Benvenuti! Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking. I’m a journalist, cooking instructor, occasional tour guide, and author of eight cookbooks on Italian cuisine.

This week’s recipe for Fidanzati Capresi (pasta twists) with Almonds, Saffron, and Pecorino is for paid subscribers. Check out the entire Buona Domenica archive here, and the full index of recipes—201 and counting—here. All archived recipes are accessible to paid subscribers. If you are able to, please consider upgrading your subscription to support this newsletter. Grazie!

And if you enjoy this newsletter, please click at the little heart at the top of this post. This helps to bring visibility to Buona Domenica and our Italian food-loving community.

FOOD WRITERS IN PIEMONTE

One of our sessions at Food Writers in Piemonte. Photo by Domenica.

Our five days of writing, touring, cooking, and eating in the Langhe hills of Piemonte were energizing, motivating, emotional, and productive. We can’t wait to do it again in October. If you are interested in joining James Beard Award-winning writer and coach Kathy Gunst and me for this intimate workshop that focuses on topics from voice and storytelling to interviewing and recipe writing, send me an email at domenica@domenicacooks.com. We have just a few spaces left! Learn more about the workshop here:

FOOD WRITERS IN PIEMONTE

A WEEK IN ABRUZZO

The bakery van in Penne. Photo by DM

My husband and I take daily walks around Penne. The city is built on four hills, so going anywhere means you are by default exercising, walking uphill, then down, then up again. On Thursday afternoon, on one of these walks, we came across a small white van parked in the piazzetta. This is a smaller piazza just up the street from the town’s main square. The rear doors to the van were swung open to display bins of bread, eggs, and neatly arranged packages of cookies, maritozzi (sweet buns) and savory cheese-filled fiadoni.

A woman sporting a light blue vest and platform sneakers told us the goods were from her panificio in the hills near Arsita, some kilometers away. I asked for her card—next time I’m in the area I’ll look for her bakery—and bought a package of biscotti da inzuppo—large, friable cookies meant for dunking in your morning cappuccino. It is unexpected perks like these—unexpected to me, anyway—that have endeared me to this weathered but abiding town.

Penne’s location is another perk; it is exactly halfway between the Adriatic coast and the Gran Sasso mountain range, the highest peak in the Apennines and the highest in Italy after the Alps. In less than an hour, you can be in either place, eating freshly caught seafood by the water or grilling arrosticini on Campo Imperatore, the high plain beneath the Gran Sasso summit.

On Monday, we pointed our car towards the mountain and set out. It was the kind of day I often dream about when I am back home in the U.S., driving into the foothills, taking the hairpin turns slowly, no other cars about. The air was mild, with a cool breeze, and the hills were splashed with yellow broom plants just reaching peak bloom. As we rounded a bend, the Gran Sasso appeared before us, as if by magic; in my head I could hear snippets of an Abruzzese folk tune that our mom used to sing to my sister and me:

E vola vola vola

e vola lu cardille

nu vasce a pizzichille

né mi le può negà.

(Translation: And fly, fly, fly away little goldfinch, you can’t deny me a kiss and a pinch on the cheeks.)

Blooming broom and the Gran Sasso d’Italia last Monday; no filter. Photo by DM.

Both my parents loved driving into the mountains of Abruzzo. At least once every summer, they would peel my sister and me away from our friends and make us accompany them to Castelli, an historic town within the Gran Sasso National Park famous for its majolica ceramics. For our dad, it was a chance to tool around the nearly desolate mountain roads (all the traffic was down at the beach). For our mother, it was about taking in the breathtaking views…and buying ceramics. Over the years, she managed to squeeze everything from giant platters and bowls to soup tureens and even a majolica-framed mirror into our suitcases.

A DAY TRIP TO L’AQUILA

On this occasion, my husband and I weren’t heading to Castelli, but to L’Aquila, Abruzzo’s stately capital. It’s on the other side of the Gran Sasso, a 1 1/2-hour drive from Penne that takes you through the mountain by way of a 10-km tunnel along the autostrada, longer if you choose to go over the mountain via local roads and skip the autostrada altogether.

If the name L’Aquila is familiar to you, it might be because the city suffered catastrophic damage in a 2009 earthquake, in which 300 people died and from which it is still recovering. I had not been for decades, since before I was a teenager, and I’d been wanting to return. Before the autostrada linking Rome to the Adriatic coast was completed, L’Aquila was our halfway stop on the four-hour drive from our aunts’ apartment in Rome to our beach house in Silvi Marina. In fact, before Monday, my most enduring memory of L’Aquila was of following Zia Elsa, my mom’s older sister, into a gilded bar located off a tree-lined boulevard in the city to buy grilled prosciutto and mozzarella panini for lunch. She knew the city well. There was also a cheese dairy in the nearby countryside where we would stop for fresh mozzarella and a firm, teardrop-shaped cheese filled with fresh butter. Once the autostrada was finished, though, the drive to the beach was shortened to less than three hours, and that spelled the end of our L’Aquila stops.

The facade, 19th century organ, and della Robbia lunette in the Basilica di San Bernardino. Photos by DM.

Would you believe it if I told you that on Monday I found both the boulevard and what I am convinced is the same bar where we bought those panini all those years ago? Of course, it’s possible I’m wrong. L’Aquila has changed, in the ways that all places change over time (for better and for worse), but also due to the devastation wrought by the earthquake. Sixteen years later, the skyline is still filled with cranes as restoration work continues. Many of the buildings appear new, freshly stuccoed and painted.

