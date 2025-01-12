Snow day! Illustration by Daniela Bracco

Via Carota. Photo by Domenica

I spent most of last week in New York City on the set of the photo shoot for my forthcoming book. I look forward to sharing more, including outtakes and behind-the-scenes moments, in the months ahead. For now, I can tell you that when you put four creative women together in a studio, magic happens.

My trip was pretty well timed, as I conveniently missed the snow storm that socked Washington, D.C. and other parts of the Mid-Atlantic last Monday. (It took nearly two days for plows to dig out our little neighborhood.) New York, on the other hand, got only a dusting. But we did get bitter cold temperatures, along with wind gusts. Typical New York January weather, in other words, which I remember well from the days when I lived there decades ago. You just burrow down into your scarf and get on with it.

On my last night in the city, I took the advice of a couple of folks who answered my social media query about which restaurants to visit as a solo diner and walked the 1.2 miles from my hotel down to Via Carota, in the West Village. The air was frozen (21° F / -6° C) but holiday lights were still up here and there and the city seemed to sparkle.

I’ve been curious about Via Carota ever since I got the restaurant’s cookbook a couple of years ago. I love the thoughtful simplicity of the recipes and I imagined the food of the restaurant to be just as appealing. But I know it’s virtually impossible to snag a reservation, and I hadn’t planned on trying. However, my social media friends advised me that if I went early and asked for a seat at the bar, chances are I would score. I did.

Friends, I was not disappointed. Here’s what I had: bruschetta with Vermont butter, anchovies, and capers (above left); grilled artichokes with aioli; and a generous spoonful of zabaglione with raspberries, shared by the diner seated next to me after I shared my bruschetta). The place was cozy, with a sociable vibe and a friendly, not over-solicitous staff. The menu has a robust vegetable selection—a big plus for me— and everything I had was pretty much flawless (though I wouldn’t have minded a little more booze in the zabaglione!). It was a rich meal and I barely felt the cold as I walked back to my hotel. If you get the opportunity to visit this gem, do it.

RECIPE: Cioccolata Calda | Italian Hot Chocolate

Cioccolata calda, served in my favorite tiny tumblers, made by potter Gabrielle Schaffner *

I’m back home now, where there is still plenty of snow on the ground and flurries whipping around in the wind. It reminds me of when my kids were little; on snow days, we would zipper, snap, and button them into their snow pants and boots, mittens, hats, and scarves, and send them outside—practically immobile beneath all that clothing—to play with their friends. Eventually, red-cheeked and numb with cold but also sweaty, they would trudge home and warm up with cups of Italian hot chocolate.

If you are not familiar with cioccolata calda, it exists in that magical realm between a drink and a spoon dessert, very dark and thick, barely sweet and with a bitter edge. The first time we took our children to Italy, when they were eight and six, it happened to be a cold and drizzly November. I was researching my first book, and the trip wasn’t focused on entertaining the kids. There was lots of driving from hill town to hill town in search of regional soups and stews, which they didn’t mind too much, once we got to our destinations, as in their eyes they looked like fairy tale places.

Hot chocolate was what we bribed them with so that I could get my work done. It quickly became a daily ritual for us to stop at a bar late in the afternoon after walking around in the chilly mist. My husband and I would toss back espressos and the kids would have their hot chocolate. Our daughter would drink hers hot, while our son would wait for his to cool and then eat it like warm chocolate pudding.

When we got home, I devised my own recipe. Be forewarned that it is obscenely rich, and that once you’ve had it you will never go back to Swiss Miss.

*A note about the beautiful little tumblers in which I like to serve cioccolata calda: They were made by Massachusetts-based potter Gabrielle Schaffner. We’ve been friends on Instagram for years, but had never met until this past week, when she and her wife, Laura, also an artist, happened to be in NYC at the same time as I was there. Serendipity! We made plans to meet one morning for breakfast, and so now, I can happily say that we are friends IRL. You can learn more about Gabrielle’s work and see examples on her website.

Serves 2 to 3

INGREDIENTS

1 cup (240 ml) whole or low-fat milk

3/4 cup (170 ml) heavy cream

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 to 3 tablespoons sugar

3 teaspoons cornstarch

Whipped cream for serving (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Measure the milk, heavy cream, and cocoa powder into a saucepan and set it over medium heat. Begin whisking to incorporate the ingredients, and reduce the heat to medium-low or low if necessary to prevent it from boiling.



2. When the mixture is warm, gently whisk in 2 tablespoons of the sugar. Continue to cook over a gentle flame until the cocoa and sugar are dissolved and the mixture is steaming hot. Add a little more sugar for sweeter hot chocolate.



3. Measure the cornstarch into a small bowl. Spoon a little of the hot chocolate mixture into the bowl and stir it into the cornstarch, smoothing out any lumps. Pour this mixture into the saucepan of hot chocolate and continue to whisk over low heat for another couple of minutes, until thick and smooth but still drinkable.

4. Pour into cups and serve with a dollop of whipped cream.

Cioccolata Calda

