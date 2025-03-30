Benvenuti! Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking. I’m a journalist, cooking instructor, occasional tour guide, and author of eight cookbooks on Italian cuisine.

This week's newsletter features a recipe for Chicken Piccata, for all subscribers, and two recipes for paid subscribers: Shells with Pistachio Pesto, Stracciatella, & Mortadella; and Lemon, Poppy Seed & Almond Tea Cake.

A couple of weeks ago I went to the Department of Motor Vehicles to get a Real ID. For those not in the U.S., this is an upgraded version of one’s drivers license, sort of like a federally approved ID card. And as of May 7, you will need one to board a domestic flight, though a passport is also acceptable. This is not new, by the way. The law requiring it was passed years ago, and it is finally being implemented.

I arrived at my appointment and stood in line to get checked in. Then I stood in another line awaiting my turn. About 40 minutes total, so…not too bad! When I was called to the service window, I presented all the necessary documents, including my passport and current drivers license. The man tapped the top right corner of my license with his finger. “Do you see this star?” he asked me. When I nodded, he said, “You already have a Real ID. This is it.” Oh. Okay.

I’ve been so distracted that I completely forgot that I already got my Real ID last year. In case you are wondering how things are going here at BD HQ. Ever since I pressed ‘send’ on my manuscript, I’ve had trouble focusing—more than usual, I should add. I was happy to have finished the book, of course. There was a big, if momentary, sense of relief, even accomplishment, when I turned it in, all 70,000+ words. And yet, I am suddenly missing those months in which I was so immersed in research and recipe testing and writing that nearly everything else disappeared. Instead of relief—that sensation lasted all of five minutes—I’m feeling adrift.

I told Daniela, as we were talking about this week’s newsletter, that I felt a bit like a chicken scratching around in the yard, foraging for some morsel of inspiration. Even my cooking has been scattershot, as you will see from this week’s recipes. It’s not that they’re not good—they are! But they don’t have much in common other than I made them recently and we all (‘we all’ being mostly my husband and me) enjoyed them, and also they seem right for these chilly, early spring evenings.

I suppose there is something to be said for cooking without purpose, without a specific goal in mind, for making a recipe just because you’re craving it, or because you’ve decided that your favorite panino filling should be turned into a pasta dish, or because you happened across an enticing photo of a poppy seed cake and you have a bag of poppy seeds in the freezer. It feels a bit like traveling without a compass or an itinerary, but it also feels like a reset of sorts, which is kind of exciting and has me wondering where it might lead.

Tell me: what are some spring dishes you’ve been making lately?

RECIPE: Adriana’s Chicken Piccata

A few weeks ago, my daughter mentioned that she had made chicken piccata for herself and her boyfriend. Being the loving and supportive mother that I am, I asked her why she had never made it for me. A few nights later, she did, and showed me how.

Honestly, I was surprised at how much I liked it. My neighbor and good friend Anne has been making chicken piccata for her family for years, and they love it. In fact, it’s where Adriana first had it and got the idea to make it herself. But it’s not a dish I grew up with. I’ve always been more about Italian than Italian-American cooking, so it didn’t occur to me to try it until Adriana mentioned it.

I checked my Italian cookbooks to see if I could find a similar dish, and I did, one called Frittura Piccata alla Milanese, published in Le Ricette Regionali Italiane, by Anna Gosetti della Salda. This pared down original calls for sautéing floured slices of veal in butter, then finishing them with a sprinkle of parsley and a squeeze of lemon juice. I don’t know when capers entered the picture, but they are a welcome addition.

This is my daughter’s version of the Italian-American classic. It has everything you want in a good, assertive chicken piccata—capers, shallots, lemon and wine. But she strays from the standard in a few ways that make a big difference. First, she uses skin-on, boneless chicken thighs instead of skinless, boneless chicken breasts. Thighs are juicier and have more flavor, so they add depth. She also skips the parsley, which doesn’t add anything beyond a sprinkle of color. Instead, she uses a mince of poultry herbs—rosemary, thyme, and sage—which together bring a lovely resinous, woodsy note. This is a good dish, not just for fall, but also early spring, when evenings are still chilly, if not downright cold.

Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

6 skin-on, boneless chicken thighs

About 1 cup (120 g) all-purpose flour, for dredging

Salt and pepper to taste

4 tablespoons (47 g) unsalted butter, plus 1 tablespoon for finishing

2 to 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 medium shallots, finely chopped

1 to 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/2 cup (120 ml) dry white wine

1 tablespoon minced poultry herbs (rosemary, thyme, sage)

1 cup (240 ml) chicken broth

3 tablespoons capers, with some brine

Zest and juice of 1 lemon (about 2 tablespoons juice)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 200° F (93° C) to keep the chicken warm.

2. Place the flour in a shallow dish for dredging. Pat the chicken thighs dry with a paper towel and then season with salt and pepper. Dredge the chicken in the flour, coating both sides and shaking off the excess.

3. Put 3 tablespoons of butter and 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a wide, heavy-bottomed skillet and set it over medium heat. If your pan isn’t big enough, you may need to fry the chicken in batches. When the butter is sizzling, arrange the pieces of chicken, skin-side-down, in the skillet. Cook for 5 to 8 minutes, or until the skin is brown and crispy on the bottom. Turn the pieces over and brown the other side. To check for doneness, use a meat thermometer to make sure the thighs have reached an internal temperature of at least 165° F (74° C). If you’re cooking the chicken in batches, add a little more butter and/or oil, if needed (you may not need more). Place the chicken in a serving dish and slide it into the oven to keep warm. Lower the heat under the skillet to medium-low or low.

4. Stir in the chopped shallots and garlic, taking care to keep the heat low so they don’t burn. Cook until the shallots are translucent and fragrant, 4 to 5 minutes. Pour in the wine and deglaze the pan, scraping off the fond from the bottom of the pan. Stir in the minced herbs, followed by the chicken broth. Simmer for about 10 minutes, until thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon. Stir in the capers, plus a splash of brine, and the lemon zest and juice. Let the sauce bubble for a minute or so, then remove from the heat and stir in 1 tablespoon of butter to emulsify the sauce.

5. Remove the chicken from the oven, spoon the pan sauce over it, and serve.



RECIPE: Shells with Pistachio Pesto, Stracciatella, and Mortadella

On a recent trip to MOMs Organic Market, a small grocery chain that got its start in Rockville, MD, I picked up a package of tri-color shell pasta, which became the vehicle for this appetizing pasta.

I had half a bag of pistachios left over from recipe testing for the cookie book, so I thought I’d turn them into pesto. This brought to mind one of my favorite pizza topping combinations: pistachio pesto, creamy stracciatella cheese, and mortadella. Voilà, this savory, springy pasta dish was born. Stracciatella, by the way, is the creamy interior of burrata cheese. You can sometimes find tubs of it at cheese shops, Italian delis, or well-stocked supermarket cheese counters. If you can’t find it, chop up a ball of burrata, which works just as well. Leave out the mortadella to make this dish vegetarian (though not vegan).

RECIPE: Lemon, Poppy Seed & Almond Tea Cake

Recently, I was paging through a baking book I have not spent nearly enough time with—Short & Sweet: The Best of Home Baking, by Dan Lepard. Lepard is Australian, but he is a longtime resident of London and a popular food columnist for the Guardian newspaper. What I like about his recipes is that he has a way of making already good, basic recipes even better, with clever riffs and flavor combinations. Banana blondies, a chewy bar cookie with bananas, white chocolate, and brazil nuts, is one example. Sherry and cherry cake, a pound cake variation, is another. Black Russian caramels (brown sugar, coffee, dark chocolate), a third.

When I came across his recipe for Sticky Lemon and Poppy Seed Cake, I decided it was time to bake. The cake is made with a combination of butter and sunflower oil, and punched up with the zest from three lemons. The juice of the fruit is turned into a sugar syrup, from which the cake gets a good soak while it is still warm from baking. A sprinkling of superfine sugar on top gives it a fine crust. It is a perfect cake for early spring, sunny in color and brightly flavored, but warm enough in tone to enjoy with a cup of tea on a chilly afternoon.

I made a few changes to Dan’s recipe, giving it an Italian spin of my own. It got rave reviews from family, friends, and my husband’s colleagues at work.

PICTURE ITALY: Rome, 2024

Thank you, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica