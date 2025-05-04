Saluti dalla Liguria! Illustration by Daniela Bracco

Benvenuti! Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking. I’m a journalist, cooking instructor, occasional tour guide, and author of eight cookbooks on Italian cuisine.

A small favor: If you enjoy this newsletter, please click at the little heart at the top of this post. This helps to bring visibility to Buona Domenica and our Italian food-loving community.

COOKBOOK WINNER! The winner of The Italian Summer Kitchen is Lynne Shaw. Congratulations, Lynne! Please keep an eye out for an email from me.

This week’s recipe for Amaretti all’Alchermes, an almond cookie spiked with a bright red, spiced liqueur, is available to paid subscribers.

Check out the entire Buona Domenica archive here, and the full index of recipes—200 and counting—here. Archived recipes are accessible to paid subscribers. If you are able to, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to support this newsletter. Grazie!

A Half-Hidden Gem

Villa Durazzo, in Santa Margherita Ligure. Photo by Domenica

Hello from Santa Margherita Ligure, one of the jewels in the crown that is the Italian Riviera. Although it is barely May, the town is already filling up with visitors. And so yesterday morning, after a cappuccino and a slice of onion focaccia, a classic Ligurian breakfast duet—I don’t make the rules, I just enjoy them—I headed away from the busy promenade, with its mix of cafés, designer clothing shops, and kitchy tourist boutiques, and went to the gardens at Villa Durazzo.

More glimpses of the grounds at Villa Durazzo. Photos by Domenica

While it is not a secret, it seems to me that few people know about this lush oasis, built in the 17th Century by the prominent Durazzo family of Genoa. The only other people I saw while wandering along the stone paths and curved paved avenue leading up to the villa were locals walking their dogs. The gardens are carefully tended, but in a way that is meant to look almost careless. Do you know what I mean? Here and there are statues and cracked terracotta pots and flowering plants—roses, camellias, and gardenias, all of which happen to be in bloom just now. Ferns, spider plants, baby’s breath, and tiny white and pale pink daisies grow among the crevices in the stone walls. As you walk along, you can’t help but notice the puddle of camellia petals that have fallen to the ground in a splash of pink; or the leggy climbing white rose that curls nonchalantly around the weathered statue of a goddess. It is the plant world’s embodiment of sprezzatura.

The villa itself, at the top of a hill overlooking Santa Margherita’s port, is painted a sort of washed tomato-red and set amidst tall palms, glossy magnolias, and feathery evergreen trees. Behind it is a terrace lined with statues and curvy iron Juliet balconies that provide unobstructed views. Next door is the baroque Chiesa di San Giacomo di Corte, its interior lit by ornate chandeliers.

My point is: Don’t be afraid to walk away from the fray. There are discoveries to be made, even in the most traveled places.

What’s a hidden gem you’ve come across in your travels?

Leave a comment

Pizza with olives (left) and plain focaccia (right) from Sapori di Pane; and onion focaccia (center) from Panificio Panimonti. Photo by Domenica

The culinary tour that I am hosting this week with Beautiful Liguria hasn’t even officially begun—it starts later today—but I have already managed to fill up on focaccia! I forget, when I am away, how different Ligurian focaccia is from the big, bubbly, chewy focaccias that we see all over social media and that I make at home using my sourdough starter. Ligurian focaccia, by contrast, is thin and soft and not as chewy as those. It is oily and salty and it goes down easy. Too easy. You can have it plain or stuffed or with a variety of toppings. My favorite is the onion-topped focaccia. The one I bought, pictured in the middle, is from Panificio Pinamonti, which has been around since 1899. It has a thick layer of onions that are cooked but not mushy. The onions themselves are sweet, but they are bathed in a salty brine, giving you the best possible experience when you sink your teeth into a slice. The tomato and olive pizza and plain focaccia are from Sapori di Pane, another popular bread shop just down the street from our hotel. There are more such panifici sprinkled throughout Santa Margherita, and my goal is to hit at least three more.

If you would like to keep up with the daily happenings on the tour, you can do so by following me on Instagram, where I’ll be doing most of my posting. I will also be posting on Substack Notes, which is this platform’s social media feed (for lack of a better description).

Share

WE HAVE PRINTS!

There are still a few Buona Domenica prints available for sale! These are prints of hand-drawn illustrations made by my immensely talented collaborator, Daniela Bracco. Daniela creates all of the illustrations for this newsletter. Click on the titles below to see the original posts in which the prints first appeared.

TORTA CAPRESE

BOMBSHELL SPAGHETTI

RADICCHIO

DETAILS

SIZE: Each print is 12 x 15.75 inches (30 x 40 cm), including the white border. They are printed in Italy on high-quality paper.

PRICE: $50 (USD) per print, plus shipping, but paid subscribers receive a $10 discount ($40 plus shipping).

HOW TO ORDER

Prints are currently available to those residing in the U.S. or Canada, though we hope to expand availability. To order, simply send me an email (domenica [at] domenicacooks.com), and I will reply directly to arrange the purchase. We accept payment through PayPal, Venmo, or check.

SOME TASTY LINKS

The making of Le Virtù. Illustration by Daniela Bracco

I enjoyed this piece by

that delves into regional diversity and parochial attitudes towards Italian food.

is my new favorite term.

On a somewhat related topic,

wrote about how nostalgia often colors our memories of food.

I’ve always thought I didn’t have what it takes to be a food stylist. This piece by

, convinced me. It is also hilarious.

Not about food, but still delicious, this newsletter by

reminds us that Jackie Kennedy’s timeless style—captured by paparazzi during her many vacations to Capri, the Amalfi Coast, and Taormina—still influences the way women dress in summer.

Italy just celebrated Primo Maggio—Italian Labor Day—on May 1. In Abruzzo, the holiday is marked by the making by an (ironically) labor-intensive dish called Le Virtù, a minestrone of sorts that contains at least 40 ingredients and takes days to prepare. In 2022, I wrote about one restaurant’s annual ritual preparing Le Virtù. You can read the piece here.

Leave a comment

Share Buona Domenica

RECIPE: Amaretti all’Alchermes

Pretty in pink! Photo by Domenica

You may already be familiar with Alchermes, a scarlet-hued Italian liqueur that is called for in cakes and trifles and other desserts. It has an air of mystery about it, and no wonder. It is said to be derived from an 8th Century potion called confectio alchermes. Used, once upon a time, to calm heart palpitiations and fend off other maladies, confectio alchermes reportedly contained all sorts of strange and not-so-strange ingredients: apple juice, raw silk, ground pearls, gold leaf, rosewater, cinnamon, sugar, and honey. Reading this list from Wikipedia, attributed to an 18th Century dictionary of arts and sciences, one wonders whether confectio alchermes was meant to be ingested or worn as a garment!

Over time, the tonic evolved into a restorative spirit, its brilliant red color infused with notes of cinnamon and clove. Traditional Alchermes still contains an odd ingredient: it gets its color from a small insect, called ‘kermes’ or ‘cochineal,’ which is crushed to a powder and added to the mix of ingredients. Most contemporary producers have replaced the insect powder with food-grade dyes for the insect, but a few makers keep to tradition.

A selection of Heirloom Liqueurs; plus extracts and bitters from sibling company Bittercube. Photo by Domenica

A couple of months ago, while searching for an online source to buy Alchermes, I came across Heirloom Liqueurs. This U.S.-based company began making Alchermes a few years ago, along with several other liqueurs. As far as I’ve been able to determine, Heirloom is the only U.S. company that produces Alchermes. And they do it the traditional way, using cochineal for color. The flavor of Heirloom’s Alchermes stands up nicely to the Italian versions I’ve tried, and in fact I like it better than some. In addition to spice, it also has soft floral notes that give it an appealing complexity. When I contacted the company to find out more, they were kind enough to send me some samples, so I’ve begun playing around a bit. You can read more about Heirloom and their small but excellent assortment of liqueurs here.

While experimenting, I came up with these Alchermes-spiked amaretti, a riff on the classic soft almond cookies you find in Italy. The liqueur tinges the cookies a deep cherry-blossom pink and gives them a delicate, but distinctive note of spice, especially clove, which complements their gentle almond flavor.

Amaretti all’Alchermes. Photo by Domenica

Coincidentally, these cookies would make a timely treat for Mother’s Day, which is next Sunday. Click on the button below for the full, printable recipe, available to paid subscribers.

AMARETTI ALL'ALCHERMES

Thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica





