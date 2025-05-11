A collage of highlights: fried anchovies, balsamic vinegar, the famed lions of Genoa & more. Illustration by Daniela Bracco

Greetings from the road, friends! Buona domenica and Happy Mother’s Day to all the mammas!

I am currently on my way to Palermo after a week of touring around Liguria and Emilia-Romagna with a group of curious, open, delightful travelers. There was rain and burrida, a stew of cuttlefish, peas and potatoes in the hills above Santa Margherita, and a sumptuous lunch of pasta and pot roasted veal at a wine bar in Chiavari; a cooking class in a renaissance palace in Genoa and another at the home of a wonderful cook in Parma. We stayed in a seaside hotel and in a castle in the countryside. We made pansoti and tortelli and drank Pigato and Lambrusco and tasted Parmigiano-Reggiano, prosciutto di Parma, and traditional balsamic vinegar of Reggio Emilia. We capped off the week with a farewell aperitivo at our hotel in Milano. More than four decades separated our youngest guest from our oldest, and somehow it was all a perfect fit. My head is still spinning.

Enjoy these highlight photos from this past week. For paid subscribers, I’m also re-sharing a recipe for Ligurian apple cake, which I first had a few years ago at our hotel in Santa Margherita and enjoyed again during this tour.

Villa Durazzo, in Santa Margherita, an oasis overlooking the sea. Many of us on the tour took daily walks here.

The porticos of Chiavari, Liguria

One of the lions flanking the steps of the San Lorenzo Cathedral, Genoa

Portofino without the crowds. It can be done!

Misty morning in the hills of Parma

Balsamic vinegar aging in wood barrels, and a collection of pottery in Reggio Emilia

A frescoed room at Castello di Torrechiara, Emilia-Romagna

Castle detail, Parma countryside

Breakfast at our castle hotel in Emilia-Romagna

RECIPE: Torta di Mele Santa Margherita

I liken Italian apple cakes to fingerprints. Every cook/baker has her own. This version, shared with me by the chef at Hotel Mediterraneo, in Santa Margherita Ligure, is as simple as it gets, but the result is unexpected. Once baked, the cake is almost like a giant, soft Amish-style sugar cookie topped with thinly sliced apples. Bonus: it gets better as it sits.

Makes 10 servings

Click on the button below for the full, printable recipe, available to paid subscribers.

Get the recipe!

That’s all for this week! Thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica