Buongiorno!

Registration is now open for this year’s online Italian Christmas Cookies class. I’ve scheduled two dates: Dec. 2 and Dec. 9, starting at 1 p.m. EST. Each class is open to 12 participants and lasts about 2 hours.

PAID SUBSCRIBERS: You are entitled to a 15% discount on the $70 class fee, bringing the fee down to $59.50. Check the header at the top of this post for your discount code.

We will be making three types of cookies:

Biscotti al Cocco e Cioccolato Fondente: Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Biscotti (pictured above)

Biscotti di Frolla alla Nocciola: Hazelnut Shortbread Stars and Moons

Fig Jamaretti: tender almond slices topped with fig jam and orange glaze

I’m veering just a bit from tradition with this year’s selection, but they are all very much Italian in spirit and in flavor.

Links to the classes are below—just click on the date for which you would like to register.

Dates will be:

Saturday, Dec. 2, from 1-3 p.m. EST (10 a.m.-12 p.m. PST)

Saturday, Dec. 9, from 1-3 p.m. EST (q10 a.m.-12 p.m. PST)

All classes take place on Zoom. These classes are fun and informative. Space is limited and they usually sell out quickly. Hope to (virtually) see you there!

A presto,

Domenica