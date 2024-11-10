I snapped this picture last month with my phone, during a solo day trip I took from my house in Penne to the town of Pescocostanzo, on the other side of the Maiella National Park. I’ve been gazing at it a lot this week, as an antidote of sorts.

Daniela and I will be back next week with fresh art, a new recipe, and a sneak peek at my Thanksgiving 2024 menu. I am ironing out the details for the December 14 online holiday bake-along for paid subscribers, and will also share those next week.

In the mean time, here are links to a few essays published this week on Substack that I appreciated and wanted to pass along:

Writer

shared an essay from E.B. White, written in 1940, titled “Freedom.”

Las Vegas-based writer

wrote about the likely impact of the election on her state of Nevada and her local community. I’ve never been to Nevada, but Kim writes with clarity and heart, and there is always something universal to be gleaned from her words:

Finally, my friend

has decided to “let my Christmas freak-flag fly early this year,” and I am HERE for it.

Thanks, as always, for reading, subscribing, and sharing.

Alla prossima,

Domenica