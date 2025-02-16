Benvenuti! Welcome to Buona Domenica. This newsletter remains on an abbreviated schedule while I work on my latest cookbook. This means fewer posts—but just for a few more weeks. Thank you for your patience!

Dear Friends,

I’m popping in to say hello and to share a recipe for this cake, which I know you’ll enjoy. It’s a plain cake, a sort of post-Valentine’s Day cake, in case one is needed. No fancy fruit filling, no chocolate buttercream frosting. Just a few ingredients whipped together and poured into a loaf pan.

I made it last week for a small get-together with friends and in spite of its plainness, or maybe because of it, it went over well. And that gave me an excuse to take a short break from the cookbook to write up the recipe for you.