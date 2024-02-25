A little bird told me to make this cake. Enchanting graphic by Daniela Bracco

Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of inspired Italian home cooking and baking. I’m a journalist, cooking instructor, occasional tour guide, and author of eight cookbooks on Italian cuisine. Click here to browse through the newsletter archive. If you’re looking for a particular recipe, you’ll find all Buona Domenica recipes—144 and counting—indexed here, ready to download and print—a function for paid subscribers.

This week’s newsletter features a free recipe for Torta Caprese al Limone, a sunny lemon and white chocolate cake from the Amalfi Coast. If you would like to support my work and gain access to all recipes and archived newsletters, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Grazie.

A few weeks ago I found myself awake and googling recipes for ‘Torta Caprese al Limone’ at three-thirty in the morning. I have no idea why. It’s (still) February so perhaps I had been dreaming about Capri or the Amalfi Coast.

This is a cake I’d never made and, honestly, had no interest in at all until the moment it entered my head, unbidden, in the middle of the night. Suddenly I was squinting at the blue light of my phone, pinching the screen to enlarge the tiny text, comparing various recipes’ ingredient lists and techniques and thinking about what I would and wouldn’t do, already editing in my head.

I guess when life gives you insomnia, you dream about southern Italy and making lemon cake.

If you are familiar with Italian desserts, then you might know about Torta Caprese, a dense almond-chocolate cake that is said to have originated on the island of Capri circa 1920. Lore accompanies many famous Italian recipes, and Torta Caprese is no exception. As the story goes, a chef named Carmine di Fiore was (allegedly) cooking for three associates of the gangster Al Capone. While mixing the ingredients for an almond cake, Chef Carmine neglected to add flour to the batter of ground almonds, butter, bittersweet chocolate, sugar, and eggs. It wasn’t until the torte was already in the oven that he realized his mistake. As luck would have it, the dessert turned out beautifully—crispy on the outside from whipped egg whites, and rich and dense on the inside from the chocolate, butter, egg yolks, and ground almonds. It was (apparently) a hit with the trio of crooks, since no one got kneecapped.

I topped my lemon Caprese with whipped cream, candied peel, and white chocolate shavings

Torta Caprese is now found in pretty much every pasticceria in Campania, the region that includes Capri, Naples, Sorrento, and the Amalfi Coast, where you’ll find it dusted with confectioners’ sugar and stenciled with the word “Caprese” in cursive.

It wasn’t until recently—2007—that the cake’s fairer sibling, Torta Caprese al Limone, made her debut. She was dreamed up by acclaimed pastry chef Salvatore (Sal) De Riso, owner of the eponymous Pasticceria Sal De Riso, in Minori, one of the picturesque towns along the Amalfi Coast. He is known for employing the area’s prized gigantic sweet lemons—the sfusato Amalfitano—in many of his creations, especially this one.

In re-jiggering classic Torta Caprese, De Riso swapped in white chocolate for bittersweet and added fresh lemon zest and candied peel. I first came across his recipe a few years ago while researching the original chocolate Caprese, a version of which I published in my book Everyday Italian. I remember reading the recipe for lemon Caprese and thinking, “Ugh. White chocolate. Why?” Other than a brief flirtation with white chocolate chip-macadamia nut cookies in the early 1980s I have never craved or sought out anything made with white chocolate. What even is white chocolate?

Looks like soap, tastes like weak tea

The answer is: it’s a mixture of milk, sugar, and cocoa butter, but without cocoa solids. Imagine The Wizard of Oz starting out in Technicolor and then suddenly switching to black and white. That is white chocolate. It was apparently invented in the 19th century by the Swiss to conjure the snow-capped Alps, but to me it looks like soap and tastes like butter and weak chamomile tea. Still, weirdly, the more I pondered the combination of lemons and white chocolate, the more I wanted to bake this cake.

I believe I know who was responsible for this sudden curiosity. My mother loved lemon desserts. The two she made most often were lemon meringue pie and frozen lemon soufflé. Her birthday is next month and although she would not have been familiar with this cake I know she would have loved it. I know because I did make it and ever since I took my first bite this cake has had a hold on me. If there is even a sliver of it stashed away in the fridge it is all I can think about until it’s gone. It turns out that the combination of the zesty lemon and white chocolate is quite irresistible. Lemon is the predominant flavor, but the milky tea flavor of the chocolate mellows it and also gives the cake its brownie-like texture. When my daughter first tasted it she said, enthusiastically, “This is like an Italian lemon bar.”

Also, this cake seems to get better with every passing day, more fudge-like in texture, its sunny lemon flavor never fading. When I was a child and would ask my mom about how she knew something, a secret of mine or some other intel she wasn’t supposed to be privy to, she would say, “A little bird told me.” I believe she was the little bird who told me to make this cake. You should make it, too.

Readers: What’s your favorite lemon dessert?

Leave a comment

RECIPE: Torta Caprese al Limone

There are plenty of online recipes for this popular cake, including Sal De Riso’s original. His calls for extra-virgin olive oil, potato starch, and a pinch of leavening. It looks incredible, but in the end, I decided to use my own chocolate Caprese torte as my roadmap. There’s no potato starch and I use melted butter instead of olive oil. The only leavening comes from the air whipped into the egg whites. I did borrow De Riso’s genius suggestion of adding chopped candied peel to the batter. I didn’t have lemon so I used candied orange peel. You’ll find my recipe for candied peel here.

Tip: If you can find them, choose lemons with a thick, nubby rind, as these tend to have more oils and thus more flavor and aroma than thin, smooth-skinned lemons.

Makes one 9-inch (23-cm) cake, to serve 8-10



INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup (1 stick; 115 g) unsalted butter, cut into pieces

1 cup (120 g) fine almond flour; plus more for the cake pan

8 ounces (227 g) white chocolate, chopped or shaved; plus a handful of shavings for decorating

1 cup (200 g) granulated sugar, divided

4 large eggs, separated, at room temperature

Zest of 2 thick-skinned lemons, finely grated; plus 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed juice

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

1/4 cup (28 g) finely chopped candied lemon or orange peel; plus more for decorating

Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

Whipped cream, for decorating



INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 350° F (180° C). Use 1 tablespoon of the butter to coat the bottom and sides of a 9-inch (23-cm) round springform pan; then dust with a little almond flour, tapping out the excess.

2. Put the rest of the butter into a heatproof bowl and add the chopped white chocolate. Set the bowl over barely simmering water in a saucepan, making sure that the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water. Heat, stirring now and again, until the butter and chocolate begin to melt. Continue to stir more regularly until the butter and chocolate are completely melted, smooth, and incorporated. Remove from the heat and let cool briefly.

3. In a large bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and 3/4 cup (150 g) of the granulated sugar until light and creamy—I use a hand mixer. Beat in the lemon zest and all but 1/4 teaspoon of the juice (save that last bit for the egg whites). Beat in the vanilla extract and salt. Gradually whisk or beat in the cooled butter-white chocolate mixture, then use a silicone spatula to fold in the almond flour and chopped candied peel just until evenly distributed.

3. Using a clean stainless-steel bowl and clean beaters, whip the egg whites on medium-low speed until foamy. Add the reserved 1/4 teaspoon lemon juice and with the mixer on medium, slowly pour in the remaining 1/4 cup (50 g) granulated sugar and whip until the whites are glossy and hold medium-firm peaks, with just a slight droop when the beaters are lifted.

4. Gently fold the egg whites into the batter in three takes, one-third at a time, just until no white streaks remain, taking care not to overmix. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

5. Bake the torte until just set and the top is puffed and golden, 35 to 38 minutes. If the top seems to be browning before the cake is set, loosely lay a sheet of foil over it during the last 5 to 10 minutes of baking. Don’t worry if the top looks a bit bumpy when it is done, as the cake will be inverted before serving.

6. Let the cake cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes; it will deflate a bit and this is fine. Run a narrow offset spatula or a thin knife around the inside edge of the pan to loosen the sides, then unclasp and carefully remove the pan ring. Let the cake cool to room temperature. Carefully invert it onto a serving platter and gently pry off the cake bottom and the round of parchment.

7. To serve, dust the surface lightly with confectioners’ sugar. Spread a generous mound of fresh, lightly sweetened whipped cream on the cake, leaving the edges and sides bare. Scatter some shards of white chocolate and candied citrus peel on top and serve.

Click on the button below for a printable/downloadable version of the recipe (a function available to paid subscribers).

Printable Recipe: Lemon Torta Caprese

As always, thank you for reading. If you enjoyed this post, please click the little heart icon at the top, and please help spread the word by sharing Buona Domenica with others. Follow me on Instagram to keep up with my daily goings on in the kitchen.

Alla prossima,

Domenica

Share