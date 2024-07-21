I’ll take all the jars, please…Illustration by Daniela Bracco

This week's newsletter features two recipes starring savory pistachio pesto: Peach and Tomato Salad with Burrata, Capers, and Pistachio Vinaigrette, for all subscribers; and Sedanini with Zucchini and Pistachio Pesto, for paid subscribers.

A collection of jars and bottles has taken up residence on the shelf of my kitchen in Penne. At the moment, it includes but is is not limited to:

three bottles of passata di pomodoro from three different producers in Abruzzo

A jar of Cipolla bianca piatta (flat white onions) preserved in extra-virgin olive oil (Abruzzo)

Pickled puntarelle (chicory) from Molise

A wee jar of summer truffles from Trevi (Umbria)

Giardiniera (Abruzzo)

Roasted Peppers (Abruzzo)

Eggplant “filetti” preserved in oil (migrated to the fridge since being opened)

Zucchini “filetti” preserved in oil (same as above)

Oil-packed tuna

Oil-packed anchovies

Two large jars and several small of local honey, including wildflower, sulla (an herb native to Malta, Tunisia, and southern Italy), truffle, and peperoncino

A bottle of mosto cotto, cooked grape must syrup

A stylish perfume-like bottle of fig syrup from Cilento

A ceramic jar of amarene in syrup

Cherry preserves

A mini jar of black fig and sweet pepper preserves

Hazelnut cream (sweet, spreadable)

Pistachio cream (sweet, spreadable)

Pistachio pesto (savory, unctuous, pourable)

How did they all get there?

The groaning shelf in my kitchen in Penne

I am the culprit. I bought every single one because I have this thing with jars, or, more accurately, their sweet and savory contents. I have a hard time resisting these vessels filled with edible treasure, winking at me from the shelves of the food shops that I frequent here in Italy. And there are so many of them! Jars, bottles, food shops. Even though it is high summer and the markets are teeming with fresh produce—eggplants, tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, chicory, peaches, watermelon, and the last of the apricots—I am still drawn to those jars.

For one thing, they make it easy to put together a quick and appetizing no-cook lunch or dinner or aperitivo—just open a jar or two and add bread, cheese, a drizzle of olive oil, and a drink in your free hand. I also use these jarred products to enhance the dishes I cook. For instance, I sometimes stir a couple of spoonfuls of preserved zucchini into a batch of pan-fried zucchini, or I add a couple of forkfuls of melanzane sott’olio or raosted peppers to sautéed summer vegetables. Or I put preserved sweet and sour onions in my pasta al pomodoro.

Some jars languish. One bottle of passata—the one made from yellow tomatoes—from two years ago remains on the shelf; same with the elegant little bottle of fig syrup, which I’m saving for…what, exactly??? And the sweet spreadable creams.

This is not usually an issue because food in jars keeps well (often past their official expiration dates). When I arrived back here in May, I immediately turned two bottles of passata that had been sitting on the shelf since last summer into sauce. I then promptly replaced them with two more bottles that I have yet to open. I’ll probably get to those in the fall.

However, there is a limit to how well some things keep. After a year, giardiniera loses its crunchy texture and bright color. Jewel-toned jams turn dull, even if they still taste good. And, I’m sorry to say, dairy-based creams and pastes are the most vulnerable; they really don’t last past their expiration date. I finally had to jettison the hazelnut and pistachio creams that I bought two years ago at Tenuta Vannulo. Why did I (or my kids!) not consume them? I can’t really say. I’m more of a fruit and yogurt person in the morning, though in recent days I’ve been indulging in dunking cookies into my morning coffee. The sorry truth is that we have too many choices and probably just forgot about them.

Stuzzichini made with some of my bottled preserves

In the past couple of weeks, after taking stock of everything, I’ve been trying to use up the products that have been hanging around the longest. One of these is a jar of pesto di pistacchio. Not the kind of commercially prepared pesto already enhanced with garlic and nuts and cheese, but rather a jar of finely ground (puréed, really) pistachios (65%) mixed with sunflower oil and a little salt. Its expiration date was in May, but when I opened the jar and peered into its mossy depths, it looked fine to me, other than a little separation. I stirred it well and tasted it and smacked my lips—it was sweet, smooth, and mild with a slightly salty and bitter finish. No way was I tossing that. Instead, I used it to make the two recipes that follow: Peach and Tomato Salad with Burrata, Capers, and Pistachio Vinaigrette; and Sedanini with Zucchini and Pistsachio Pesto.

