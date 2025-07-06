Buona Domenica

Lucrezia OBrien
2d

Hi....this isn't about cherries...I took my two children to Puerto Rico for a short trip. When I decided to go gambling and left them in our suite on the tenth floor of our hotel, they decided to drop water balloons off our balcony to see how many people they could hit. So embarrassed when the hotel manager came and dragged me out of the casino!!!

Gabrielle
2d

Ha! I just loved that story. Can you IMAGINE being rained on by cherry pits, dio mio...

It brought me back to two memories--

When I was little--maybe 5?--my mom had a very entertaining boyfriend, and I remember we up on the roof, waited for her to come home, and pelted her with water balloons!

When I was just a few years older I had one of those strange life size dolls, and my friend and I would put her in the bow window of my brownstone apartment, put things in the doll's hand and catapult them out the window while we hid. I don't even remember what we threw! Or if we hit anyone!