At first, nothing feels familiar to me. My husband and I park and walk towards the centro storico, where shops and restaurants are open. Construction is happening everywhere. The signs are uplifting. In the main piazza, the Cathedral of St. Maximus and St. George, L’Aquila’s Duomo, remains hidden behind scaffolding, but the Church of St. Mary of Suffrage is open, its 19th century blush pink cupola newly rebuilt. A short walk away, we step into the magnificent Basilica di San Bernadino, originally constructed between 1454 and 1472. Its interior was Baroque-ified in the early 18th Century after a 1703 earthquake, and an opulent organ was added in 1939. What a surprise and a thrill to see the enormous, creamy white and sky-blue glazed lunette of the Resurrection, by Andrea della Robbia, nephew of the Renaissance sculptor Luca della Robbia.

THE BAR

Fratelli Nurzia, in L'Aquila's historic center. Photos by DM.

We wander around some more, down to the Romanesque Basilica di Santa Maria in Collemaggio and then back towards the Piazza del Duomo, and find ourselves on an expansive boulevard, very much like the one I remembered. We stop in at Fratelli Nurzia, an historic bar and confectionery known for its almond and soft chocolate torrone (nougat). A red-headed woman behind the bar suggests the special, a caffè Nurzia, which is an espresso made decadent with a spoonful of chocolate torrone spread and topped off with a head of crema di latte (milk cream). As we wait for our coffees, I take in the mirrored Art Deco flourishes of the bar’s interior. That’s when I notice a small fridge of sorts, set on the counter behind the bar and half-stacked with sandwiches. Next to it is—yes—a small oven for grilling them. I don’t know how I know it, but in my heart I am sure this is the place.

Share

ALL THE THINGS I HAVE PLEDGED TO MAKE

Potato- and truffle-stuffed cappellacci; vegetable tortino; mini cassata. Photos by DM.

I always collect recipes and ideas for recipes when I travel around Italy. Some are regional specialties that I recognize and want to learn how to make, others are completely new (to me). And some are dishes I’ve enjoyed with tour and workshop guests and have pledged to learn how to make so that I can share them. Over these last four weeks, I’ve ping-ponged around five regions—Liguria, Emilia-Romagna, Sicily, Piemonte, and Abruzzo—and so this latest list is pretty long. Will I get to all of them? Given that I still haven’t got around to making the parmigiano cheese flan from a trip to Parma two years ago, I am not so confident. But I’m going to try. Here is what I’ve pledged to make, with the intention of posting the best here in the newsletter. Where should I begin?

Leave a comment



LIGURIA

Pansoti con Salsa di Noci: cheese- and greens-stuffed ravioli with walnut sauce

Torta di Castagne Santa Margherita: a dense chestnut and chestnut flour cake from a bakery in Santa Margherita Ligure that is quite different from this one.

EMILIA-ROMAGNA

Tortelli alle Erbette: ricotta and spring greens ravioli with butter and sage sauce

Sformato di Zucca: savory pumpkin flan

Tortino di verdure: vegetable tart

SICILY

Pasta alla Norma: pasta with eggplant and ricotta salata

Sfincione Palermitano: fluffy pizza with tomato sauce, anchovies, and caciocavallo

Pane Cunzato: Siclilian bread topped with any number of savory ingredients, such as tomatoes, anchovies, capers, eggplants, and olives

Pannelle: tender chickpea flour fritters

Cassata: ricotta-filled sponge cake encased in a marzipan shell and decorated with candied fruit

Genovesi: shortcrust pastries filled with pastry cream

PIEMONTE

Bunèt (or Bonèt): Chocolate and amaretto flan

Insalata Russa: classic composed salad of various vegetables suspended in homemade mayo sauce

Cappellacci di Patate e Tartufo: potato and truffle-filled hat-shaped ravioli

Tajarin al Ragù di Salsiccia: fine egg noodles dressed in sausage ragù

Vitello Tonnato: sliced poached veal in tuna sauce

Capocollo brasato: braised pork shoulder in white wine

ABRUZZO

Seppie e Piselli: Braised cuttlefish and peas (I had this both in Abruzzo and Liguria)

Zafferelli: saffron and almond cookies from Fratelli Nurzia, in L’Aquila

Sorbetto di Mele Cotte: I had this cooked-apple sorbetto at Alle Volte, one of our local restaurants in Penne. It’s a perfect way to put out-of-season apples to good use.

Share

Leave a comment

RECIPE: Fidanzati Capresi with Almonds, Saffron, and Pecorino Abruzzese

Chopped almonds give this vegetarian pasta an appealing, ragù-like texture. Photo by DM.

So many enticing choices on that list, and yet I am sharing a recipe that isn’t even on it. This is a quick weeknight pasta that I made the other night. It combines large penne, called “pennoni,” with a sauce of chopped almonds, golden saffron threads and tangy aged Abruzzese pecorino cheese, though you can substitute pecorino Romano. The recipe comes from a book I picked up in L’Aquila. It’s called Ricette di Abruzzo e Molise, from the Slow Food series In Cucina con Slow Food. I have several of these small books published by Slow Food Editore, and they are all filled with excellent recipes, many from regional trattorie and osterie.

The book credits Osteria delle Spezie, in San Salvo (province of Chieti) with this recipe. It reminds me of the recipe for tagliatelle with walnut sauce that I posted a few years ago. I could not find pennoni, so I substituted a large twist charmingly called Fidanzati Capresi (Capri betrothed). I added more tomato than the original recipe called for, but I feel it gives a better result, as the generous quantity of almonds absorbs quite a bit of moisture.

The almonds I used were from Puglia. They have an earthy taste with a sweet finish that is less bitter than almonds from Sicily (I prefer the latter for baking). Any blanched (peeled) almonds will do; just make sure they are fresh and not rancid, as nuts can spoil quickly.

Click on the button below for the recipe, available to paid subscribers.

Fidanzati Capresi with Almonds & Saffron

Thank you, as always, for reading, subscribing and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica