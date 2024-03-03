Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking. I’m a journalist, cooking instructor, occasional tour guide, and author of eight cookbooks on Italian cuisine. Click here to browse through the newsletter archive. If you’re looking for a particular recipe, you’ll find all Buona Domenica recipes—145 and counting—indexed here, ready to download and print—a function for paid subscribers.

As I sit down to write this newsletter on a Saturday, it is raining hard. The empty bird feeders, which I forgot to refill yesterday, look forlorn as they sway in the wind, as do the birds who perch momentarily before flying away, no doubt disappointed. I should refill them, but the thought of squelching through the bog that is our backyard at the moment keeps me from the task. The cardinals and finches will have to fend for themselves for one more day.

Sunday’s forecast is brighter—partly sunny and 65° F / 18° C, but even so, the last few weeks of winter always feel like a slog through the mud. I’m over winter flavors, stews and braises, muddy root vegetables, thick soups. Maybe you are, too?

This week, I thought I’d shake things up a bit by sharing a list of nine ingredients that I’ve been turning to lately to inject a little life, a bit of brio, a dash of vim and vigor (looking at a thesaurus right now) into the food I’ve been cooking. These are mostly condiments, spices, add-ins, things from the pantry, or in one case, the freezer, that have helped me climb out of the winter rut. I hope they’ll do the same for you.

And if you have any favorite ingredients that you’ve been relying on lately to give your food a flavor boost, please do share them in the comments.

Here we go, in no particular order except that we start savory and end sweet.

1. WEGMANS ROASTED TOMATO WEDGES

I picked up a container of these at my local Wegmans on a whim a few weeks ago and I can’t seem to get enough of them. Yes, I could make my own roasted tomatoes or cherry tomatoes (better in winter than supermarket Romas). But there’s something about the way these are seasoned that I find irresistible. Plus, they’re convenient. They are sweet, slightly garlicky and pepped up with vinegar and herbs. I’ve been dropping them into soups and sauces, and serving them as a simple side to roast chicken and sausages. My favorite preparation, though, is to chop them up and quickly sauté them, along with some thinly slicd garlic and a spoonful of capers, with shrimp, skate wings, or cod. If you don’t have a Wegmans near you, check the deli of your favorite local supermarket, as many of them have robustly stocked delis.

2. BOMBA CALABRESE

Forget chili crisp. Bomba Calabrese is what you need. Even though the label says “hot antipasto spread”, I rarely use it for that. But I do employ this spicy, spoonable condiment in many other ways. In case you are not familiar with it, Bomba Calabrese (Calabrian ‘bomb’) is a mix of finely chopped vegetables—typically sweet and hot peppers, artichokes, eggplant, and mushrooms—bottled in sunflower oil. Beyond adding a dollop to soups and sauces, I use bomba in sandwiches, as a pizza topping, in scrambled eggs, and in uova in purgatorio. My favorite brand, which is not pictured above and which I am currently out of, is this one.

3. DRY VERMOUTH

Well yes, I suppose a martini is one way to get through winter, but that’s not why I’ve included dry vermouth here. Did you know that dry, or extra-dry, vermouth is a great substitution for wine in recipes? It makes sense if you think about it, since vermouth is wine that has been enhanced with botanicals and herbs plus a small amount of distilled spirit, such as brandy. I must give credit to my husband for this one, since it was he who grabbed the bottle of extra-dry vermouth a few weeks ago while making a pot of the Kale Braised in White Wine from Everyday Italian. I’ve since been adding it to other braised vegetable dishes, as well as fish and seafood.

4. FARRO MISO

A few years ago, I published a Q & A with Sarah Conezio and Isaiah Billington, former pastry chefs and owners of Keepwell Vinegar. The small (but growing) company produces a host of fantastic fermented goods in Pennsylvania. One of the condiments they make is farro miso, which is such a wonderful flavor bomb it’s hard to describe: salty, sweet, earthy, nutty, creamy, and slightly spicy is the best I can do. It’s better than any bouillon as a flavor booster. And better than marmite or vegemite as a toast topper. My favorite preparation is their Miso Spaghetti. It’s beyond easy to make and requires just four ingredients beyond the spaghetti itself: farro miso, scallions, butter, and black pepper. Here’s Keepwell Vinegar’s original recipe, which calls for their white miso.

5. MICHAEL CHIARELLO’S TOASTED SPICE RUB

I made this warm, fennel, cinnamon, and coriander-spiced rub for years, and used it to season grilled chicken and fish and to bolster the flavor of beans. But mostly I used it to make Chiarello’s Forever Roasted Pork from his book Michael Chiarello’s Casual Cooking. The rub is spread liberally over boneless pork shoulder and then the meat is roasted at 275° F (135° C) for seven hours. He was such an inventive cook, and he had a way of fusing Italian and northern California cooking like no other chef. I was sorry to learn he died suddenly last October after an allergic reaction caused a fatal heart attack. It had been awhile since I’d cooked one of his recipes, so last week I made a batch of the toasted spice rub, and I’ll be using it for Forever Roasted Pork to server on Oscar night next Sunday. Just a heads up if you click on the recipe: the online version is different than the one in the book. I’ve included the recipe for the book’s Toasted Spice Rub at the end of the newsletter. If you’re interested in making the pork—highly recommended—just sub in the Toasted Spice Rub for the fennel rub in the online recipe. It makes a big difference.

6. PORK COPPA STEAKS

You might have come across the word ‘coppa’ in reference to the cured Italian sausage of the same name. It’s made from the neck muscle that runs down to the shoulder. That same cut makes wonderful steaks—better than those fat-capped chops, in my opinion. It’s not a cut you’ll find at the supermarket, but if you have a local butcher, ask about it. The meat is tender and flavorful and beautifully marbled, as you can see from the photo. The steaks are a much more manageable size than those ginormous chops, ranging from about 3.5 to 5.5 ounces (100 to 155 g). Just season them with salt, pepper, and garlic powder—or, better yet, some of Chiarello’s Toasted Spice Rub—and grill or sear in a cast-iron pan.

7. CRIMSON RAISINS

I almost always prefer golden raisins to brown ones—to me they have a brighter, more sweet-sour flavor and are more attractive in baked goods. Then I discovered something even better: crimson raisins, made from Crimson seedless grapes. They are about twice the size as standard raisins, and they range in color from pale rosy gold to deep blush. I found them on Nuts.com and have been putting them in and on just about everything, including my morning yogurt, radicchio in agrodolce, and this walnut cake.

8. WALNUT-STUFFED FIGS AND MEDJOOL DATES

From the holidays and into spring, I almost always have a stash of dried figs in my pantry. Slicing or pulling them open and stuffing them with walnuts turns them into one of my favorite snacks—satisfying and packed with nutrition. I’ve only recently started doing the same thing with Medjool dates. In fact, I did not think I was a date person until I bit into a Medjool a few months ago (late to the party, I know). They have a tender-chewy texture and taste of slightly bitter caramel. To gild the lily, I sometimes fix up a plate of these stuffed dried fruits and drizzle a little chestnut honey on top.

9. STRAWBERRY-RHUBARB COMPOTE AND SYRUP

I know this one feels like I’m trying to hurry spring along. But really I was just making room in my over-stuffed freezer. In summer I often stock up on strawberries, cherries, rhubarb, blueberries and so on from the farmers’ market, and freeze them in bags to eventually turn into pies and tarts and jams. Then March rolls around and there they sit, most of them, still in their bags, suffering from freezer burn and neglect. A couple of weeks ago, I dumped a bag of frozen rhubarb and one of strawberries into a large baking dish, let the fruit defrost a bit, then tossed it with sugar, threw in a vanilla bean and a few strips of orange zest and roasted it. When the fruit was tender, I scooped it into a colander set over a bowl to collect the liquid, which I then boiled down to thicken it. Now I have strawberry-rhubarb compote and syrup. Yes, I have been putting both on yogurt for breakfast (along with those crimson raisins). I still have a lot left of both compote and syrup, so up next are strawberry-rhubarb fool and strawberry-rhubarb pavlova.

Tell me: What foods, condiments, or ingredients are you relying on to bolster flavors and spirits right now?

RECIPE: Michael Chiarello’s Toasted Spice Rub

Recipe slightly adapted from Michael Chiarello’s Casual Cooking.

Makes about 1 cup

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup (18 g) fennel seeds

1 tablespoon (5 g) whole coriander seeds

1 tablespoon (10 g) black peppercorns

1 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 cup (28 g) ancho chili powder

2 tablespoons (40 g) coarse sea salt

2 tablespoons (12 g) ground cinnamon

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Put the fennel, coriander, and peppercorns in a small heavy skillet and set over moderate heat. Toss frequently so that they toast evenly. When the fennel seed turns a shade darker, turn on the exhaust fan and, working quickly, add the red pepper flakes and toss, toss, toss. When the spices are fragrant and the fennel seed is very light brown, turn the spice mixture onto a plate to cool.

2. Pour the cooled spices into a blender (I use a VitaMix) and add the chili powder, salt, and cinnamon. Blend until the spices are finely and evenly ground. If you have a small spice mill or coffee grinder dedicated to grinding spices, grind only the toasted mixture, then pour into a bowl and toss with the remaining ingredients.

3. Store the spice mix in an airtight container away from light and heat for up to 4 months, or freeze for up to a year.

Alla prossima,

Domenica