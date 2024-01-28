Winter ingredients make memorable salads. Animated graphic by Daniela Bracco

On to the newsletter…

One of my guilty pleasures is to sit down with a stack of cookbooks pulled from my shelves and spend hours, sometimes half a day, sifting through them, reading recipes and gathering inspiration. I say “guilty” because how could something that doesn’t feel like work at all be classified as work? Shouldn’t I be actively doing something? Standing at the kitchen counter chopping vegetables or rolling out pasta dough? Sending out pitches to editors? Producing content?

And yet, those hours spent quietly at the kitchen table, reading the words and recipes of others, seem as vital as anything else I do in my job, as important as the aforementioned tasks or, say, hitting the back roads of Abruzzo in search of the best arrosticini (I’ve found them, but that’s a story for another day), or shadowing a favorite cook as she stretches a fat loop of maccheroni alla mugnaia.

Sometimes, I choose books with a specific theme in mind, but often I’m just following my mood or the mood of Mother Nature outside my window. It was the latter that prompted me to pick up British food writer Diana Henry’s book Roast Figs, Sugar Snow: Food to Warm the Soul a couple of weeks ago. Diana is the author of 14 books and a weekly columnist for The Telegraph. Reading her recipes makes me want to stop what I’m doing, pull out my Dutch oven, and start cooking.

Roast Figs, Sugar Snow was first published 20 years ago but a new, updated edition was released in 2023. The book celebrates the food of cold climates, from Vermont to northern and eastern Europe. There were six inches of snow on the ground when I paged through it. I was in the middle of testing the gelato recipes for last week’s post, and so I thought I would settle on something slow and comforting, a roast or a savory pie—there are some enticing ones in the book. Instead, I found myself ogling a recipe for Friulian Winter Salad, which combines bitter greens with chestnuts, walnuts, and fried sausage and speck (smoked prosciutto). Friuli, northeast of Venice on the border of Slovenia, is one of the few areas of Italy I have yet to visit, and I was so intrigued by the sound of this salad, I knew I had to make it.

Diana’s recipe reminded me about another winter salad recipe I had bookmarked just about this time last year. This one, featuring Brussels sprouts and pungent castelmagno cheese, was from the Via Carota cookbook, which I wrote about last January. Before long, I had pulled out more books and had a list of a dozen winter salads, including a few from my own books. In the end, though, I winnowed the list down to the three that I’m sharing today—the two mentioned above, and one for an orange and leek salad from Unplugged Kitchen: A Return to the Simple, Authentic Joys of Cooking, by Viana La Place.

Unplugged Kitchen, published back in 1996, remains one of my all-time favorite cookbooks. It feels almost like a meditation, the writing introspective, the recipes reverential in the way they lift up simple, seasonal ingredients. The orange and leek salad is so simple, it hardly qualifies as a recipe; yet when you taste it you’ll see that it is memorable.

Those six inches of snow melted away days ago, and yesterday’s temperature hit an obscene 80° F (25° C). January being January, the skies are still leaden, temps are on their way down once again, and the winter doldrums continue. No matter; the vagaries of January weather are no match for a good, palate-refreshing winter salad.

Readers: Do you have a favorite winter salad? Let us know in the comments.

RECIPE: Insalata di Arance e Porri

(Orange and Leek Salad)

Crunchy and subtly pungent raw leeks contrast beautifully with the bright, acidic sweetness of the oranges in this salad. I added avocado for a little buttery richness. Use a mix of oranges and a really good olive oil for this salad—recent harvest, if possible. If you are in the mood to splurge, I recommend this one from Olio2Go, and this one from Gustiamo. (Recipe adapted from Unplugged Kitchen, by Viana La Place.)

Makes 2 to 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 medium or 2 small leeks

3 to 4 juicy oranges, depending on size (I used a mix of navel, Cara-Cara, and mandarins)

1/2 avocado

Extra-virgin olive oil

Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Trim the bottom off the leek and slice it into thin rings, stopping when you reach the tough part of the green stalk. Separate the rings and immerse them in a bowl of ice-cold water for a few minutes, swirling them around to remove any grit. Drain and dry well.

2. Use a sharp paring knife or a serrated tomato knife to slice off the top and bottom of the oranges. Then slice off the peel and outer membrane. Cut the oranges crosswise into wheels, or, if you prefer, chunks. Peel the avocado half and cut it into pieces. Wrap and save the rest of the avocado for another use—or add it to the salad.

3. Arrange the oranges on a platter and scatter the leeks and avocado pieces on top. Drizzle the salad with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Serve soon after dressing.

RECIPE: Friulian Winter Salad

When I came across this recipe in British food writer Diana Henry’s book Roast Figs, Sugar Snow: Food to Warm the Soul, I was so intrigued by the list of ingredients, I knew right away I would have to make it. It combines bitter greens with pan-fried sausage and bacon, plus chestnuts, walnuts, and a scattering of pomegranate seeds.

“Friuli, in northeast Italy, has a distinctive cuisine,” Diana writes in the book. “The flavors of the Austro-Hungarian empire, Slovenia, and Venice all come together here, and, perhaps because snow has always kept it rather cut off geographically, it has retained many old-fashioned dishes and its own culinary identity.”

This salad does bring to mind those German cabbage/slaw salads with hot bacon dressing. But it is also distinctly Italian. At the restaurant where she first had the salad, Diana writes, it is sometimes served with a fried egg in place of the pomegranates. Either way, a highly satisfying salad. (Slightly adapted from Roast Figs, Sugar Snow: Food to Warm the Soul, by Diana Henry.)

RECIPE: Insalata di Cavoletti

(Brussels Sprouts Salad with Walnuts and Apples)

This crunchy salad is a welcome palate refresher during the winter doldrums. It’s easy to put together, with one caveat: it requires you to peel the Brussels sprouts into individual leaves, a tedious task that might try your patience. If you take the time to do this, you’ll be rewarded with a salad that is surprisingly light in texture, while also being robust. However, there is an easier way. Just pull off the looser outer leaves, then cut the rest of the sprout into thin slices. This has a similar effect, and the salad made this way is just as delicious.

The original recipe, published in the Via Carota cookbook, calls for castelmagno, a strong, semi-hard cave-aged blue cheese from Piemonte. Mountain gorgonzola or gorgonzola dolce also work well, as does aged, clothbound cheddar. (Recipe from Via Carota: A Celebration of Seasonal Cooking from the Beloved Greenwich Village Restaurant, by Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, with Anna Kovel.)

