The colors of Palermo. Illustration by Sicily’s own Daniela Bracco

My first trip to Sicily was more than 40 years ago with my parents and sister. We drove from Abruzzo down to Reggio Calabria (the toe of Italy’s boot) and took the ferry to Messina. There, we stopped just long enough to see the famous mechanical clock of the Messina Cathedral strike noon, the spectacle of gilded characters parading forth from the bell tower as if to welcome us before we continued on to Palermo. Our stay in the city was short (a day or two?), a pause on our way to spend the week with family friends in Mazara del Vallo.

I remember certain things about Mazara, an ancient fishing port on the western tip of Sicily: the cool, modern stucco villa we stayed in, which belonged to one of the numerous siblings and cousins of our friends; long swims and boat rides; listening to Tunisian stations on the car radio; eating sea urchin, freshly caught by our friends, on the beach with nothing but a squeeze of lemon to garnish them. I got my first marriage proposal in Mazara and pondered the possibility of life on a Mediterranean island, a la Mamma Mia. Not really—Mamma Mia the musical had not yet been dreamed up. Also, I was just a teenager, and my suitor was a rambunctious four-year-old named Guido.

Clockwise from top left: The cupola of Santa Caterina, majolica tiles, a lily in the cloister courtyard, a pond in the Orto Botanico, vegetables at Ballarò market, a detail from the interior of Santa Caterina

Of Palermo I remembered almost nothing beyond imposing Baroque buildings, lots of bedraggled vegetation, and a savory dish of pasta with fried eggplant cubes (pasta alla Norma) made by one of our hosts and which I still make often in summer. This may be why I spent the entire three days that I was there last week—less if you take into account a side trip to Erice—scraping my jaw off the Majolica tiles that decorate the convents, churches, courtyards and public spaces, their colors still vibrant even after centuries of being trod on. Palermo is gorgeous. From the chaotic, dingy, dazzling, if touristy, street markets displaying fruits and vegetables, plates of fried and grilled seafood, cheap ceramics and textiles, to the austere and ornate palaces and churches that reveal the city’s long and complex history—buildings layered with Norman, Arab, Byzantine, Romanesque, Renaissance, and Baroque influences—Sicily’s capital city, a port city, truly is a feast for the eyes. In my short time there, I took in as much as I could using my preferred mode of transportation: my feet.

I’m not a good tourist. I often skip the places I should go to, the museums with priceless paintings or archaeological treasures, the guided audio tours of cathedrals and basilicas, the noble palaces. Especially if time is short. Sometimes I just want to wander, to listen to to the revving and restarting of car engines stuck in traffic, their impatient drivers laying on their horns, the buzz of vespas or of a groundskeeper trimming the hedges in a small park I happen to be passing. Sometimes I would rather take pictures than look at them, or examine storefront fonts and wrought iron balconies than carefully arranged ancient tools or antique arms in a museum display case. Sometimes I would rather pop into an anonymous coffee bar than wait in line for the world’s best cannoli according to [insert influencer here]. So that’s mostly what I did.

Still, like everyone, I get sucked into wanting to check out the popular spots, and so I did a little of that, too. After all, many of these places were famous centuries before social media “discovered” them. Below is a cobbled together list of the places I enjoyed during my five-day solo hop around Sicily. (Beyond Palermo, I was also in Erice and Noto for work purposes.) It’s not an authoritative list by any means, more like a collection of impressions from a brief stay that has left me wanting to come back for more.

I know that at least some of you who read this newsletter have visited Sicily, possibly more than once, and no doubt you know more about it than I do. I’d love to hear your impressions. What about the island has stayed with you?

PALERMO

I Segreti del Chiostro: inside the bakery, a selection of cookies, and an orange (?) treen in the cloister courtyard.

I Segreti del Chiostro: The “secrets of the Cloister” is anything but secret. This small confectionary, located within the monastery of Santa Caterina attracts visitors from all over, who come for the freshly filled cannoli with ricotta cream, meticulously painted marzipan fruits, and other colorful cakes and pastries. The monastery housed cloistered Dominican nuns from 1311 to 2014(!), and for most of that time, the confections were made by the sisters and passed on to customers through a rotating metal wheel. The bakery, which had been shuttered, reopened in 2017 when the church and monastery were reopened as a museum.

Triomfo di Gola wedge and whole cake, and a birds' eye view of the cloister courtyard, where customers sit and enjoy their pastries

On the morning I visited, there was only a short line, though the young woman who served me said it will sometimes stretch all the way down the hall and stairs, into the piazza. I skipped the cannoli and instead got a wedge of “il Triomfo di Gola,” a Baroque-era domed sponge cake with marzipan, crema di latte, pistachio paste, and marmalade and garnished with candied orange peel.



