to reach the level of what you see in Rome, Florence, Venice, and the other major tourist-clogged cities in Italy. There are museums in Pescara, too, including one devoted to the history of the Abruzzi people. But somehow, it feels okay to embrace your shallow side on a balmy day in late May when the streets are nearly empty and head straight for the commercial district, populated by both chain stores and independent boutiques, plus lots of food shops.

There is much more to the city of Pescara than I can convey in one short newsletter. And since this is an Italian food newsletter, today I am highlighting a few of my favorite food places, in no particular order. This is by no means a complete list. It comprises a handful of shops, plus a couple of restaurants, that I’ve been to in the last several years and really like. Most of them are located in or near the downtown pedestrian shopping district. The area is just steps away from the Stazione Centrale, the city’s main train and bus station. If you happen to be arriving by car, rather than by train or bus, you can park in the large lot at the station. It costs just €2.50 for the entire day.

Have you been to Pescara? What are your favorite places for good food in the city?

EIGHT GOOD FOOD PLACES IN PESCARA

1. Cremeria Bresciana

An indulgent breakfast at Cremeria Bresciana

This coffee shop and pasticceria should always, always be your first stop in Pescara. Generations of Pescaresi have started their day here with freshly baked pastries—doughnuts, maritozzi, and cornetti—stuffed with almost obscene amounts of pastry cream and fresh whipped cream. The coffee is ordinary, but you will always remember your first bomba alla crema, pictured above in triplicate. The store opened in 1938 as a butcher shop. Its proprietor was a young woman from a town near Brescia, in northern Italy, who married a textile merchant from Pescara. The shop fell on hard times during World War II, and so the entrepreneurial Bresciana, as she was called by the local Pescaresi, transformed it into a creamery, selling milk and cheeses, as well as Bulgarian-style yogurt. When she sold the shop in the 1960s, the new proprietor agreed to keep the name. Eventually, La Bresciana evolved into the beloved pasticceria it remains today.

2. Alla Chitarra Antica

Still-warm taralli al vino on display at Alla Chitarra Antica

Another Pescara institution, this food shop and tavola calda has been cranking out fresh gnocchi, ravioli, tagliatelle, and spaghetti alla chitarra, for sale by the kilo, since 1965. It also offers a range of prepared dishes, from savory tortes and prepared salads to pastiera (a traditional ricotta and wheat berry pie) and sweet ricotta crostatas. Alla Chitarra Antica is especially known for its fried fiadoni (brilliant!), but it was the display of rustic cookies that drew me into the shop. A batch of taralli al vino had just come out of the oven, and the woman behind the counter offered one to my husband and me to try. Obviously, we left with a bagful of these still-warm treats.

Cicchelli Generi Alimentari

Hand-slicing Prosciutto di Malamerenda at Cicchelli Generi Alimentari

You won’t find any bargains at this high-end alimentari (grocery) and wine bar that opened 16 years ago in the heart of Pescara’s pedestrian shopping district. What you will find is a wide selection of top-notch products from Italy and Europe. A long display case that runs the length of the front half of the shop is laden with dozens of types of salami and other cured sausages; mortadella and lardo; and whole leg prosciuttos and jamons, secured by stainless steel cuffs on wooden on frames, ready to be hand sliced. Specialty cheeses from Piemonte to Puglia, neatly stacked, share the space with the salumi. Along the walls, shelves are stocked with jars of preserved vegetables, jams, bottled juices, wines, cookies, and more. A cold case holds items from anchovies to fresh yogurt. We chose judiciously: 200 grams of hand-sliced prosciutto di Malamerenda, a 24-month aged ham from Siena streaked with pearly fat; a buttery ball of scamorza; and one of the creamiest, fresh robiolas I’ve ever had the pleasure of eating.

4. Forno Ardito

An array of naturally leavened loaves at Forno Ardito

This small shop has a daily selection of high-quality, naturally leavened breads made with ancient grains and heritage flours; plus savory and sweet pastries and aperitivo offerings. What brings me back, though, is Forno Ardito’s snacky taralli, which in spite of their name are not round, but rather stick shaped. They come in three flavors: plain (salted), walnut, and sesame. They are crispy but tender, slightly buttery, and they snap enticingly when you bite into one. The perfect aperitivo companion.

