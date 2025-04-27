Benvenuti! Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking. I’m a journalist, cooking instructor, occasional tour guide, and author of eight cookbooks on Italian cuisine.

A small favor: If you enjoy this newsletter, please click at the little heart at the top of this post.

FOOD WRITERS IN PIEMONTE

On to the newsletter…

The Italian Summer Kitchen cover, illustrated by Kate Lewis

One of my favorite Italian chefs in the U.S. is not Italian at all. Cathy Whims grew up in North Carolina and has lived in Portland, OR, for many years. Her award-winning restaurant Nostrana blends Italian cuisine with the ingredients and flavors of the Pacific Northwest. I interviewed Cathy at length for this newsletter in 2023. During our conversation, she spoke about her sort-of accidental path to Italian cooking, her love for Italian food and culture, and how her love of learning continues to inspire her in the kitchen:

So consider this post a happy update of sorts. Cathy’s first book, The Italian Summer Kithen: Timeless Recipes for La Dolce Vita, has just been published. It’s a collection of fresh recipes that pay homage to Italian summer food—think antipasti enjoyed in the shade of a beach umbrella, piquant sauces and pestos, platters of grilled vegetables and fried seafood, and simple desserts starring summer fruit. Unlike many Italian cookbooks, this one has no photographs. Instead, it is splashed with bright watercolors by artist Kate Lewis, depicting ingredients and scenes of summer: the view from a green shuttered window, a sparkling coastline, terracotta rooftops.

I caught up with Cathy recently via email and asked her about the book:

BUONA DOMENICA:You chose the theme of summer cooking for your first book rather than, say, a book about the cooking at Nostrana. What inspired your choice?

CATHY WHIMS: I started with the idea of a restaurant cookbook, focused on the cooking of Nostrana. What I came to realize was that, as proud as I was of our food at Nostrana (and the Italian aesthetic we strive to represent), I really wanted to encourage and inspire people at home to cook and not be intimidated. I wanted my readers to experience a meal in their own home as an Italian could experience in their own home. And to see how easy that can be, as well as flavorful, evocative, and intoxicating, with not too much effort. Just as you encourage us to do, Domenica!

Not being Italian, but spending my many years (2+ decades) cooking, I myself want to be transported from my own kitchen in Portland (and you from yours) to probably the most important season to a born Italian: summer, a holiday that could be called a birthright of any Italian. August 15, Ferragosto, is a national holiday and most Italians take at least 2 weeks off, if not a month — or, budget allowing, the entire summer!

BD: The words “Italian summer” and “Italian summer kitchen” are evocative. What do these words conjure for you?

CW: Feeling sand beneath your feet, or sweating in your hiking boots after climbing under shady trees and mountain views. Emerging from the Adriatic Mediterranean or the Ionian Sea to dry off in the sand, warm up, and head to the restaurant on the beach near your ‘ombrellone’ and order spaghettini with clams and a cold, crisp white wine staring at the sea.

Or a beach snack: a tuna pate on bread, focaccia filled with a smear of sautéed onions and a little anchovy, or a mountain panino with aged cows’ milk cheese and air-cured ham with a view of the Dolomites or Mont Blanc.

BD: So many Italian cookbooks depend on photos to capture the beauty of the place and its regional food. I love the colorful illustrations in yours. Why did you decide to go with illustrations rather than photos?

CW: Again, I think a foreigner’s love of Italy is not easy to fulfill in a photo. It is so much about how you felt on vacation: what you smelled, tasted, and (most importantly) how you felt… Photos can provide one of those emotions, but not all, I think, nor the ability to add to memories. Kate Lewis’s dreamy watercolor illustrations truly evoke that dreamy summertime vibe.

BD: I know it’s extremely difficult to point people to specific recipes in a book. But if forced to (by me, hah!), what three recipes would you like Italian food lovers to try?

Spagettini with Clams and Bottarga (every Italian’s summer birthright!) or Spaghettini with Prawns.

Ombrellone Pate (first recipe in book)

Zucchini alla Scapece - a fried and marinated technique (from an older preserving time) not familiar to Americans.

BD: Grazie, Cathy. Thank you and best of luck with the book!

I was tempted to make one of the recipes Cathy mentions above in the interview, but in the end I went with two others that also caught my eye: Salmon in Agrodolce, and Sicilian Potato Salad. Both seemed like good “bridge” recipes for this transitional period between late spring and summer. The potato salad recipe is available to all subscribers; the salmon recipe is available to paid subscribers. I hope you’ll give these recipes a try. They are simple to make and, thanks to a couple of clever techniques, really deliver on flavor.

RECIPE: Sicilian Potato Salad with Wild Oregano, Capers, and Olives

This piquant potato salad is enriched with salted capers and olives, and perfumed with Sicilian oregano. It’s bright and briny and as I was assembling it recently, I imagined myself going through the same motions in the kitchen of a small house perched on a stony hill on the island of Pantelleria, the perfume of oregano carrying across the breeze (in my imagination I was a lot younger and very tan).

In the headnote that accompanies the recipe, Cathy writes: “This is a very simple potato salad, but simple doesn’t mean basic. A few easy tricks make all the difference. First, I boil the potatoes in their skins to keep them from getting waterlogged. The less water they absorb, the more flavor they can soak up later. As for the dressing, it’s just oil and vinegar, but the key is adding the vinegar while the potatoes are still hot so they can pull in all that acidity while they cool. This is a recipe that benefits from the fruity or grassy flavor of olive oil, as it contrasts with the vinegar-soaked potatoes. It’s wise to be generous when adding it.”

Cathy’s recipe calls for Sicilian oregano, which is a cross between oregano and marjoram and is sweeter than other varieties of oregano. I did not have any on hand, so I used a mix of fresh oregano and marjoram from my garden and dried Calabrese oregano (more robust and citrusy than Sicilian) that I bought last fall in Italy. The other change I made was to the tomatoes. I did not have any fresh ones on hand, so I substituted roasted tomatoes, which stood up really well to the other concentrated flavors in the salad.

Makes 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

6 medium (2 pounds/1 kg) Yukon Gold potatoes, scrubbed clean

Sea salt

1/2 medium white, red, or sweet onion, halved and thinly sliced (I used sweet)

2 to 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

4 ripe tomatoes, cut into 1-inch chunks, or 1 pint cherry tomatoes (I used roughly 1 cup roasted tomato wedges in oil, drained)

1/2 cup pitted Gaeta or Cerignola olives, halved (I used a mix of kalamata and green Cerignola)

1 1/2 tablespoons salted capers, rinsed, soaked in cold water for 10 minutes, then drained; or drained capers in brine

2 teaspoons dried Sicilian oregano, or 2 tablespoons fresh (or 1 teaspoon dried and 1 tablespoon fresh)

1/2 cup (120 ml) fruity extra-virgin olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Place the potatoes in a large pot with cold water to cover by 1 inch (2.5 cm). Bring to a boil over high heat and salt generously. Lower the heat to medium and cook until tender but firm, about 25 minutes. Drain. Remove the skins while still warm but cool enough to handle, then cut into large chunks.

2. Place the warm potatoes and sliced onion in a large bowl and sprinkle with the red wine vinegar (I used 3 tablespoons). Let the potatoes absorb the liquid as they cool. Add the tomatoes, olives, capers, and oregano. Gently toss with 1/2 cup (120 ml) olive oil until well combined, adding more, if necessary, to thoroughly coat. Season with salt to taste and add more vinegar if desired.

3. The salad is best at room temperature. Before serving, let it rest for at least 1 hour (covered), tossing it once or twice during that time. Refrigerate leftovers, but bring them to room temperature before serving.

RECIPE: Salmon in Agrodolce

Salmon is not native to Italian waters, but Atlantic salmon has become popular in Italy in recent decades. This recipe from The Italian Summer Kitchen, is a good example of how the fish takes well to the sweet-sour combination known as agrodolce. From Cathy Whims’s headnote: “The simple lemon-mustard marinade has a fragrant touch of fennel, but it’s the ample scoop of sugar that makes it so irresistible. The sugar caramelizes under the intense heat of the grill and plays with the salmon to create a mouthwatering agrodolce flavor profile.”