Santa Caterina d’Alessandria: If you’re going to the bakery, you should consider paying the €10 to see the church, with its ornately decorated sepulchers, as well as monastery and the terrace, which overlooks the city’s rooftops. Be sure to cross the piazza and also visit the 12th Century Church of San Cataldo, a UNESCO World Heritage site, recognizable by its three red domes; and Santa Maria dell’Ammiraglio (aka La Martoranna), known for its exquisite Byzantine mosaics and marble columns bearing Islamic inscriptions.

Cucuzza squash, tenerumi, lumache

Ballarò Market: I didn’t love my wade through this touristy market, a descendant of the Arab souk markets that populated the same stretch centuries ago. The endless platters of cone-shaped arancine, grilled stuffed squid, fish involtini, and whole octopuses propped up on beds of lettuce made me more queasy than hungry. I kept wading, though, and I’m glad I did because eventually I got to the good stuff: plain stalls free of kitsch where people were doing their daily shopping. There were big piles of deep purple eggplant and pale green cucuzza squash, as well as mounds of tenerumi, the tender shoots of the squash that are added to soups or cooked as a side dish. Several stalls also had bins of babbaluci, or lumache—snails—that are typically cooked with garlic and parsley or in sauce. One purveyor was selling already boiled and peeled potatoes, as well as roasted peppers, artichokes, and onions. It all made me wish I had access to a kitchen!

Glimpses of the Orto Botanico

Orto Botanico: The botanical garden, part of the University of Palermo, was my favorite find, in part because—not having done my research—I had no idea that it existed and just happened upon it while walking. The gardens were founded by the university in 1789 and contain more than 12,000 species of Mediterranean, tropical, and subtropical plants on 25 acres. Palms, succulents, centuries-old magnolias with enormous, menacing-looking roots, statues, fountains, glass greenhouses. For a couple of hours, the exhaust fumes and cacophony of the city disappeared and I was happily lost in reverie, listening to birds and marveling at all the fruit the orange trees were dropping.

FOOD

Pannelle, a gelato-filled brioche, and mini cassata cakes

I ate good, if not memorable, meals; and great pastries. I do want to give a shout out to Ristorante Il Cappero, near my hotel, for their excellent pannelle—savory fritters made with chickpea flour. Theirs were tender little pillows, served hot with a welcome sprinkling of sea salt on top. Barely crispy on the surface and creamy within, they went down easy. It was a struggle not to eat the entire plateful, which was definitely not meant for one person.

Also near my hotel: Gelateria Amunì (open since 1931), where, over two visits, I had sublime almond, pistachio, and bacio gelato, naturally flavored, dense and creamy. On my second visit, I splurged and got a brioche filled with bacio and pistachio. The brioche itself was just OK, so I ended up scooping out the gelato with the mini cone and a spoon. Still, worth the repeat visit.

BEYOND PALERMO

Almond cookies from Maria Grammatico; a Genovese pastry from L'Antica Pasticceria del Convento; and a cassatina from Caffè Sicilia

My travels also took me to Erice—a day trip from Palermo—and to Noto, in the southeast part of the island. Both places are home to famous pasticcerie: Maria Grammatico in Erice, and Caffè Sicilia, in Noto. And both historic bakeries specialize in pastries, cookies, and cakes made with almonds and almond paste. No doubt some, maybe most, of you have heard of them. Not surprisingly, they lived up to their hype. Both bakeries were famous long before social media, with good reason, and I’ll have more to say about them, eventually. But I’ve gone on long enough now, so I just want to mention the almond cookies at Maria Grammatico, which were so fresh and varied and better than I imagined they would be (BTW she is still there manning the cash register); and also the cassatina at Caffè Sicilia, owned by Corrado Assenza, who has run the bakery since taking it over from retiring relatives in the 1980s. Cassatina is a mini version of Sicily’s famous cassata, a sponge-based cake filled with ricotta cream, layered over with marzipan and decorated with candied fruit. Caffè Sicilia’s was one of four that I while I was in Sicily, and what made it a stand-out was the the gentle taste of Sicilian almonds (no extract!), and the pure, sweet-milk flavor of the ricotta.

BTW, if you do go to Erice to visit Maria Grammatico, be sure not to miss another wonderful bakery, just a short walk up the street, called L’Antica Pasticceria del Convento. It was originally opened by Maria Grammatico and her sister Angela and is now run by Angela’s children. I had a pastry called a Genovese, which is a round pocket of pasta frolla (butter-based pastry) filled with fresh, wobbly pastry cream.

Delicate, unforgettable.

Phew! That’s all I got for now. Thank you, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica