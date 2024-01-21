I’d brave these slopes, how about you? Animated illustration by Daniela Bracco

Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking. I’m a journalist, cooking instructor, occasional tour guide, and author of eight cookbooks on Italian cuisine. Click here to browse through the newsletter archive. If you’re looking for a particular recipe, you’ll find all Buona Domenica recipes—132 and counting—indexed here, ready to download or print—a function for paid subscribers.

This week’s newsletter features two recipes: Gelato alla Nocciola, hazelnut ice cream, is free to all subscribers, though the newsletter and recipe will be archived behind a paywall after a month’s time. The recipe for Gelato alla Málaga, rum raisin ice cream, is accessible to paid subscribers. On Tuesday, I’ll be sending out a bonus recipe for spiced almond sorbetto to paid subscribers. If you would like access to all recipes and archived newsletters, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Grazie!

Founding and Paid Subscribers: THANK YOU for your enthusiastic response to the Cocktail Party invitation. We have reached capacity! I’ll be sending out recipes for our appetizers and surprise cocktail soon. Stay tuned.

On to the newsletter…

Much of the U.S. has been in a deep freeze of late. Here in northern Virginia, nighttime temps have dipped into the teens (shocking!), and two snowfalls have bestowed on us a total of six glorious inches (15 cm).

My Instagram feed tells me that the Apennine borghi in the mountains of Abruzzo have also been blanketed with crisp, new snow, and I’ve been seeing lots of videos of intrepid snowfarers clomping about in snowshoes. These brought to mind one time, years ago, when my BFF Kelly and I rented ancient snowshoes in the Berkshires, the ones made of wood and leather that looked like tennis rackets, and went for a winter hike. I think we lasted 10 minutes.

Snowshoeing, in Italian, is called “ciaspolata.” Say it with me: CHASS-poh-LAH-tah. I only just learned the word from those IG videos and I have been repeating it in my head and out loud for the satisfaction it brings.

A scene from my walk

I do not own a pair of snowshoes, and my formerly broken ankle winces at the thought of strapping on a pair of tennis rackets to trudge around in the snow. But the other day I did lace up my 30-year-old Bean boots and take a long walk along a path that runs adjacent to the woods near our house. In the backyard, the birds have been kaffeeklatching at the feeders: stout dark-eyed juncos, bright red cardinals, and rosy house finches; red-bellied and downy woodpeckers; and a chatty yellow-bellied sapsucker that has been a regular at the suet feeder.

All these snowy scenes have me craving my favorite winter foods, like cheesy gnocchi, warming bowls of crespelle in brodo, sweet, sugar-dipped fritters, and—weirdly—ice cream and gelato. I’ve been wanting to write about winter gelato for awhile. I had intended to do it last year, but had to pivot to stuffed shells when my freezer broke down. Thankfully, there has been no such derailment this year.

I crave gelato more in winter than I do in summer. There is something pleasingly indulgent about eating a bowl of creamy frozen-but-starting-to-melt custard in a warm kitchen while outside the snow falls as the wind whips up. Maybe there is a physiological reason for this craving, a sort of inverse to the theory that holds that eating spicy foods in summer cools the body. But I’m not looking for a rationale or an excuse. I just follow dictates of my body and in winter it tells me to eat gelato.

Coming Tuesday…spiced almond sorbetto!

So, am I talking about ice cream or gelato? I confess I am using the terms interchangeably. They are, of course, not the same. Typically, gelato is lower in fat, with a lower proportion of cream to milk and fewer or no egg yolks. Also, gelato is churned at a slower rate than ice cream, so that it incorporates less air and remains dense. By that definition I suppose the recipes I’m sharing today for Gelato alla Nocciola—hazelnut—and Gelato alla Málaga—essentially Italian rum-raisin—would be classified as ice cream. For the hazelnut gelato I use equal proportions of milk and cream, and both recipes contain egg yolks. However, the machine I use, a Cuisinart 2-quart Pure Indulgence ice cream maker, churns pretty slowly. And the flavors are quintessentially Italian, so I am reserving the right to call these treats gelati. They are frozen, after all.

The recipe for Gelato alla Nocciola, an adaptation of the pistachio gelato from my book Williams-Sonoma Rustic Italian, is for all subscribers. The recipe for Gelato alla Málaga is available to paid subscribers. On Tuesday, I’ll also be sending out a bonus recipe to paid subscribers for spiced almond sorbetto (pictured above), which happens to be dairy- and egg-free and has the texture and appearance of fresh snow.

What about you, dear reader? Are you a sumer gelato person, a winter gelato person, or an all-season gelato person?

Leave a comment

RECIPE: Gelato alla Nocciola con Nutella

It took me years to appreciate gelato alla nocciola. Chocolate, not hazelnut, was my flavor when I was a child. Eventually, I moved on to gianduja, which is sort of like chocolate for grownups—an inspired combination of mostly chocolate with a dollop of hazelnut paste mixed in to round out the flavor.

While visiting Puglia some years ago, I ordered a small cone of plain, unadulterated nocciola and found out instantly what I had been missing. The rich flavor of toasted nuts freshly churned with cold milk and cream was heaven, especially in July in Puglia. But one of the nicest things about gelato alla nocciola is that it hits the spot at any time of year, whether July or January.

Having talked up the appeal of pure hazelnut flavor, I now have to admit that I ended up adding just a dollop of Nutella to this recipe, so what you end up with isn’t true nocciola but more like an inverted gianduja recipe—primarily hazelnut with a bit of chocolate mixed in. You can omit it if you prefer, but in my opinion it brings out, rather than obscures, the warm hazelnut flavor.

The pistachio gelato recipe from Williams-Sonoma Rustic Italian was my starting point for this recipe—it calls for grinding the nuts yourself in a food processor rather than using hazelnut paste or cream. Use top-quality nuts, either from Piemonte or, here in the U.S., from Oregon. If you would like to substitute paste or cream (2/3 cup to 1 cup or about 150 g), just reduce the amount of sugar if the paste or cream is sweetened. The hazelnut oil is optional; it contributes to the gelato’s silky texture and boosts the hazelnut flavor.

Makes about 1 quart (1 L)

INGREDIENTS

1 cup (125 g) shelled hazelnuts, toasted and skinned (see NOTE), plus more for serving

1 1/2 cups (360 g) whole milk, plus 6 tablespoons

1 1/2 cups (360 g) heavy cream

4 large egg yolks (reserve the whites for another use)

3/4 cup (150 g) sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons hazelnut oil (optional)

1/4 cup (70 g) Nutella

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Place the hazelnuts in the work bowl of a food processor fitted with the metal blade. Pulse until coarsely chopped. With the motor running, drizzle in 6 tablespoons of milk, enough to form a creamy paste, about 1 minute. Scrape the nut paste into a bowl. Alternatively, you can use a Vitamix to blitz the nuts and milk.



2. Heat the milk and cream in a saucepan over medium heat. When the mixture is at a simmer, with tiny bubbles around the edges of the pan, remove it from the heat.



3. While the milk and cream are heating, combine the egg yolks, sugar and salt in a bowl and whisk until thick and pale yellow and creamy (it will be dense; a handheld mixer helps). Whisk in the hazelnut oil 1 tablespoon at a time, if using. Slowly dribble in a tiny bit of the hot milk mixture, whisking constantly to prevent the eggs from cooking. Whisk in more of the hot milk mixture, a few dribbles at a time, until you have added it all. Pour the mixture back into the saucepan, stir in the hazelnut paste, and set over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until a custard forms that lightly coats the back of a wooden spoon or spatula. The custard should register 185° F (85° C) on an instant thermometer. Remove from the heat and whisk in the Nutella until fully incorporated.



4. Transfer the custard to a bowl and place a sheet of plastic or reusable wrap directly on the surface of the custard to prevent a skin from forming. Let come to room temperature, then refrigerate overnight.

5. Churn the gelato. Set up your ice cream machine and insert the freezer bowl. Place a standard metal loaf pan into the freezer to chill. Remove the custard from the refrigerator and strain it through a fine-mesh sieve to remove any solids. Pour the custard into the freezer bowl and churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions. It takes my Cuisinart machine about 30 minutes to fully churn the gelato or ice cream. Scoop the gelato into the chilled loaf pan, smooth out the top, and cover it with plastic wrap, using a rubber band to secure the wrap to the pan. (Alternatively, you can scoop the gelato into a quart-sized plastic container with a lid).

6. Freeze. Place the loaf pan or container in the freezer and freeze overnight, until solid. To serve, remove from the freezer and let sit at room temperature for 5 to 10 minutes to soften slightly before scooping. Serve as is, or with coarsely chopped toasted hazelnuts on top.

NOTE: Many supermarkets carry packages of hazelnuts that have already been toasted and skinned. But it's not hard to do it yourself. Heat the oven to 350° F (180° C). Spread the shelled hazelnuts out on a rimmed baking sheet. Toast for about 10 minutes, until the skins have started to crack and the nuts are fragrant. Wrap the nuts in a clean kitchen towel and let them sit for 1 minute. Then vigorously rub the nuts in the towel to loosen and remove the skins. Let cool completely before using.

Share

RECIPE: Gelato alla Málaga

This egg yolk-rich gelato spiked with fortified wine and rum and embellished with booze-soaked raisins was popular in gelaterias across Italy in the 1980s. It’s sort of an Italian version of rum raisin, but much more luxurious and, IMHO, better. The gelato is named for its star ingredients: the muscatel grapes grown on the hillsides near Málaga, Spain, that are dried in the sun to produce especially sweet, juicy raisins; and Málaga wine, a fortified wine produced in the same area. Click on the green button below to get the recipe.

(Note: The recipe link below is accessible to paid subscribers.)

GET THE RECIPE: Gelato alla Málaga

PICTURE ITALY: Popoli, 2023

Grazie ~ thank you for reading, subscribing and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica