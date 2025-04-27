Buona Domenica

Buona Domenica

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erin Henderson's avatar
Erin Henderson
18h

Coincidentally, I have started taking a watercolour painting class. I may have to spend the entire summer in Italy to really perfect the technique.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Domenica Marchetti and others
Kate Quinn's avatar
Kate Quinn
17h

making the potato salad this afternoon--and dreaming of sitting by the sea in Italy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Domenica Marchetti
52 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 domenicacooks
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture