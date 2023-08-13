There is no such thing as too many zucchini. Animated illustration by Daniela Bracco

Several years ago I was assigned a story on zucchini for Better Homes and Gardens. I was happy for the work (a food and recipe writing job that pays?) but lukewarm on the subject.

Not because I don’t love zucchini; I do, emphatically. I love its tender texture and delicate nutty flavor. I love that it is easy to prep; that it can be fried, grilled, sautéed, roasted, stuffed, or puréed; that it pairs well with so many foods; and that—if you happen to grow your own or are lucky enough to find the right farmers’ market vendor—it comes with the gift of its blossoms attached.

But for a reporter (which I was for a long time) the “zucchini story” is a bit like the dreaded “Thanksgiving Day parade story,” which is to say a “perennial,” a story that crops up every year like a weed and that someone, maybe you, has to cover. And it’s your job, if you are handed the assignment, to squeeze something fresh and compelling from a subject as depleted as a used-up tube of toothpaste.

Thankfully, my days as a parade reporter are done; in fact, I can happily report that I’ve not been near a parade in years. But I still love zucchini, no matter how many times I’ve written about this prolific, beloved, despised vegetable (or fruit?) over the last couple of decades. So when I got the BHG assignment, I wanted to do the subject justice (obviously) by coming up with recipes that were fresh and appealing. And I did. They are among my best; like many of my recipes, rooted in tradition but veering off a bit. Since we are at the height of zucchini season (both in Italy and in the U.S.) I thought I’d share a couple of them here.

BTW, I am familiar with all the zucchini tropes—the neighbor who leaves a bagful at your front door and then runs away; gardens taken over by acres and acres of snaking zucchini vines, each laden with dozens of fruits that, if not picked, will grow to be the size of a canoe. I say bring on the parade, as long as it’s a parade of zucchini.

READERS: Where do you stand on zucchini…or parades, for that matter?

RECIPE: Noodles and Zoodles with Saffron Cream

Photo by Blaine Moats for Better Homes & Gardens

It took me awhile to jump on the ‘zoodles’ bandwagon, mainly because I can’t imagine pretending that zucchini is pasta. But combining spiral-cut zucchini with pasta? That’s right up my alley. Here, the curlicue strands of zucchini are tossed with spaghetti in a simple sauce flavored with pancetta and fragrant saffron threads and enriched with cream. The silky golden sauce clings beautifully to the noodles, making this dish as pretty to behold as it is enjoyable to eat.

Makes 6-8 servings



INGREDIENTS

Salt for the pasta water

1 large pinch saffron threads, about 1 1/2 teaspoons

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

4 ounces (115 g) pancetta, cut into small dice

1 pound (454 g) spiral-cut zucchini

3/4 cup (180 ml) heavy cream

8 ounces (227 g) packaged spaghetti (or more, if you like to up the ratio of pasta to zucchini)

1/2 cup (28 g) freshly grated Grana Padano or Parmigiano-Reggiano, plus more for serving



INSTRUCTIONS

1. Bring a large pot of water to a vigorous boil and salt generously. Pound the saffron threads with a mortar and pestle to pulverize them. Otherwise, place them in a small zipper-lock plastic bag and pound with a meat pounder or small, heavy skillet.

2. Put the oil and pancetta in a large skillet and set it over medium heat. Cook, stirring often, at a gentle sizzle until the pancetta has begun to render its fat and is just beginning to brown, about 10 minutes. Add the zucchini to the skillet and sprinkle in the saffron. Using tongs, toss the zucchini to coat thoroughly with the saffron and the fat in the pan. Pour in the cream, raise the heat to medium-high, and cook briefly, just until the cream is heated through. Turn off the heat and cover the pan to keep the sauce warm.

3. Cook the pasta according to the manufacturer’s instructions until al dente. Drain in a colander set in the sink, reserving about 1/2 cup (120 ml) of the pasta water. Transfer the drained spaghetti to the skillet and use tongs or a pasta fork to gently toss with the zucchini noodles with the sauce. Sprinkle the cheese on top and toss again, adding a splash or two of reserved pasta water if necessary to loosen the sauce.

4. Transfer the pasta to a warmed serving bowl or individual shallow rimmed bowls. Sprinkle more cheese on top and serve.

PRINT: Noodles And Zoodles With Saffron Cream 58.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

RECIPE: Zucchini-Walnut Cake with Lemon Syrup

Photo by Blaine Moats for Better Homes & Gardens

No need to frost this summery snacking cake. Shredded zucchini gives it a moist, tender crumb, and buttermilk and lemon syrup add an appealing tang and a fresh, light flavor. To decorate, just top the cake with squash blossoms at serving time, or dust with confectioners’ sugar. It will steal the dessert show.

Makes 12 servings



INGREDIENTS

Cake:

2 medium zucchini (1 pound (454 g) total), ends trimmed

2 cups (260 g) unbleached all-purpose flour

½ cup (60 g) finely chopped walnuts

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch freshly grated nutmeg

3 large eggs

1 ¼ cups (250 g) sugar

⅔ cup (160 ml) sunflower or vegetable oil

4 tablespoons (57 g) unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon orange zest

¾ cup (180 ml) buttermilk

Lemon Syrup:

3 strips lemon zest

1/2 cup (120 ml) freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 cup (100 g) sugar

Zucchini blossoms, optional

Confectoners’ sugar, optional



INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 350°F (180 °C). Grease a 9- X 13-inch (23- X 33-cm) baking pan or line it with parchment paper.

2. Shred the zucchini on the large holes of a box grater. You should have 2 packed cups. Transfer the zucchini to a clean kitchen towel; roll up the towel, and squeeze out as much moisture as possible.

3. In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, walnuts, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, and nutmeg; set aside.

4. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar, oil, butter, vanilla, and citrus zests. Stir in the zucchini and half of the flour mixture, mixing well after each addition. Stir in the buttermilk, then the remaining flour mixture until just combined. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan. If you like, shred a few zucchini blossoms and strew them on top of the cake, pressing lightly to embed them.

5. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until the cake is golden-brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Transfer the pan to a wire rack. Brush the top of the warm cake with Lemon Syrup. Let the cake cool another 20 to 30 minutes before removing it from the pan.

Optional: Top the cake with fresh zucchini blossoms right before serving.



To make the Lemon Syrup: In a small saucepan bring the strips of lemon zest, lemon juice, and sugar to a boil over medium heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from heat and let cool. Strain the syrup through a fine-mesh sieve and discard the solids. If there is leftover syrup, use it to sweeten iced tea or lemonade.

PRINT: Zucchini Walnut Cake With Lemon Syrup 54.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

UPDATE: Back in the Kitchen

I actually cooked something the other night. It was an easy something—roasted eggplant halves with gremolata—but it wasn’t nothing. It felt good to be standing and prepping the vegetables, chopping herbs for the gremolata, and checking on the eggplants as they roasted in the oven.

Here’s how to do it: Choose two medium eggplants that feel heavy for their size (lighter ones tend to be older and pithier). Cut the eggplant in half lengthwise right through the stem and score each half by making a series of criss-cross cuts in the flesh with a paring knife, taking care that you don’t slice or puncture the skin itself. Brush the cut sides of the eggplants with plain or seasoned olive oil, about 2 tablespoons per eggplant half. I used olive oil into which I plopped a smashed garlic clove and a pinch of dried hot pepper and let sit for a few hours on the countertop before brushing. Sprinkle the halves with salt, set them on a foil- or parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 400° F (200° C) for about an hour, until the flesh is golden and soft and the skin is tender but still holds its shape.

While the eggplant is roasting, make a simple gremolata by chopping together a handful of parsley leaves with half a handful of basil leaves, the zest (no pith) of an organic (untreated) lemon, and a clove or two of garlic. Place the mixture in a bowl and stir in enough olive oil to make a loose paste. Spoon this over the eggplant when you remove it from the oven. Serve hot or warm.

NOTE: I did not do this, but if you want to remove the “bitter” juices from the eggplant halves, sprinkle salt on them after you make the criss-cross cuts and let them sit for 30 to 60 minutes, then lightly squeeze out any accumulated juices. Pat them dry and proceed with the recipe.

PICTURE ITALY: Lago di Penne, 2023

Tuesday is Ferragosto, a national public holiday in Italy. Almost everyone takes off from work and heads to the beach or the mountains. Many families take the entire week (or more) to travel. The holiday dates to 18 BC, when Emperor Augustus declared August 1 a day to take a break from agricultural toil following the wheat harvest. (The Roman Catholic Church, always ready to co-opt a pagan celebration, later moved the date to August 15 to coincide with the Feast of the Assumption.)

In Abruzzo, some families drive up to the Gran Sasso (visible in the above photo) and spend the afternoon grilling arrosticini (lamb skewers) and picnicking at one of the handful of “rifugi” that dot the high plain. These are rustic places with grills and picnic tables outside and, inside, a market where you can buy meat already skewered and ready to grill, plus sausages, cheeses, salumi, beer, water, and assorted other picnic foods. Those who opt for the coast spend the day at the beach and treat themselves to a long, lavish seafood lunch at local “ristoranti di mare.”

Whether you celebrate Ferragosto or not, I hope you are enjoying these final weeks of summer. I’ll be taking another brief “pausa” next week, and then (hopefully) returning to weekly posts. I’ll be making a few changes, including more new recipes and content for paid subscribers. For the time being, paid subscriptions are still turned off. They will be re-activated when my regular publishing schedule resumes at the end of the month.

As always, thank you for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica