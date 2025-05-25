Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MaryLynn Valitutti Haase's avatar
MaryLynn Valitutti Haase
2d

Enjoy your quiet time In Italy, Domenica! Recharging is always better in the “old country”, as my grandfather used to call it. ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
Jolene Handy's avatar
Jolene Handy
2d

Thank you for a delicious three weeks, Domenica! ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 domenicacooks
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture