A lush graphic by Daniela Bracco to accompany a luscious cheesecake

This week’s newsletter features ricotta desserts for Easter. There are two ricotta crostata recipes for all subscribers: Crostata alla Stracciatella—which I shared with paid subscribers last Easter and which I’ve temporarily unlocked for all—and Lemon-Ricotta Crostata with Mascarpone, a longtime favorite.

For many years, my mother's signature Easter dessert was her torta di ricotta, which translates—inaccurately—to ricotta pie.

For many years, my mother’s signature Easter dessert was her torta di ricotta, which translates—inaccurately—to ricotta pie. It is a classic dessert from Abruzzo (and other parts of Italy), sometimes also called a “pizza di ricotta.” It’s not quite cake, nor a pie, but rather a sort of deep, double-crust, lattice-top torte encased in pasta frolla, a sweet, butter- and egg-rich dough.

Depending on the individual recipe, the ricotta, egg, and sugar filling might be flavored with saffron threads, or candied fruit and a touch of cinnamon, or a glug of liqueur, Punch Abruzzo and Strega being two common choices. My mom used a combination of lemon and orange zest, cinnamon, and finely chopped candied fruit. My sister, Maria, and I detested candied fruit back then*, and though our mother loved it, she finally caved and stopped adding it—though occasionally, she would try to sneak some in, finely chopped.

Gabriella’s torta di ricotta was beloved by my dad and all our Italian friends. I wanted to love it. I thought the flavor was wonderful, especially the sweet, milky taste of the ricotta together with the warm flavor of cinnamon. When she poured the ribbon of batter into the crust-lined pan, I distinctly remember wanting to slide the pan towards me, grab a big spoon, and help myself. Once it was baked, though, the torte’s texture veered towards damp and grainy, and that’s what I didn’t love. (I feel guilty even writing this. Sorry, mamma.)

* I actually love homemade candied citrus now, and if you do, too, you could stir some, finely chopped, into your cheesecake batter, or use it as a garnish.

A dated, but still enticing, pic of my ricotta crostata

About a decade ago, I rejiggered my own recipe for ricotta crostata, first published in my book The Glorious Soups and Stews of Italy. (The book included a short final chapter with four seasonal crostatas.) It was a sort of pared-down version of my mom’s torta, and I still love that recipe, but I wanted to see if I could make it creamer, so one day, on a hunch, I added mascarpone to the batter. That was all it needed. The filling puffed in the oven, then settled as the baked crostata cooled, sort of like it was taking a deep breath and then exhaling. Its texture was the perfect mix of fluffy and creamy. I’ve linked to that recipe below.

A few weeks ago, during an exchange about pound cakes on Substack Notes (the platform’s social media mechanism, for lack of a better description), a commenter recommended the ricotta pound cake in Gina De Palma’s book, Dolce Italiano. De Palma was a celebrated New York pastry chef who died much too young of cancer in 2018. (Here is a tribute to De Palma on Serious Eats.) Her book is filled with recipes that pay homage to Italian classics, but with her own inspired flavor combinations and Italian-American touches.

I pulled my copy off the bookshelf and was paging through it for the ricotta pound cake recipe when I was sidetracked by a recipe titled “Obsessive Ricotta Cheesecake.” In the headnote, De Palma wrote about the “benefits that came from adding American cream cheese,” which she said, “tames the graininess of the ricotta.” The cream cheese seemed to serve the same purpose as the mascarpone in my crostata. I liked the idea of that added tang from the cream cheese. I also liked that De Palma used an American cheesecake-style crumb crust, one that is pressed into the pan.

The Easter cheesecake of my dreams, with an amarena cherry on top

Ultimately, I came up with this recipe, which combines De Palma’s clever cream cheese trick with the flavors of my mom’s torta di ricotta, elements from my own cheesecake recipe (a version of which was originally published in my book Rustic Italian), and my favorite crumb crust, which contains crushed amaretti. The result is a sumptuous mashup of an Italian torta di ricotta and an ultra-creamy American cheesecake.

As for baking the cheesecake, I swear by the water bath method. Placing the cake pan in a larger pan partly filled with hot water before setting it into the oven will prevent the custard—for that is what cheesecake batter is—from over-baking and turning grainy or tough.

Those of you who watched The Sopranos might remember a classic scene in which Carmela uses a “ricott’ pie” (among other tactics) to try to bribe a neighbor into writing a letter of recommendation to Georgetown for her daughter, Meadow. It doesn’t work. Surely if this cheesecake had been her offering, the girl would have gotten in.

Readers: What are your favorite Easter desserts to make and/or eat?

SOME FAVORITE EASTER DESSERTS

I have a rotating lineup of favorite ricotta-based Easter desserts (to which I now must add the Easter ricotta cheesecake). Here are a few of them. I love these all equally, so give one—or more—a try.

CROSTATA ALLA STRACCIATELLA

I published this recipe last Easter on Substack for my paid subscribers. This year, I’m temporarily lifting the paywall to make it available to all.

Crostata alla Stracciatella

LEMON-RICOTTA CROSTATA WITH MASCARPONE

Here’s the recipe for the Lemon-Ricotta Crostata with Mascarpone that I referenced earlier. Still a favorite.

Lemon-Ricotta Crostata

SOFFIONE DI RICOTTA

This airy golden ricotta cake, infused with saffron ad baked in a crust, is an Easter specialty from my family’s region of Abruzzo. The recipe is accessible to paid subscribers.

Soffione di Ricotta

NEW RECIPE: Easter Ricotta Cheesecake

This is it, friends, the ricotta cheesecake of my dreams. It combines the classic flavors of an Italian torta di ricotta (ricotta pie) with the smooth, creamy texture of a classic American cheesecake. The crust is an easy press-in-the-pan mixture of toasted almonds, amaretti cookies, sugar, and melted butter, and the filling is infused with bright lemon zest and warm cinnamon. Click on the button below for the full recipe. The recipe is accessible to paid subscribers.

Easter Ricotta Cheesecake