5. La Dispensa delle Sorelle

Hanging cheeses from Molise at La Dispensa delle Sorelle

I found this welcoming salumeria by accident, while walking from downtown Pescara to Taverna 58 (see below) for lunch. It is run by two sisters from Molise, the region directly to the south of Abruzzo. Among other things, this green region within the Apennine Mountain range is known for its rustic cured meats and cow’s milk cheeses like scamorza, provola, and caciocavallo, many of which you can find in the display case and hanging from wooden bars in the shop. The shelves are stocked with jars of preserves and pickles, packages of pasta, bottles of wine, and neatly tied bags of taralli and cookies. Don’t miss the smoked provola, fresher and more like a smoked mozzarella than the aged provolone many of us are familiar with; the stracciata di Carovilli, a long, pulled and folded log (for lack of a better word) of fresh mozzarella; or the prosciutto Molisana, more rustic than its celebrated Parma relative, and way less expensive than the hand-cut Malamerenda from Cicchelli.

6. Piglia la Puglia

Pizza and rustic savory treats at Piglia al Puglia

Step out of La Dispensa, cross the street, and step right into Puglia. Piglia la Puglia which sort of translates to “Grab Puglia,” is a play on the regional expression “la Puglia che ti piglia,” which is to say that when you encounter Puglia, you become smitten with it. The bakery was opened a decade ago by a native of Manfredonia, on the Gargano peninsula. It sells an array of breads, pizzas, focaccias, and other savory and sweet baked goods from the region. As I was searching for Piglia la Puglia’s website (it doesn’t have one) I noticed that it gets mixed reviews on Tripadvisor. I can only vouch for the things we bought—two small pizzette rosse (small tomato and cheese pizzas) and half of a plain focaccia with a tender, airy interior. We served them (reheated!) for dinner with friends and everyone loved them, especially the pizzette, which had a tender, yeasty base and just the right amount of tomato and cheese topping.

7. Taverna 58

The view from the dining room at Taverna 58

This urbane restaurant, open since 1980, is located in Pescara Vecchia, the Roman-era centro storico across the Aterno-Pescara River. It’s a small neighborhood of low buildings with arched doorways, many now home to wine bars and pubs. I went for lunch on my own one afternoon last year and immediately liked its bygone era vibe and air of civility. The large windows facing the street are bordered with blue and yellow stained glass and the table linens are heavy, pressed, and white. The menu is primarily traditional Abruzzese fare, carefully prepared—crespelle, chitarra and fregnacce pasta, braised tripe, various preparations of baccalà—along with a sprinkling of Continental dishes. There is also a daily prix fixe menu, which the restaurant often posts to Instagram the day before. My lunch that day was cazzillitti e orapi, small cavatelli dressed tossed with cooked wild spinach; and pallotte cace e ove, fried spheres of cheese, egg and bread “meatballs” in tomato sauce (which I wrote about here). On my second visit, last week with my family, we were treated to a show when our son, always an adventurous eater, ordered steak tartare. It was prepared tableside, the waiter deftly mixing the ingredients (egg and lemon juice, salt and pepper, plus dollops of chopped onion, anchovies, capers, and mustard and dashes of Tabasco, Worcestershire sauce, Cognac, and olive oil) together with a fork and a spoon and forming the mass into a tight sphere of perfectly seasoned beef. You can watch a video of it here.

8. Locanda da Pia

Chitarrina allo Scoglio at Locanda da Pia

This was a last-minute addition to the list. We happened by Locanda da Pia the other day while walking around the pedestrian district and, yes, I was seduced by the placard outside touting daily specials of seafood pastas: chitarrina allo scoglio (chitarra pasta with shellfish); ravioli di burratina al sugo di crostacei (burrata-filled ravioli in a seafood tomato sauce; and troccoli verdi cozze e melanzane (green hand-cut noodles with mussels and eggplant). Between five of us, we tried them all and shared a frittura di calamari as well. Favorite dish? It was a toss-up between the chitarrina, which was generously garnished with mussels, clams, and scampi; and the tender ravioli, filled only with burrata cheese and bathed in scampi-infused tomato sauce. I chose the troccoli and while I found the eggplant-mussel combination to be a bit too mild in flavor, I loved the dense, bouncy texture of the green pasta and will definitely be copycatting that at home.

