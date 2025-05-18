Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

Diane
Thank you, Domenica, for this view into Palermo and Sicily along with the gorgeous garden and pastry photos. My husband and I visited there in 2010. Palermo has an intensity and grittiness that is very alive. Everything felt amplified there - the sunlight, foods

and flavors, colors and sounds. I would like to return to experience it all again. After reading Mary Taylor Simeti’s Bitter Almonds about Maria Grammatico, we added Erice to our visit. The town and Maria’s bakery did not disappoint.

Frank Fariello
Beautiful article and photos, Domenica. Brought back fond memories of my own visit to that part of Sicily for a family wedding in Alcamo a few years back. I'm longing to go back. I only got an afternoon in Palermo, which was way too little. And never made it to Trapani, where I wanted to see the famous salt flats.

