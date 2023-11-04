Discover more from Buona Domenica
BUONA DOMENICA RECIPE INDEX
Links to all Buona Domenica recipes
Keeping track of all the recipes this newsletter has published—more than 100 since its debut in February 2022—has become a rather challenging feat. So I’ve simplified the process by creating this index of recipes.
Here’s where you’ll find every single recipe I’ve published on Buona Domenica, organized alphabetically, by category. Just click on the recipe title to view (and print out) the full recipe. At the bottom of each recipe, you will see two “buttons.” Click on the first to download and print out the recipe. Click on the second, a green button with the title of the original post in which the recipe appeared, to read that post.
Access to recipe links in this archive is limited to paying subscribers. If you haven’t already upgraded your subscription, now is a great time to do so. Having access to this archive is like having an entire, expanding cookbook at your fingertips.
ANTIPASTI
Francobolli (Little Sandwiches with Eggplant and Sweet Pepper Purée)
PRIMI: Pasta + Pasta Sauces
Fusilli Corti Bucati with Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomatoes and Cream
Spaghetti Aglio, Olio, e Acciughe (Spaghetti with Anchovy Sauce)
PASTA SAUCES
PRIMI: Rice Dishes
PRIMI: Soups
SECONDI: Meat + Fish + Eggs
Sformato di Ricotta con Pomodorini (Ricotta and Tomato Sformato)
Sformato di Ricotta e Zucchine (Ricotta and Zucchini Sformato)
VERDURE e CONTORNI: Vegetables, Salads, Sides
Melanzane Ripiene Castelvetro (Herb and Cheese-Stuffed Eggplant)
Orange Salad with Radicchio, Red Onion, and Taggiasca Olives
PANE: Bread
DOLCI: Desserts & Pastries
Torta di Mandorle, Farro, e Pesche (Almond, Farro, and Peach Cake)
