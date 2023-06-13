Buona Domenica

La Cipollata
A recipe for savory onion stew from Ristorante La Bilancia
 • 
Domenica Marchetti
7
Cooking My Way Into the Kitchen
Two recipes for early summer evenings and a peek into my kitchen in Abruzzo
 • 
Domenica Marchetti
31
May 2023
From My Kitchen in Abruzzo
Two recipes for artichokes before the season ends!
 • 
Domenica Marchetti
18
Pity Party Of One
plus a recipe for Aperol Cake
 • 
Domenica Marchetti
63
An Apology to Ladyfingers
Plus my definitive recipe for TIRAMISÙ
 • 
Domenica Marchetti
22
Pausa Caffè
We'll be back after a short break
 • 
Domenica Marchetti
18
Cucina Povera Cookbook Giveaway!
Win a copy of Giulia Scarpaleggia's new book; plus a recipe for a luscious weeknight pasta
 • 
Domenica Marchetti
41
April 2023
A (sort of) 17th Century Italian(ish) Salad
plus a recipe for Lemon-Caper Dressing
 • 
Domenica Marchetti
27
From the Files of Gabriella: Bombshell Spaghetti
A recipe for Spaghetti alla Claudia Cardinale, starring butter, thinly sliced prosciutto, and fresh herbs
 • 
Domenica Marchetti
62
BONUS RECIPE: Double Carbonara
A heretical recipe that unabashedly breaks the rules
 • 
Domenica Marchetti
22
Catching Up with Karima Moyer-Nocchi
The food historian and author talks about the "deification" of the Italian nonna, the invention of tradition & other prickly subjects; plus, a 17th…
 • 
Domenica Marchetti
26
BONUS RECIPE: Crostata alla Stracciatella
A chocolate-studded ricotta tart to end your Easter (or any) feast
 • 
Domenica Marchetti
20
