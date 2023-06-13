Buona Domenica
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
La Cipollata
A recipe for savory onion stew from Ristorante La Bilancia
5 hr ago
•
Domenica Marchetti
11
7
Share this post
La Cipollata
buonadomenica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Cooking My Way Into the Kitchen
Two recipes for early summer evenings and a peek into my kitchen in Abruzzo
Jun 11
•
Domenica Marchetti
48
31
Share this post
Cooking My Way Into the Kitchen
buonadomenica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
May 2023
From My Kitchen in Abruzzo
Two recipes for artichokes before the season ends!
May 28
•
Domenica Marchetti
53
18
Share this post
From My Kitchen in Abruzzo
buonadomenica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Pity Party Of One
plus a recipe for Aperol Cake
May 21
•
Domenica Marchetti
51
63
Share this post
Pity Party Of One
buonadomenica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
An Apology to Ladyfingers
Plus my definitive recipe for TIRAMISÙ
May 12
•
Domenica Marchetti
31
22
Share this post
An Apology to Ladyfingers
buonadomenica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Pausa Caffè
We'll be back after a short break
May 7
•
Domenica Marchetti
28
18
Share this post
Pausa Caffè
buonadomenica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Cucina Povera Cookbook Giveaway!
Win a copy of Giulia Scarpaleggia's new book; plus a recipe for a luscious weeknight pasta
May 2
•
Domenica Marchetti
15
41
Share this post
Cucina Povera Cookbook Giveaway!
buonadomenica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
April 2023
A (sort of) 17th Century Italian(ish) Salad
plus a recipe for Lemon-Caper Dressing
Apr 30
•
Domenica Marchetti
38
27
Share this post
A (sort of) 17th Century Italian(ish) Salad
buonadomenica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
From the Files of Gabriella: Bombshell Spaghetti
A recipe for Spaghetti alla Claudia Cardinale, starring butter, thinly sliced prosciutto, and fresh herbs
Apr 23
•
Domenica Marchetti
63
62
Share this post
From the Files of Gabriella: Bombshell Spaghetti
buonadomenica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
BONUS RECIPE: Double Carbonara
A heretical recipe that unabashedly breaks the rules
Apr 18
•
Domenica Marchetti
20
22
Share this post
BONUS RECIPE: Double Carbonara
buonadomenica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Catching Up with Karima Moyer-Nocchi
The food historian and author talks about the "deification" of the Italian nonna, the invention of tradition & other prickly subjects; plus, a 17th…
Apr 16
•
Domenica Marchetti
29
26
Share this post
Catching Up with Karima Moyer-Nocchi
buonadomenica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
BONUS RECIPE: Crostata alla Stracciatella
A chocolate-studded ricotta tart to end your Easter (or any) feast
Apr 4
•
Domenica Marchetti
23
20
Share this post
BONUS RECIPE: Crostata alla Stracciatella
buonadomenica.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
© 2023 domenicacooks
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts