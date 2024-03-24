Arrosticini: Grilled Lamb Skewers

Arrosticini on the grill at La Baita della Sceriffa, 2009

As teenagers, my friends and I spent many a summer night venturing into the hills above our beach town in Abruzzo in search of arrosticini—lamb skewers cooked over an open flame. We didn’t have a particular destination in mind; we would just zigzag through the hill roads until we found a sign, usually hand-written, with an arrow pointing us in the right direction. Even without it, all we had to do was follow the enticing, smoking aroma of grilled meat through the trees and around the next bend to find the clearing outfitted with rustic wooden tables and grills.

Arrosticini are composed of just two ingredients: tiny pieces of fatty lamb—really mutton or castrato (wether)—and salt. They are packed with savory flavor. The marbled meat is prepared in a peculiar but rather brilliant way; small wooden skewers are driven into big blocks of meat packed into a rectangular metal container. These are then machine-cut precisely into centimeter-sized cubes—although there are those who still pride themselves in hand-cutting their arrosticini.

Originally a quick-cooking portable meal for shepherds who traveled Abruzzo’s transumanza, driving sheep down into Puglia for winter and then back into Abruzzo in summer, arrosticini have become one of the region’s most famous foods.

One of the best ways to enjoy arrosticini is on Campo Imperatore, the high plain near the summit of the Gran Sasso mountain range. There you will find scattered rifugi, rustic shelters with rows of narrow grills set up outside and, inside, a deli counter of sorts in which you can buy ready-to-cook arrosticini by the kilo, along with local cheeses, salumi, bread, and beverages.

My homestyle arrosticini are a slight variation of what you might find at a rifugio. I cut the lamb into slightly larger, more manageable pieces than traditional arrosticini—actually, my husband does that part. And I add a non-traditional finishing touch: brushing the just-grilled skewers with a rosemary branch dipped in olive oil. Grilled bread on the side is a must.

Makes about 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds (1 kg) boneless leg of lamb with some marbling of fat, cut into precise 3/4-inch (2 cm) cubes

Fine sea salt

Extra-virgin olive oil (optional)

A branch of fresh rosemary (optional)



INSTRUCTION

1. Soak a handful of small wooden skewers, 8 to 12 inches (20 to 30 cm) in length in cold water for 30 minutes. Prepare a fire in a charcoal grill or preheat a gas grill to high.

2. Thread the cubes of lamb onto the skewers, packing them tightly with no space between the spaces, taking care to add some fatty bits among the pieces. Place the skewers on the grill grate directly over the heat and sear, turning as needed, until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes. A minute or so before removing the skewers from the grill, sprinkle them lightly with salt.

3. Transfer the skewers to a platter and use the rosemary sprig to brush them lightly with good olive oil, if you like. Serve hot.