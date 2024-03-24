A surprise guest at a Paquetta picnic. Graphic by Daniela Bracco

This week's newsletter features a mildly amusing story, plus links to recipes for some of my favorite foods to pack for a spring picnic.

In 2022, I told you about my most memorable Easter Sunday, which my family and I spent in the posh town of Portofino, on the Italian Riviera, eating cheese focaccia on a set of stone steps. As it turned out, the following day—Easter Monday, or Pasquetta (little Easter) as it is known in Italy—was also unforgettable.

After a week in Liguria, we had checked out of our hotel in Genoa and were headed to Torino for the last few days of our spring vacation. Why not, we said, make a stop in Bra, the birthplace of the Slow Food movement, walk around the town, and find a bite to eat? The day had an auspicious start. The drive up through the countryside was beautiful, all rolling hills and chestnut forests with colorful trompe l’oeil-painted villas half-hidden in the trees.

On the road between Alba and Bra, we stopped at a shop advertising “prodotti tipici” that happened to be open. Inside, we met Paolo Anselmini and Noemi Lora, owners of I Frutti della Mia Langa, a small food production company that makes a range of sweet and savory preserves using ingredients from the surrounding Langhe and Roero hills. We bought a few jars of mixed pickles and some vacuum-packed Piemontese hazlenuts and asked them where we might have lunch. We left armed with a list of places to try. (I would later return to this little treasure trove to interview Noemi and Paolo and write about their business for my book Preserving Italy.)

Here’s where our simple plan went awry. Every place was booked solid. Every restaurant, café, eatery, etc., that we called or stopped at turned us away, some curtly, as though we should have known better than to ask, but most gently, regretfully. That stroll around Bra? We couldn’t even get into the city, the line of cars was so long. There were vehicles parked everywhere, haphazardly, on the outskirts of the town. What the hell was going on, we wondered?

Pasquetta was going on, all around us. Easter Monday is a public holiday in Italy, and virtually the entire country spends the day “fuori porta,” meaning out of doors, beyond the gates of the city, away from home. People drive into the hills or take the train to the seaside. They picnic in public parks and on the banks of lakes. You can enjoy fresh fish by the water or arrosticini against the backdrop of the Apennine mountains. It’s a wonderful tradition and concept, a sort of collective day trip, though on that particular day my family and I were cursing it.

The place that saved Pasquetta

As the hours ticked by, we thought about hopping onto the autostrada and having our Pasquetta lunch at an Autogrill. But being a stubborn lot, we shot down that idea. Meandering hangrily in the Langhe hills, we eventually ended up in La Morra, a small hill town surrounded by Nebbiolo vineyards, where we happened to park up the street from a restaurant called Mangè. The grey, blocky structure did not look especially inviting, but through the large square windows we could see the place was packed.

By this time it was 2:30 or 3 p.m. and of course they were fully booked. But they took pity on us and told us they could seat us at 4:30. All’s well that ends well, and after whiling away those two hours at the town’s belvedere (scenic overlook), trying not to snipe at one another and to instead appreciate the view of the hills and, beyond them, the snow-capped Alps, we finally did sit down to a most un-picnic-like, delicious Pasquetta lunch. A scroll through old photos of that day reminded me that among the dishes we scoffed up were stewed octopus with vegetables, gnocchi in Gorgonzola sauce, tajarin’ al ragù, roast lamb with artichokes, and gratinéed potatoes. There are no photos of dessert, though I can’t imagine we didn’t have any and I do remember eyeing a tall fruit-studded cake on display beneath a glass dome. We definitely had coffee.

A (VERY) BRIEF HISTORY OF PASQUETTA

Easter Monday in Italy, known as lunedì dell’Angelo (Angel Monday), is a religious holiday. But it is also a national holiday, launched in the years after World War II as a way to extend the Easter celebration and, perhaps, boost the morale of a country emerging from the destruction and division of the war.

In the years since, Pasquetta has become something of an unofficial kickoff to the spring season, a day spent with family or friends. An old Italian saying goes “Pasqua con i tuoi, Pasquetta con chi vuoi,” meaning that you spend Easter with your parents and Pasquetta with your friends. And what better way to do that than with a scampagnata—an escape out of the city gates to the countryside? A picnic is not required—plenty of people celebrate by dining in restaurants (see above)—but picnicking is what the majority of day trippers do, packing salumi and cheeses, lamb to grill, frittatas, leftover savory and sweet pies from Easter dinner, fruit, cookies and chocolate eggs. And wine.

WHAT ARE YOUR FAVORITE PICNIC FOODS?

Here are links to some of mine. I’d love to know yours. Please drop a note in the comments. Pictured above are arrosticini—grilled lamb skewers—the protagonist of most picnics in Abruzzo. I’ve published this recipe elsewhere, including in my book Rustic Italian, but I’ve now added it to the Index of Recipes here on Substack, so it is easy to find.

Hands down, my favorite Easter treat (you probably know this already), this savory pie has a gorgeously flaky crust and an ultra-rich filling of cured meats and cheeses.

There are a thousand ways to stuff a hard-boiled egg, from classic deviled to fillings enriched with bacon, crab, or caviar. My favorite are these giardiniera-stuffed eggs. The minced vegetable pickle adds just the right amount of crunch and vinegary punch to the creamy yolk filling without overwhelming it, and the colorful flecks make the eggs look pretty.

These savory cheese-filled pastries get their name for the way they puff up during baking (“fiato” means breath) and the way some of the cheesy filling spills out of a little snip cut into their tops.

You don’t have to make your own pizza bianca to enjoy this simple but extraordinary panino on a picnic. But you could…

Festive in appearance and hearty in flavor, this farro salad feeds a good number of people, and is always a crowd pleaser.

The joys of a cold frittata cannot be overstated, and this one from

’s book Portico is one of the best. It is beyond easy to whip up and it totally delivers on flavor even though it contains just three ingredients—four if you count salt.

These brownies from Milan-based food writer Laurel Evans are among the best I’ve had, with beautifully crackled tops and a fudgy hazelnut-spiked center. The “magic” ingredient? Nutella.

The more common name for these rustic cookies is Ciambelline al Vino, or “little wine rings.” They are typically shaped into circles before being dipped in sugar and baked. I like to cross one end over the other; hence my name for them, Torcetti al Vino, “little wine twists.”

You can see from their rough texture that these cookies are the opposite of elegant and fussy, perfect for a picnic. They are delicious ~ not too sweet, crunchy and crumbly, long-keeping, and always ready to be dipped into a glass of wine.

Buona Pasqua e buona Pasquetta,

Domenica