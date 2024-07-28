Illustration by Daniela Bracco . Don’t you just want to dive right in?

Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of Italian home cooking and baking. I’m a journalist, cooking teacher, occasional tour guide, and author of eight cookbooks on Italian cuisine.

Fall 2024 Piemonte-Liguria tour: There are two spots available for this week-long culinary tour. We will be exploring the Langhe hills of Piedmont and lesser-traveled parts of the Italian Riviera. More information here.

This week’s newsletter features a recipe for all subscribers for Pizzonta, or fried pizza, a classic Abruzzese beach snack and street food.

Click here to browse through the newsletter archive. If you’re looking for a particular recipe, you’ll find all Buona Domenica recipes—164 and counting—indexed here, ready to download and print—a function for paid subscribers.

If you are able to do so, please consider supporting my work by becoming a paid subscriber. And please click on the heart icon at the top of this post to help spread the word. Grazie!

On to the newsletter…

Well, that went fast.

After two solid months in Italy, I am back in the U.S. I managed to squeeze in a lot of travel in those eight weeks (see here and here). But it was only when I unpacked my bathing suit that I realized that not once did I go to the beach. Although I could see the sparkling blue Adriatic from my house in Penne, and was often steps away from it on visits to Pescara, not once did I plant my feet upon the hot sand or dip my toes in the placid Adriatic. An egregious oversight from someone who used to spend every day from the end of June to the end of August at the sea’s edge, slathered in Bain de Soleil and turning over from front to back and back to front like a porchetta on a spit.

Sunrise over the Adriatic ~ view from my little terrace in Penne

Those summers of indolence are long gone, of course. But I do still enjoy and crave an occasional day by the seaside, not so much for the sunbathing anymore as for the food: plates of spaghetti and clams, the pasta glossy with olive oil, the clams smaller than a fingernail and packed with briny flavor; a generous helping of eggplant parm, made in the morning and left to rest until lunchtime so that it is barely warm when you take a bite; a cold slice of watermelon, the kind with seeds; a drippy cone of gelato quickly consumed under the shade of a beach umbrella.

And then, my favorite beach food of all: pizzonta, or fried pizza. Also known as pizzette or pizze fritte, this is a classic beach snack/street food in Abruzzo; thin, frisbee-sized disks of pizza dough fried in oil until pale gold and bubbly with air. Pizzonta (plural: pizzonte) can be served any number of ways: with a smudge of tomato sauce, a drizzle of honey, lightly coated in sugar, or sprinkled with sea salt, the latter being my preferred way.

As a child and teenager, I got my pizzonta fix courtesy of Franco, the man who managed our lido (beach club) in Silvi Marina. He didn’t make the pizzas; his wife did. Every so often after lunch, Franco would arrive back at the lido with a cloth-covered tray of his wife’s freshly fried pizzette balanced on the back of his bike. In the waning heat of the afternoon they were the perfect snack—still slighlty warm, both crispy and chewy, with air bubbles here and there and a delicious yeasty flavor. They were even better washed down with a cold gazzosa, a clear, citrus-flavored soda.

Years—decades—passed; we had long since sold our beach house in Silvi, and I had all but forgotten my favorite beach snack. Then, some years ago, my family and I had dinner at a restaurant in the Abruzzo hills where we were served small, freshly fried pizzonte as an appetizer. Some of the pizzas were garnished with tomato and barely melted mozzarella, and some were draped with thin slices of prosciutto. The heat from the freshly fried dough permeated the ham, making it soft and fragrant and turning the silky trim of fat translucent. Biting into those mini pizzas brought me right back to the beach.

That’s when I decided I needed to learn how to make pizzonta at home. I gave it a shot using my basic pizza dough recipe, which, in a stroke of luck, worked beautifully. I have since served pizzonte as an appetizer, with wine or Spritzes rather than gazzosa, and as a dinner side in place of bread—they are especially good with grilled sausages.

It occurred to me as I unpacked the other day that it had been a long while since I last made a batch. So I mixed the dough and gave it a cold rise in the fridge. I fried the pizzette the next day and ate one plain, sprinkled with salt, and thought about beach days, my feet planted in the sand, my gaze turned towards the sea.

