Six Desserts for Spring
A roundup of Buona Domenica cakes, crostatas, and custards to celebrate the season; plus a 20% discount on annual subscriptions
CIAO!
Buona Domenica is back from its extended hiatus. I’ve turned in the manuscript for book No. 9, which feels momentous, even though I know this is just the beginning. Still to come: editing, design and layout, more editing, copy editing, and then the whole pre-publication process. But I am getting ahead of myself.
For now, I am happily wading back into the serene waters of this newsletter. Next Sunday, I’ll be sending out a crop of new recipes—including my daughter’s chicken piccata recipe, which a lot of you seemed interested in after I posted a photo of it in Notes and on social media. (It’s really good.)
Today, I’m spotlighting some spring desserts from the BD archives. I worry about these archived recipes, that they may be languishing because they are no longer front and center. That would be a shame because they are all deserving of attention, of being brought to life in your kitchen. If you haven’t yet tried one of the desserts in this lineup, pick one and give it a go. And feel free to rummage through the entire index—191 recipes!—for both savory and sweet inspiration (linked below).
SIX DESSERTS TO CELEBRATE SPRING
We’ll be back next week with fresh recipes and a new illustration from Daniela. In the mean time, tell me, friends: what spring desserts are you making?
All so delicious! Congratulations on turning in the book, Domenica! xx (Pastina post going out this afternoon 😉)
Hi Domenica! All these cakes look wonderful! So nice of you to send them during Lent so I can look at them and not worry about baking! Congrats on getting the book finished!
You asked me to send you an update on using jarred pearl onions in my giardinara. I am pleased to report that it worked very well. I tinkered a tiny bit with the brining mixture, as the onions were very vinegary but it was more a case of adding a bit more sugar and salt than adding less vinegar. Also, I slung in some more peperoncini for a bit of balance. Everyone loved them, which, surely, is the point.
On your advice, I had another look at ‘Adriatico’. On Saturday I woke up with a yen to bake a fish (a dorata as it happens) in a salt crust, which I’d had in restaurants but I’d never made before. Wow! So incredibly delicious and moist. Have you tried baking a fish this way? We’ve decided that we needed to do a side by side comparison with: salt crust vs en papillote/paper vs tin foil. What’s your feeling on this? The salt crust was fiddly but easy. The hard part was figuring out how to break the crust! There were no instructions! Not only do I have pictures but we even made a video. It was a great meal! We started with a white asparagus salad (Via Carota) then had the fish with roasted tomatoes. I had an excellent Tuscan Vermentino to accompany. Truly memorable!