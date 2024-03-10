Risi, Bisi, e Carciofi, a variation on a Venetian spring dish. Illustration by Daniela Bracco

Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking. I’m a journalist, cooking instructor, occasional tour guide, and author of eight cookbooks on Italian cuisine.

There are many more of you here this week, thanks to the wonderful British food writer Diana Henry, who posted on Instagram about my carrot-marsala cake. Hello, and thank you for being here. I’ve linked to both the original cake, and to Diana’s adaptation, below, in the content of the newsletter.

Click here to browse through the newsletter archive. If you’re looking for a particular recipe, you’ll find all Buona Domenica recipes—146 and counting—indexed here, ready to download and print—a function for paid subscribers.

On to this week’s newsletter…

This past week has been rather chaotic at Casa Marchetti. In the span of a couple of days we have gone from being “Waterbury Cream” people to being “Spice Market” people.

In other words, we had our living room repainted. What was once a sort of sedate Dijonnaise-colored space is now a vibrant dill pickle green, or yellow, or yellow-green. I’m not exactly sure what color it is except that it is bold bordering on garish and I kind of love it. Naturally, the sofa now clashes and the adjoining rooms look dull scuffed and outdated in comparison, so I guess we’ve inadvertently knocked down that first domino.

There are other repairs happening around the house: fixing doors back onto their hinges, rewiring lights on the blink, refinishing wood floors that have worn in patches to an unseemly mouse gray, hammering and drilling. Outside of the kitchen we are not handy people and so we rely on the skills of others when it comes to home maintenance, which may be why, after two decades of being lived in, there is suddenly so much in this house that needs repairing. The contents of the linen closet, which needed a new door, are currently piled up in our bedroom, just as the living room furniture has migrated into the family room—really, an extension of the kitchen, my work space—while the paint dries. It’s all necessary and temporary and not a big deal, but it has kind of messed with my daily groove. Meaning I’ve not gotten a lot done lately.

A beautiful batch of cavatelli made by my son, Nick

There’s been another distraction: For the first time in nearly a decade, both kids are home for an extended stay. This, I realize, is an enormous gift, as the next few months are likely to be the last time all four of us will be living together under the same roof. How could I not be distracted? How could I not invite my son, who has (finally) expressed interest in learning how to make pasta, into the kitchen one afternoon for an impromptu cavatelli-rolling session, even though there is other, more pressing (paying) work I should be doing? How could I not invite my daughter, who is in the final stretch of an intense two-year graduate program at Georgetown, out to lunch at a favorite ramen shop on a rare day that she happens to be home at that hour?

I welcome these distractions. It feels good to walk into a living room painted in fluorescent dill pickle Spice Market. It feels great to stand next to my son as he rolls out cavatelli faster than me, or to sit across from my daughter at the ramen shop as we both slurp our noodles on a rainy afternoon.

A plate of Risi, Bisi, e Carciofi resting on a tea towel, the color of which is not unlike my newly painted living room walls

I am also enjoying cooking for four again, the process of putting together a simple family meal at the end of the day. It is proving to be a good way to unwind, to quiet the noise, whether it’s coming from a hammer in another room or, more typically, from inside my head (we all have noise in our heads, right? Right??).

In the last few weeks, I’ve made some fine family dishes, and I’m working on more, the best of which I’ll share with you here. Years ago, I wrote a short-lived blog for the Washington Post called Family Dish. It seems like a good time to revive the concept, even if for a short while. Consider this week’s recipe the first in the series. In tone, I suppose it’s more “Waterbury Cream” than “Spice Market,” but it is just right for early spring. It is a riff on classic Venetian Risi e Bisi, a dish that heralds the arrival of the season in the form of rice and fresh peas. In this variation (pictured above), I’ve improvised a bit to make it more of a pantry dish and added artichokes to the mix. Scroll down for the recipe.

Speaking of Venice, be sure to check out my friend Gillian’s newsletter

, where she publishes insightful guides to the city (and beyond) with lots of insider tips.

What spring vegetables are you most looking forward to?

Leave a comment

TASTY LINKS

My latest recipe for The Mediterranean Dish is a childhood favorite: Stuffed Artichokes

More artichoke recipes

A guide to artichokes in Rome

If you’re planning on tuning into the Academy Awards, as I am, see

‘s latest clever post on “snacky, drinky things” for the occasion:

A Simple, Sumptuous Cake:

Diana Henry’s version of Carrot Marsala Cake adapted from The Glorious Vegetables of Italy, photographed for Waitrose & Partners

British food writer Diana Henry shared her adaptation of my Carrot-Polenta Cake with Marsala, which was originally published in my book The Glorious Vegetables of Italy, and which I shared here last fall. You’ll find Diana’s almond version for Waitrose & Partners here.

Share Buona Domenica

RECIPE: Risi, Bisi, e Carciofi

The Risi, Bisi, e Carciofi from my book Williams-Sonoma Everyday Italian . Photo by Erin Scott

Risi e Bisi—rice and peas—is traditionally served in Venice on April 25 for the feast of San Marco, the city’s patron saint. The dish also heralds the arrival of spring, and with it, the first peas of the season. It is gentle in flavor, just right for cool spring evenings; and, unlike risotto, it does not require constant stirring, only a simmering of the rice and peas in broth.

If you are making this when fresh peas are in season, by all means use those. However, since fresh peas have such a short season, I often substitute frozen peas, as they are more readily available. That is what I call for in this adaptation. I further fiddle with tradition by adding artichokes to the mix. When I can get my hands on fresh baby artichokes, I use those. But, like fresh peas, they are not always available, and so I resort to frozen artichoke hearts, which do the job in a pinch. Again, that is what I’ve done here. I don’t know that the addition of marjoram is traditional, either, but early spring is when fresh marjoram springs to life in my garden, which makes me feel like it belongs.

For those of you who have my book Everyday Italian, you’ll find the version that calls for fresh peas and artichokes on page 83.

Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

2 cups (227 g) frozen peas

2 cups (200 g) frozen artichoke hearts, defrosted

6 cups (650 ml) vegetable broth, preferably homemade (may substitute chicken broth)

Extra-virgin olive oil

1 small clove garlic, lightly crushed

3 teaspoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Fine salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 young leeks or 1 small white onion, finely chopped

1 1/2 cups (300 g) Italian risotto rice, such as Carnaroli or Vialone Nano

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh marjoram

1 cup (80 g) freshly grated Grana Padano or Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (see Cook’s Note)

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Place the frozen peas and artichokes in two separate bowls and let them defrost. When defrosted, cut each artichoke heart into 3 or 4 pieces.

2. Bring the vegetable broth to a boil over medium-high heat; turn off the heat and cover to keep warm.

3. Warm 2 tablespoons olive oil and the garlic clove in a medium skillet on medium heat until the garlic is slightly softened, about 2 minutes; press down on the clove to release its flavor. Remove and discard the garlic. Add the defrosted artichoke hearts to the skillet, stirring to coat them with oil. Sprinkle in 1 teaspoon of the parsley, a pinch of salt, and 2 tablespoons of the heated broth. Simmer gently for about 5 minutes, until the artichokes are tender and most of the liquid has cooked off. Remove from the heat and set aside.

4. In a large, heavy-bottomed Dutch oven or high-sided sauté pan, heat 2 tablespoons butter and 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat until the butter is melted. Lower the heat to medium-low and stir in the leeks or spring onion (or white onion). Cook, stirring often, until the leeks are soft and translucent, 7 to 8 minutes. Stir in the rice and another pinch of salt, coating the rice well with the butter and oil and letting it toast briefly, until the grains are shiny, about 3 minutes. Stir in the marjoram, then pour in the remaining hot broth and raise the heat to medium-high. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to medium-low and cook, partly covered, for 10 minutes at a gentle simmer, stirring now and again to keep the rice from sticking to the bottom of the pot.

5. Tip in the peas and artichokes and cook another 5 to 10 minutes, until the vegetables are tender, and the soup is thickened—there should still be some starchy liquid in the pot, so add a splash of water if it’s too dense. Stir in half the cheese, the rest of the parsley, and the lemon zest, and season with freshly grated pepper and another pinch of salt, if needed. Ladle the soup into shallow bowls and spoon more cheese on top.

Cook’s Note: Grana Padano is not as well-known as Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, but it’s in the same family of hard, aged Italian “grana” cheeses that have a distinctive “grainy” texture. Among the differences, Grana Padano is made with partially skimmed milk, while Parmigiano-Reggiano is made with a mix of whole and skimmed milk. Grana Padano has a larger production region than Parmigiano, and aging requirements are more relaxed. It’s slightly sweeter and tamer in flavor than Parmigiano, but it’s also less expensive and excellent for cooking.

Share

As always, thank you for reading, sharing, and subscribing. If you enjoyed this post, please click the little heart icon at the top, and help spread the word by sharing Buona Domenica with others. Follow me on Instagram to keep up with my daily goings on in the kitchen.

Alla prossima,

Domenica