READERS: What’s your favorite beach food? What dish transports you to the ocean or the seaside?

Leave a comment

RECIPE: Pizzonte (Fried Pizzas)

These frisbee-size disks of fried pizza dough sprinkled with salt are classic beach food in Abruzzo. The word ‘pizzonte’ (pizzonta singular) comes from the Teramano dialect, Teramo being one of Abruzzo’s four provinces. In Italian it translates to “pizza unta,” or “oily pizza.”

Oily because they are fried, not greasy. These pizzas, also called pizzette or pizze fritte, are thin, with a lightly crisp surface and a tender, chewy, and slightly puffy interior. Don’t be put off by the idea of frying in summer. The frying goes quickly; it’s over before your kitchen has a chance to heat up. Pizzonte are best served warm, shortly after they are fried. Sprinkle them lightly with coarse sea salt as soon as they come out of the frying pan.

For an excellent appetizer, make 16 small pizzas instead of 8 medium ones, and drape very thin slices of prosciutto over them while still hot. The heat will bring out the flavor of the prosciutto and turn the fat translucent and soft. Or, top them with sliced or diced ripe tomatoes and thin slices of mozzarella.

If you have the time, allow the pizza dough to go through its first rise slowly in the refrigerator. This helps to develop the flavor and yields a better texture.

Makes 8 pizzette, about 6 inches each, or 16 smaller (3-inch) pizzette



INGREDIENTS

2 cups (250 g) unbleached all-purpose flour, plus more for the work surface

1 cup (125 g) pizza flour (I use Hayden Flour Mills pizza flour); or an additional 1 cup (125 g) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon instant yeast (not rapid-rise)

1 1/2 teaspoons fine sea salt

1 cup (240 ml) tepid water

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing a bowl



Vegetable oil, for frying

Sea salt, for finishing



INSTRUCTIONS

1. Mix the dough. Place the flours, yeast and sea salt into the work bowl of a food processor fitted with the metal blade. Pulse briefly to combine. Add in the water, a little at a time, pulsing as you go. Drizzle in 2 tablespoons olive oil and pulse to combine. Remove the lid and pinch together the dough. If it feels dry, drizzle in the second tbsp of oil.

2. Knead. Turn the dough out onto a clean work surface lightly sprinkled with flour and knead it by hand for about 3 minutes, or until it is smooth and silky. Form it into a ball. Lightly grease a ceramic or glass bowl with a little olive oil and place the dough in it, turning it to coat it with the oil. Cover with plastic wrap.

3. Let the dough rise. For a slow rise, place the bowl in the refrigerator and let rise overnight. Then remove it from the fridge and let it sit, covered, for a couple of hours to come to room temperature.

For a quicker rise, place the dough in a warm spot in the kitchen (such as under a stove light) and let rise for about 2 hours, until doubled in size.

4. Shape the dough and let rise again. Line a baking sheet with a clean kitchen towel and dust it lightly with flour. Turn the dough out onto clean work surface and cut it into 8 equal pieces (I use a metal bench scraper). Form each piece into a ball and place it on the towel-lined baking sheet. Cover the balls with a clean kitchen towel or plastic wrap and let rise for 60 to 90 minutes, until puffed and almost doubled in size.

5. Shape and fry the pizzette. Pour vegetable oil to a depth of 1 1/2 inches (4 cm) in a deep skillet (I use seasoned cast iron) and heat to 350° to 375° F (165° to 190° C). While the oil is heating, form the pizzette: Lightly coat your hands with olive oil. Press a dough ball in the center to deflate it slightly. Then use your fingers to pat and stretch the dough into a 6-inch round. I do this by holding the dough in my fingers and turning and stretching it as I go. Keep the dough rounds covered as you make them to prevent them from drying out.

Have ready a large paper towel-lined plate. Fry the pizzette, one at a time, for 1 to 2 minutes per side, using tongs to turn them 2 or 3 times. If necessary, press down on the pizzette with the tip of your tongs to prevent them from puffing up too high in the center and to insure even browning. When golden, transfer the pizzette to the paper towel-lined plate to drain. Serve warm.

Click on the button below for the printable recipe, available to paid subscribers:

PIZZONTA (Fried Pizza)

Share

Thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica