Sometimes the Universe speaks to us. The other day, it told me what to make for dinner. Or maybe it was social media. In any case, I’m glad I listened.

While doing one of my deadline-avoidance Instagram scrolls, I came across a post from Sandra Salerno, an Italian food journalist I follow, who shared a recipe for a ricotta and zucchini sformato.

A sformato is, essentially, a baked custard. Traditionally, a sformato is made by mixing cooked vegetables—say, carrots or caulifower or spinach or zucchini—with eggs, bechamel, milk or cream, and cheese—and then baking it a mold or baking dish “a bagno maria,” or in a water bath. Often the egg whites are whipped and folded into the mixture before baking, so that what emerges is a light (but rich) flan of sorts—almost, but not quite, a soufflé. The word ‘sformato’ translates to ‘unmolded,’ and that is typically how one is served—turned out onto a plate or serving platter and set forth.

But the sformato recipe on Instagram was less fussy. It substituted ricotta for the béchamel and dispensed completely with the water bath. I bookmarked it, thinking it would be an ideal way to use the late-season zucchini I had scooped up at the farmers’ market.

A day or two later, I happened to pull off my cookbook shelves my copy of Italian Easy: Recipes from the London River Cafe, by Rose Gray and Ruth Rogers. The book was published back in 2004 and I had not looked at it in a long while. I don’t know what prompted me to choose it, but when I opened the book, it immediately flipped to a page I had marked years ago with a sticky tab: Sformata* di Ricotta.

Like the Instagram recipe, this one substituted ricotta for béchamel. The vegetable component was cherry tomatoes, which I had also picked up at the farmers’ market. The Universe had spoken.

*I have a hunch that the use of the feminine in the recipe title—‘sformata’ rather than ‘sformato’—is grammatically incorrect, so I’m going to go with the latter.

A rustic zucchini sformato (or is it a casserole) in an old CorningWare dish.

When I compared the two recipes more closely, I realized they were quite different in terms of ingredient quantities, even though the yield was the same. The sformato from Italian Easy was mostly cheese plus six eggs, while the zucchini sformato was mostly vegetable, with less cheese and only two eggs. Out of curiosity I decided to make both, or, more accurately, I ended up making variations of both to suit my own tastes. As our family enjoyed the sformati over numerous days (there are only three of us at home these days, which often means leftovers), it occurred to me that these savory bakes are not all that different from…casseroles?

Whether sformato or casserole, I plan to keep making them. They are easy enough to toss together for a weeknight dinner, and between vegetables and cheeses they are pretty much endlessly adaptable. I’m already thinking about my next version, which will contain grated winter squash and fontina.

So tell me: what would be your ideal combination of ingredients for a savory sformato?

RECIPE: Sformato di Ricotta e Zucchine

This savory casserole of sorts is mostly zucchini with cheese and eggs added in. Take the time to cook the zucchini properly, until the pieces are meltingly soft and pulpy. This will bring out the vegetable’s flavor and ensure that your sformato is tender when you spoon it out.

I added taleggio to the mix because I had some in the refrigerator. It is a compact washed rind cheese from Lombardia, notable for its pungent aroma, but don’t let that put you off. Taleggio’s flavor tends towards mild; it’s fruity and salty and it has lots of depth (umami). It really brings out the flavor in this sformato. If you can’t find taleggio, look for another washed rind cheese. Here in Virginia, I sometimes use Grayson, a washed rind cheese from Meadowcreek Dairy.

Makes 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

3 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 small yellow onion (or half a medium onion), thinly sliced into half-moons

4 to 6 zucchini (2 pounds/900 g), sliced into thin coins

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh herbs (I used basil, marjoram, and mint)

Fine salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon butter (may substitute extra-virgin olive oil)

2 tablespoons dried breadcrumbs

1/2 cup (45-50 g) freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, divided

1 1/4 cups (about 250 g) drained ricotta cheese

100 g (3.5 ounces) taleggio cheese, cut into cubes

2 large eggs

Freshly grated nutmeg

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Film a large skillet or shallow sauté pan with the olive oil and add in the onion. Heat on medium-low and cook, stirring to prevent scorching, until the onion is softened and light gold in color, about 7 minutes. Tip in the zucchini and stir to coat the pieces with olive oil. Sprinkle in the herbs and season with a generous pinch of salt and some freshly ground pepper. Cook, stirring from time to time, until the zucchini is completely tender and pulpy—most pieces will have broken down, though some may stay intact. A mix of textures is good as long as everything is tender. The whole thing should take about 45 minutes. You can cover the skillet to speed up the process but be sure to uncover it at some point to allow the liquid to evaporate. Scoop the zucchini pulp into a bowl and let it cool.

2. Heat the oven to 350° F (180° C). Coat a 2-quart (2 L) oven-proof baking dish with 1 tablespoon of butter or olive oil. Stir together the breadcrumbs and 2 tablespoon of parmigiano cheese and use half of this mixture to coat the inside of the baking dish. Reserve the rest.

3. Combine the ricotta, taleggio, and 1/4 cup parmigiano cheese in a bowl. Whisk in the eggs, stirring vigorously to combine everything well. Season with a pinch of salt and a light grinding of nutmeg and pepper. Fold in the zucchini until thoroughly incorporated.

4. Spoon the mixture into the baking dish, spreading it out evenly. Stir the remaining 2 tablespoons of parmigiano cheese into the breadcrumb and parmigiano mixture. Sprinkle this over the top of the sformato. Bake for about 45 minutes, or until it is golden brown on top and set in the center. Let cool for 10 minutes or longer before serving.

RECIPE: Sformato di Ricotta con Pomodorini

I bookmarked this recipe with a sticky tab years ago and am glad to have finally got around to making it. It comes from Italian Easy: Recipes from the London River Café, by Rose Gray and Ruth Rogers. The original directions are quite vague (and call for way too much butter) so I’ve fiddled with it a bit.

This makes a great weeknight main (served with a salad) or a nice side dish for grilled sausages or pork chops.

Makes 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup (about 2 oz/57 g) freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, divided

10 ounces (280 g) cherry tomatoes (a scant pint)

1 clove garlic, cut in half

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Fine salt and freshly ground black pepper

6 large eggs

2 1/4 cups drained ricotta (about 450 g/1 lb)

1 cup (240 g) crème fraiche or sour cream

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

1 to 2 tablespoons minced fresh herbs (I used thyme and oregano)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Heat the oven to 400° F (200° C). Coat an oval or rectangular 2-quart (2 L) baking dish with 1 tablespoon of the butter. Dust the dish with a little of the grated Parmigiano cheese (you’ll need about 2 tablespoons).

2. In a bowl, toss the cherry tomatoes with the garlic and olive oil. Season with a generous pinch or two of salt and some freshly ground pepper. Slide the dish into the oven and bake for 15 minutes, until the tomatoes are hot, and their skins are just starting to split. Remove from the oven and let cool until you can touch the dish. Spoon the tomatoes into a bowl.

3. Dot the dish with the remaining tablespoon of butter and swirl it around if it melts. Sprinkle a little more parmigiano cheese around the dish if needed to re-coat it.

4. Combine the eggs, ricotta, and lemon zest in the work bowl of a food processor and process until thoroughly combined. Add the crème fraiche, 2 tablespoons of the remaining parmigiano cheese, lemon zest, and 1 tablespoon of the herbs and pulse until combined and smooth. Season with a generous pinch of salt and some pepper.

5. Spoon the mixture into the baking dish and scatter the tomatoes over the top (they will mostly sink). Sprinkle the rest of the parmigiano on top, along with more herbs, if you like. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until slightly puffed, browned, and set. Let cool for at least 10 minutes before serving.

