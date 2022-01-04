Benvenuti!

Welcome to Buona Domenica, a weekly newsletter of Italian recipes and inspiration, delivered to your inbox every Sunday. I’m Domenica Marchetti, author of seven (soon to be eight) books on Italian home cooking, including Preserving Italy: Canning, Curing, Infusing, and Bottling Italian Flavors and Traditions; and the bestselling book The Glorious Pasta of Italy. I teach cooking classes online and IRL, and I occasionally host tours and workshops in Italy. My articles and recipes on Italian food have been widely published, but this newsletter gives me an opportunity to connect directly with you and others who love Italian food and life as much as I do.

Why Subscribe?

So you never miss a recipe! Each week, I share high-quality, thoroughly tested recipes—the kind that have defined my work—along with Italian food stories, interviews, inspiration, memories, and more. Premium subscribers have access to all recipes, including new ones that I’m publishing for the first time here on Substack.

Discussion threads, where we can share stories and our passion for Italian food, culture, and travel.

Discounts on my online hands-on cooking classes, in which we make everything from homemade pasta to Italian cookies.

Giveaways of cookbooks and Italian products.

And of course, the Sunday newsletter delivered directly to your inbox.

Join our “comitiva”

Be part of our community of Italian food lovers. We’ll swap recipes, share techniques, even dive into Italian culture and travel.

Baci,

Domenica

