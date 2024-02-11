Adorable graphic by Daniela Bracco

A sunny, speckled hazelnut carrot cake for dessert

It’s been awhile since I posted a Buona Domenica Menu—ten months to be precise. The theme of the last one was Easter/Spring 2023 and featured lamb, peas, and stracciatella crostata. And now, here we are, once again inching towards spring.

But it’s still February, and this menu has an appropriately late-winter vibe, with lots of zesty flavors but also a good dose of comfort.

I enjoy devising menus, maybe because I enjoy solving puzzles. It’s a satisfying exercise to create a lineup of dishes that align with the season and with one another. I don’t just mean ingredients and flavors that blend well together, though I do mean that, but also how they work together in terms of appearance and color, texture, and sequence, the way one dish seems meant to follow another.

I have to admit, though, that this menu sort of fell into my lap after last week’s virtual cocktail party for paid subscribers. During our online get-together, we made sweet-and-sour stewed radicchio and two types of crostini—crostini piccanti, topped with a paté made of anchovies, olives, capers, parsley, bread and vinegar; and crostini with gorgonzola, walnuts, and honey. My brain immediately started thinking about how to turn those dishes into the components of a larger meal.

I knew I wanted to slide in one more big braise before my appetite starts veering away from rib-sticking comfort food. That’s when the idea for osso buco came to me. I had been wanting to try it with beef short ribs rather than traditional veal shanks and this seemed like a good opportunity. I could easily see how well the silky, fat-rich beef would pair with a side of sweet and vinegary radicchio, the vegetable’s bitterness mellowed by cooking but still assertive enough to stand up to those ribs.

For an appetizer, I chose the crostini piccanti, which, like the radicchio, were laced with vinegar and other sharp flavors. I also used some crostini topping to make stuffed eggs.

My starting point for dessert was a cake I have shared many times—the carrot polenta cake with Marsala from The Glorious Vegetables of Italy. Except I turned it into a hazelnut cake. In fact, by the time I was done with it, it was an entirely new cake, one that seemed just right for rounding out the menu. It had warmth and richness from finely ground toasted hazelnuts, a bit of zing from citrus zest, and a bitter kick from chocolate shards. I almost omitted the carrots but left them in, more for the pretty speckles than anything else.

And that, my friends, is the story of our latest menu. I wish I could say that I served this meal at a dinner party with linens and silver and the glow of candlelight, but I haven’t been in entertaining mode (ankle fatigue and such). So I served it to my family and we ate it at the kitchen table and I turned the leftover osso buco into a pasta sauce and shared the cake with our neighbors.

Readers: Do you enjoy creating menus? If you have a favorite one, let us know in the comments.

APPETIZER RECIPE: Carol Field’s Crostini Piccanti

The piccante paté also makes a good filling for stuffed eggs

I’ve had Carol Field’s book Italy in Small Bites for years, but only recently did I start making this piquant topping for crostini. It has all my favorite assertive flavors: anchovy fillets, capers, olives, and vinegar. And it comes together easily in a food processor. The recipe calls for four hard-cooked egg yolks. Don’t toss the empty egg white halves. Fill them with some of the topping and serve them alongside the crostini. You may end up with leftover topping. See the note at the end of the recipe for ideas on how to use it.

Makes enough topping for 2 dozen crostini

INGREDIENTS

2 large slices country bread, crusts removed, about 100 g (3 1/2 ounces) trimmed

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

6 anchovy fillets in oil (I use Rizzoli Alici in Salsa Piccante)

3 tablespoons roughly chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

2 to 3 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

3/4 cup (120 g) pine nuts or blanched almonds

4 teaspoons capers, drained and rinsed

4 hard-boiled egg yolks (see NOTE)

12 large green olives, pitted

1/2 cup (120 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Crostini (see NOTE)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Break apart the trimmed bread and place in a shallow bowl. Sprinkle the vinegar over and let rest 10 to 15 minutes while you prep the remaining ingredients. When ready, squeeze the bread with your hands to remove any excess vinegar.

2. Place the moistened bread, anchovies, garlic, nuts, capers, egg yolks, and olives in the work bowl of a food processor. Pulse briefly to break up the ingredients. With the motor running, drizzle in the olive oil until you have a fine paste. Taste and season with a pinch of salt and some freshly ground pepper and pulse to incorporate. Scoop the topping into a bowl, spread over crostini, and garnish each piece with a few capers, chopped olives, or parsley leaves.

NOTE: You can use your preferred method for hard-boiling eggs. I like to steam them, as for some reason I find them easier to peel than boiled eggs. To steam the eggs, place a steamer basket in a saucepan and add water to the pan, making sure it doesn’t rise above the bottom of the basket. Bring the water to a boil, then add the eggs. Cover and lower the heat to a gentle simmer and cook for 13 minutes. Turn off the heat and let sit for a minute. Carefully tip out the water in the pan and remove the steamer basket. Jostle the eggs against the inside walls of the pan to crack them a bit. Cover with cold water and let sit for a couple of minutes. Peel the eggs, cut them in half lengthwise, and remove the yolks for the filling. Don’t toss the whites; instead fill them with a scoop of the piquant filling, sprinkle with salt and drizzle with a little olive oil, and serve alongside the crostini.

If you have leftover filling, you can use it as a dip for raw vegetables, like carrots or celery. It also makes a great spread for a ham sandwich.

To make crostini, cut a baguette or ficelle (slim baguette) on the diagonal into thinnish slices. Arrange them on a baking sheet and brush the tops with olive oil. Bake at 400° F (200° C) for 8 to 10 minutes, until crisped and golden.

MAIN COURSE: Osso Buco-Style Short Ribs

It is hard to photograph brown food

Osso buco, braised bone-in veal shanks in a rich, dark sauce, might be the most famous dish ever to emerge from Italy’s fashion and culinary trend-setting capital, Milano. My version, based on my mom’s, is spiced with cloves and black peppercorns, and enhanced with dried porcini, giving it an extra level of luxury.

Not long ago, unable to find more than two veal shanks at the meat counter, I added a couple of meaty beef short ribs to my osso buco and was really pleased with the result. When I made it again recently, I left out the veal entirely, and that’s how this savory braise came to be. There is no marrow in short ribs, so if the marrow is what you’re after you may want to stick with veal shanks. On the other hand, substituting beef ribs for the veal makes the dish considerably less expensive, and although the flavor is not quite the same, you still end up with a luxuriously rich sauce and tender chunks of braised meat. And—bonus—if you are lucky to have any sauce left over, it makes a stellar pasta sauce.

SIDE DISH: Radicchio in Agrodolce (in Saor)

I first posted this recipe in Fall 2022 and was reminded how good it is when we made it during our online cocktail party. Marinating food in sweet-sour vinegar brine began as way of preserving ingredients, especially for long seafaring journeys. It is still a tradition in Venetian cuisine. The classic dish sarde in saor combines sardines marinated with onions, raisins, pine nuts and spices in a sweet-sour vinegar mixture. But the technique works well with other seafood, and even vegetables. If you haven’t tried cooking radicchio before, you are in for a nice surprise. Cooking the vegetable softens it and tames its bitterness and brings out its lovely nutty and mellow side. Serve this as part of an antipasto spread, or as a side dish.

DESSERT: Hazelnut Carrot Cake with Bittersweet Chocolate and Orange Zest

This cake began life as the carrot polenta cake with Marsala in my book The Glorious Vegetables of Italy. I wanted to see what would happen if I swapped in ground hazelnuts for the cornmeal in the cake, so I did. It turned out fine—my family all liked it. But it was too similar to the original and not quite as good. So, I made a few changes, editing out the marsala and editing in some shaved bittersweet chocolate. Better, but still not quite where I wanted it to be. Finally, after a couple more tweaks, I got the cake I wanted—a rich, tender crumb speckled with carrot and shards of bittersweet chocolate, and a warm, sweet (but not too sweet), complex flavor.

This cake absolutely does not need anything but a dusting of confectioners’ sugar at serving time, but a dollop of whipped cream laced with Cognac (or Frangelico!) certainly would not hurt.

PICTURE ITALY: Villa Borghese, 2017

