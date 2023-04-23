Illustration of Claudia Cardinale by Daniela Bracco

Every once in a while, I dip into my mom’s recipe files and find a treasure. Spaghetti alla Claudia Cardinale, or Bombshell Spaghetti, as I like to call it, is one of them. I originally shared this recipe a couple of years ago when I was freelancing for Italy Magazine, but I haven’t posted it here on Su…