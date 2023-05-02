Cucina Povera Cookbook Giveaway!
Win a copy of Giulia Scarpaleggia's new book; plus a recipe for a luscious weeknight pasta
Those of us who love Italian cooking probably know the term “cucina povera.” It is usually translated as “poor man’s cuisine” or “peasant food.” But neither of those terms, with their derogatory whiffs, does it justice.
In the introduction to her new cookbook, Cucina Povera: The Italian Way of Transforming Humble Ingredients into Unforgettable Meals, foo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Buona Domenicato keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.