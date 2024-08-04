Brown sugar peach preserves. Illustration by Daniela Bracco

This week's newsletter features two recipes; Peaches and Cream Semifreddo, for all subscribers, and easy Brown Sugar Peach Preserves, for paid subscribers.

Here’s how my aunt Elsa ate peaches. She would use a paring knife or an Italian table knife—the kind with colorful plastic handles—to slice the fruit into lobes, carving around the pit and letting the pieces drop into her glass of wine, where they would rest for a bit. Then she would spear them back up, one at a time, and guide them straight into her mouth.

This remains my favorite way to eat a peach, cutting around the pit with a paring knife, letting the pieces sit in a glass of wine—red or white—so that the wine infuses the fruit and the fruit infuses the wine, then using the knife as though it were a fork, even though I know better. Most of the time, I can’t imagine wanting to enjoy a peach any other way.

Except, that is, for the infinite number of other tempting ways there are to enjoy summer’s most luscious fruit: pies, cobblers, tarts, preserves, and—on the savory side—salads. Over the last couple of weeks, a lot of tasty peach content has come my way, and I would be remiss if I didn’t share some of it:

, a Martha’s Vineyard-based magazine edited by Fine Cooking alum

, posted this

. I’ve also made Cook the Vineyard’s

, a quintessential summer dessert from baking expert Abigail Johnson Dodge, another Fine Cooking alum.

, who writes the newsletter

, posted a link to her latest recipe for the New York Times, a

.

At

,

had the brilliant idea to turn an over-ripe peach into a

.

, a Boston-based food writer and photographer who writes the newsletter

, shared three gorgeous peach recipes in a

:

;

; and

. I have vowed to make all of these before the end of peach season, starting with those baked butterscotch peaches and cream.

Speaking of peaches and cream,

shared a recipe for

. In his post, he referenced the new cookbook

by Renato Poliafito. Poliafito, whose parents were from Sicily, is the owner of Ciao, Gloria Bakery, in Brooklyn. Coincidentally, I had been paging through DOLCI! shortly before reading David’s post and had bookmarked a recipe for

, the recipe for which you’ll find (slightly adapted) below.

I’m also sharing a recipe for paid subscribers for easy Brown Sugar Peach Preserves, which I’ve been making every August for the past several years. The recipe is a riff on the Peach and Marsala Conserva in my book Preserving Italy. The brown sugar gives the preserves a deep color and a rich, slightly caramelized flavor.

Torta di pesche

Finally, here’s a little roundup of peach recipes I’ve posted here and there over the past few years:

Torta di Pesche, a simple snacking cake made with almond and cornmeal flours.

Almond, Farro, and Peach Cake, a lovely late-summer dessert from Viola Buitoni’s Book Italy by Ingredient.

Peach Crostata. I shared this recipe for a guest post I wrote for

’s newsletter

, which I urge you to check out if you haven’t already. Anne, an expert on Southern baking, posts some of the most enticing recipes here on Substack, and she’s just published a new cookbook called Baking in the American South.

Pesche Ripiene alla Piemontese. Peaches stuffed with crushed amaretti and bittersweet chocolate is a classic dessert from northern Italy. So good accompanied by strong espresso.

Peach and Tomato Salad with Burrata and Pistachio Vinaigrette, a recipe I posted just a couple of weeks ago.

Readers: What is your favorite peach preparation? Please share recipes, links, or suggestions in the comments!

RECIPE: Peaches and Cream Semifreddo

“Biting into a ripe summer peach can be transportive,” writes Renato Poliafito in the headnote to this recipe, published in his book “DOLCI! American Baking with an Italian Accent.” So can taking a bite of this rich, cool frozen peach treat on a hot summer afternoon.

A semifreddo (as many of you know) is a frozen dessert similar to gelato or a frozen mousse. It is made by combining whipped cream with an egg custard and other ingredients, whether fruit or chocolate or nuts, sometimes all three. The word “semifreddo” literally translates to “half-cold,” perhaps because the dessert is served in a half-frozen state—it melts quickly once you remove it from the freezer.

In this recipe, the custard base is actually a zabaglione—which is to say, egg yolks and sugar beaten over a pot of simmering water, a technique that both “cooks” the eggs and turns the mixture into a voluminous airy cream. Folded into whipped cream, it makes for an exceptionally light texture.

The flavor, texture, and color come from the star ingredient: peaches. Cubes of barely cooked fruit stud the semifreddo like a golden terrazzo tile pattern. Glossy peach slices, softened in a little sugar and lemon juice, are the finishing touch.

Renato’s original recipe in DOLCI! calls for adding elderflower syrup to the semifreddo base. I did not have any on hand, so I used Amaretto liqueur, which goes beautifully with peaches.

Makes one 9-inch (23-cm) semifreddo, to serve 8

INGREDIENTS

For the semifreddo:

3 1/2 cups (about 450 g) diced peaches (2 to 3 peaches)

5 tablespoons (62.5 g) sugar; plus 1/2 cup (100 g)

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 large eggs

3 large egg yolks

4 tablespoons Amaretto liqueur

1 1/2 cups (360 ml) cold heavy cream

For the topping:

2 peaches, cut into thin wedges

2 tablespoons (25 g) granulated sugar

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Prep the pan and mixing bowl. Line a 9 x 5-inch (23 x 13-cm) metal loaf pan with plastic wrap, leaving about 3 inches (8 cm) overhang on all sides. Set the pan in the freezer to chill. Set a medium bowl and the metal beaters of a hand mixer or the bowl and whisk attachment of your stand mixer in the freezer to chill. (A chilled bowl and beaters makes heavy cream whip faster and better.)

2. Make the peach base. Combine the diced peaches, 5 tablespoons of sugar, and 1 teaspoon lemon juice in a medium saucepan. Cook on medium-low heat, stirring often, until the sugar dissolves and the mixture starts to bubble. Keep cooking, stirring occasionally, until the peaches release their juices and the mixture begins to thicken, 8 to 10 minutes. The peaches should still be in pieces, not broken down. Transfer to a bowl to cool for 30 minutes; then cover and refrigerate for 2 hours, until completely chilled.

3. Make the zabaglione base. Fill a medium saucepan with 2 inches (5 cm) of water and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Set a heatproof bowl over the saucepan, making sure the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water. Add the eggs and yolks and remaining 1/2 cup (100 g) sugar and whisk constantly until the mixture is pale, thick and airy. Add 2 tablespoons of Amaretto and whisk another couple of minutes. The zabaglione should fall off the whisk in a slow ribbon and suspend on the surface for a few seconds. Remove the bowl from the saucepan and let cool for 30 minutes. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. (The zabaglione may separate during this time but can be whisked back together later.)

4. Combine the mixtures. Beat the heavy cream and remaining 2 tablespoons of Amaretto in the chilled mixing bowl using the chilled beaters or whisk attachment, until just shy of stiff. The cream should be firm and smooth but not at all droopy. Remove the zabaglione from the refrigerator and whisk it back together if it has separated. Gently fold the whipped cream into the zabaglione in three additions; then fold in 1/3 of the diced peaches. Transfer the mixture to the frozen loaf pan, then spoon the remaining 2/3 of the diced peaches over the top.* Cover with the plastic wrap overhang, pressing it onto the surface. Freeze overnight.

* There is a good chance that the peaches will sink to the bottom of the semifreddo, as happened to me. If you want them to be suspended in the cream, let the semifreddo freeze for a bit before spooning the remaining 2/3 of the peaches on top.)

5. Make the topping. Combine the sliced peaches, sugar, and lemon juice in a small skillet. Set over low heat and stir to dissolve the sugar. Cook until the liquid starts to bubble, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl to cool for 30 minutes, then cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled.

6. Serve. Unwrap the semifreddo and invert it onto a cutting board. With a sharp knife, cut it into 3/4-inch (2 cm) slices. Arrange the slices on dessert plates and top each serving with a few of the sliced peaches.

Peaches and Cream Semifreddo

RECIPE: Brown Sugar Peach Preserves

Adding brown sugar to peach preserves layers the preserves with extra flavor, almost like a touch of caramel or butterscotch. This is a soft-set jam, as it contains no pectin. It’s easy to make and, if you don’t feel like going through the rigamarole of processing it in a water bath, you can just store it in the fridge or freezer. If you do want to process the jam, you’ll find detailed instructions on water-bath canning in my book Preserving Italy.

Brown Sugar Peach Preserves

