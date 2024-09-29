Fusilli corti with fresh herbs and chopped olives for fall. Illustration by Daniela Bracco

I'm a journalist, cooking teacher, occasional tour guide, and author of eight cookbooks on Italian cuisine.

FOOD WRITERS IN PIEMONTE, FALL 2025: Kathy Gunst and I have added a second Food Writers in Piemonte workshop to our 2025 schedule. This five-day workshop and tour will take place Oct. 3-8, 2025. The itinerary will be similar to our sold-out May workshop. If you are interested in this small-group experience, please send me an email at domenica@domenicacooks.com for more information.

This week’s newsletter features a recipe for all subscribers for one of my family’s favorite pantry pastas: Fusilli with Fresh Herbs and Olives. It’s a slight adaptation of a recipe originally published in my book The Glorious Pasta of Italy.

Click here to browse through the newsletter archive. If you're looking for a particular recipe, you'll find all Buona Domenica recipes—172 and counting—indexed here, ready to download and print—a function for paid subscribers.



Saluti dal Piemonte. I am typing to you from the little garden pictured above, which is located at the hotel I’m staying at in La Morra, in the heart of Barolo country. Torch songs are being piped in to the garden from somewhere; they sound like they’re coming from the olive tree behind my shoulder, an extended branch of which you can see in the photo.

I’m here for our Piemonte-Liguria Slow Food tour, which begins tomorrow. I will share more about the tour as it unfolds, both on Instagram, where you can look for daily updates, and here in a forthcoming newsletter. Our group of eight will be exploring the food and wine of the Langhe hills and of the Italian Riviera, so expect some grape, hazelnut, and cheese content from the first; and fresh pesto, focaccia, and historic food shop content from the latter!

A drive-by shot of a town in the Ligurian hills

Prior to coming to La Morra, I spent a few days in the hills and forests of Liguria’s interior, doing research for my latest book project. Although I was only about an hour north of Genoa and the famed Italian Riviera, it felt a world away. The area is rich in beech, chestnut, oak, and birch trees, as well as stately green larch, a deciduous conifer. Even driving around, I felt awash in the vitality that surrounded me. I now know what is meant by the popular term and pastime “taking a forest bath.”

While I’ve been to this part of Liguria before, I hadn’t quite remembered its quiet, unspoiled allure, the fresh air, the tall trees, the moss- and lichen-covered rocks. Half-hidden among the forests are picturesque towns, like Torriglia and, just over the Piemonte border, Gavi, and Voltaggio—all pictured above—with their splendid architecture that somehow manages to successfully marry Italian Riviera with Italian Alpine.

Surprisingly (for me), I have not been too focused on food these last few days other than what I’m researching, which all has to do with sweets. I did enjoy a disarmingly simple plate of risotto al Gavi—risotto cooked in local white wine—at Trattoria dei Fuenti, right in the center of Gavi. Disarming because the entire plateful went down so easy. The place, and the dish, were recommended to me by an elderly shop keeper and lifelong resident of the town. The trattoria does not have a website, but it does have a Facebook page.

There are towns like those I mentioned above all over Italy, all with their own identities and quirks and charms, so consider this my plea to you to get off the beaten path on your next Italy trip. Rent a car, if you feel comfortable, or take a train or a bus, and head for the hills.

READING LINKS

I found these items interesting and thought you might enjoy them, too.

For more on Piemonte, and the pull of Italy in general, here’s a post just published by fellow Substacker Diana Strinati Baur , who splits her time between Italy and Germany.

Danielle Oteri , an art historian who leads tours in southern Italy and writes the newsletter Tante Belle Cose , recently started a podcast focused on Italy and travel. In her most recent episode , she interviewed Francis Cratil and Cathy Lee, owners of Le Virtù, a Philadelphia restaurant dedicated to Abruzzese cuisine. The subject of the podcast was La Panarda, a 40-course feast held annually in the mountain town of Villavallelonga. (Disclaimer: all three of these people are friends of mine.) Le Virtù has been holding its own Panarda for about 15 years. I wrote about it in 2014 for the Washington Post.

While garlic is used with abandon in Italian-American cooking, Italians themselves have always been much more cautious with how they employ it. This piece dips into the perennial debate and looks at how Italians’ perception of garlic may be changing.

Not food-related, but a good story nonetheless: The New Yorker profiles an Italian priest who leads an anti-Mafia organization and who for decades has been helping Italian women escape the mob.

RECIPE: fusilli with fresh herbs and olives

This recipe has nothing to do with the above content, other than it happens to be the last thing I cooked for my family before I left for Italy. We had planned to get take-out, but nope, that is not how I roll. So instead I made the easiest dish I could think of, which, coincidentally, my daughter happens to love: fusilli with fresh herbs and chopped olives. The pasta is, more accurately, a shape from La Molisana called “fusilli corti bucati,” or “short fusilli with holes,” meaning that the pasta is pierced through, like bucatini. This makes for quick, even cooking.

As for the sauce, its punchy ingredients—tomatoes, chopped olives, a generous handful of mixed herbs (I use oregano, rosemary, and thyme), plus a shower of pecorino cheese to serve, give it a Sicilian-ish vibe but not authentically so. It is authentically good, though, a convenient pantry pasta that happens to welcome in any season, but especially in fall, when the more woodsy herbs begin to overtake the more delicate likes of basil and mint. Though, in truth, I did sneak in a few scraggly leaves of mint from what was left in the garden, and the sauce was better for it. (Recipe adapted slightly from my book The Glorious Pasta of Italy.)

A note on the garlic: Normally, I use one clove of garlic, lightly crushed, for pasta sauce. This one, however, can handle more—and rather than just crushed, the cloves are minced. Use at least two, even three cloves if you are indeed a garlic lover.

Makes 4 generous servings

INGREDIENTS

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 to 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

3 tablespoons mixed fresh herbs (oregano, rosemary, thyme, mint)

Generous pinch of peperoncino or one fresh chile pepper, minced

1 generous cup 120 g) coarsely chopped pitted purple and green olives (Gaeta or Kalamata and Cerignola), plus 2 tablespoons of the brine

1 (24-ounce; 680 g) bottle tomato passate (purée)

Fine sea salt

1 package (1 lb/454 g) fusilli corti bucati or other short pasta



INSTRUCTIONS

1. Bring a pot of water to a rolling boil and salt it generously.

2. While the water is heating, warm the oil and garlic in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 to 5 minutes, until the garlic begins to soften and release its aroma. Don’t let it brown. Stir in the herbs and peperoncino and cook for about a minute, until the perfume of the herbs overtakes that of the garlic. Add the olives and their brine, along with the tomato passata and a pinch of salt. Raise the heat to medium-high and bring to a simmer. Lower the heat to maintain a gentle bubble and cook, stirring from time to time, for about 20 minutes, until the tomatoes have cooked down to a creamy sauce. Turn the heat off and cover to keep warm.

3. Add the pasta to the boiling water, stir to separate, and cook according to the package instructions until al dente. Use a skimmer to transfer the pasta to the skillet with the sauce, along with a splash of cooking water. Turn on the heat and gently toss the pasta with the sauce, giving the pasta just enough time to absorb a little of the liquid.

4. Serve with lots of pecorino cheese for sprinkling on top.

Click on the button below for the printable recipe, available to paid subscribers:

I am on a tour this week, so the next newsletter will be published on Sunday, October 13. Thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica