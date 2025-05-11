From Santa Margherita to Milano
A short post with pretty pics and a recipe for Ligurian apple cake
Greetings from the road, friends! Buona domenica and Happy Mother’s Day to all the mammas!
I am currently on my way to Palermo after a week of touring around Liguria and Emilia-Romagna with a group of curious, open, delightful travelers. There was rain and burrida, a stew of cuttlefish, peas and potatoes in the hills above Santa Margherita, and a sumptuous lunch of pasta and pot roasted veal at a wine bar in Chiavari; a cooking class in a renaissance palace in Genoa and another at the home of a wonderful cook in Parma. We stayed in a seaside hotel and in a castle in the countryside. We made pansoti and tortelli and drank Pigato and Lambrusco and tasted Parmigiano-Reggiano, prosciutto di Parma, and traditional balsamic vinegar of Reggio Emilia. We capped off the week with a farewell aperitivo at our hotel in Milano. More than four decades separated our youngest guest from our oldest, and somehow it was all a perfect fit. My head is still spinning.
Enjoy these highlight photos from this past week. For paid subscribers, I’m also re-sharing a recipe for Ligurian apple cake, which I first had a few years ago at our hotel in Santa Margherita and enjoyed again during this tour.
RECIPE: Torta di Mele Santa Margherita
I liken Italian apple cakes to fingerprints. Every cook/baker has her own. This version, shared with me by the chef at Hotel Mediterraneo, in Santa Margherita Ligure, is as simple as it gets, but the result is unexpected. Once baked, the cake is almost like a giant, soft Amish-style sugar cookie topped with thinly sliced apples. Bonus: it gets better as it sits.
Makes 10 servings
Click on the button below for the full, printable recipe, available to paid subscribers.
That’s all for this week! Thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.
Alla prossima,
Domenica
Just gorgeous, Domenica! Makes me want to hop on the next plane to visit every place you went—and sample that great breakfast!
Simply gorgeous photos, Domenica. And I want those pitchers (not pictures - the pottery!) Hope you are resting!