Readers: Are you a jar hoarder? How would you use up a jar of pesto di pistacchio?

P.S. If you love preserved foods and all those edible goodies in jars, you might like my book Preserving Italy, which is all about Italian preserving traditions, from vegetables preserved in oil and vinegar to jams, jellies, and fruit pastes; and from homemade syrups to liqueurs and confections.

RECIPE: Peach and Tomato Salad with Burrata, Capers, and Pistachio Vinaigrette

Yes, it is a mouthful to say Peach and Tomato Salad with Burrata, Capers, and Pistachio Vinaigrette. But it’s a lip-smacking mouthful: sweet, tart, briny, creamy, crunchy, smooth, and mellow all at once.

This salad was inspired by one in the June 2024 issue of Sale & Pepe magazine, which in recent years has overtaken La Cucina Italiana as my favorite Italian cooking magazine. The salad components are mostly the same: ripe peaches, Romaine lettuce, shreds of burrata cheese, capers, and croutons. I happen to love the combination of summer tomatoes and peaches, so I added in chunks of perfectly ripe tomato. And rather than dress the salad with olive oil and lemon juice, as the recipe called for, I whisked together a glossy, sweet and savory vinaigrette using local honey and pistachio pesto. And boy was that ever a good idea.

There are several types of pistachio pesto (savory) and pistachio cream (sweet) on the market. For this recipe, you want a product that is mostly ground pistachios, with olive or sunflower oil and a little salt added. Here is the brand I used, which I bought in Italy. In the U.S., something like this would be a good substitute.

I haven’t tried this, but if you wanted to make your own, you could probably blitz half a cup or so of shelled (and peeled if you can find them) pistachios in a food processor with a drizzle of oil and a tiny pinch of salt until you have a thin, runny paste.

Makes 4 to 6 salad servings

INGREDIENTS

For the Pistachio Vinaigrette:

2 (30 ml) tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 (15 ml) tablespoon good runny honey

2 (30 ml) tablespoons pistachio pesto

5 (75 ml) tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

For the Salad:

1 head Romaine lettuce

2 ripe peaches or nectarines

2 ripe salad tomatoes

1 large or 2 small burrata cheeses

2 tablespoons capers, lightly rinsed and drained (I used a mix of tiny capers in salt and larger capers in brine

Roughly 2 cups homemade croutons (see Cook’s Note)

A few fresh mint leaves, torn (optional)

A freshly mixed batch of vinaigrette

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Make the vinaigrette. Combine the white wine vinegar, honey, and pistachio pesto in a bowl and whisk until well combined. Pour in the oil, whisking vigorously to incorporate it fully. Whisk in a pinch of salt and a few fine grindings of pepper. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed. Set the dressing aside to give the ingredients a chance to mingle.

2. Prep the salad. Place the Romaine leaves—leave them whole or tear them into large pieces, your choice—in a large shallow bowl or deep platter. Slice the peaches into thin wedges and arrange them on top of the lettuce. Slice the tomatoes into wedges or pieces and scatter them over the lettuce.

3. Add the rest. Cut the burrata open and scoop out the creamy interior. Dollop this over the peaches and tomatoes. Then, roughly chop up the burrata “skin” and add that to the salad, if you like (or save it to enjoy on bruschetta or pizza). Sprinkle the capers, croutons, and mint leaves, if using, on top.

4. Drizzle the dressing on top and serve. Bring the salad to the table in its casually composed state and toss it right before serving.

COOK’S NOTE: To make croutons, spread 2 cups of cubed Italian country bread or brioche bread on a rimmed baking sheet and drizzle 2 to 3 tablespoons of olive oil on top. Toss well. Sprinkle with salt and toss again. Spread into a single layer and bake at 400° F, stirring once or twice during baking, for about 10 minutes, or until golden-brown and crispy.

RECIPE: Sedanini with Zucchini & Pistachio Pesto

Sedanini are what elbow macaroni aspire to be

Zucchini and pistachios seem to enjoy a natural affinity. Maybe because both are mild but also distinctly nutty and sweet. And green. In any case, the moment I opened the little jar of pistachio pesto sitting on my kitchen shelf and peered into its mossy depths, I knew I wanted to use some of it for a zucchini dish.

The dish I had in mind was one that my friend Ottavia made for me last week—as simple as can be and about as luscious as zucchini gets.

