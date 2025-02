Chiacchiere al Cacao, or fried cocoa pastry ribbons, are a riff on those crispy fried strips of pastry that go by a thousand names and which you find in bakeries throughout Italy during Carnival season. Chiacchiere means ‘gossip’ or ‘chatter’ in Abruzzese dialect and may refer to the way the pastry bubbles noisily when it hits the pan of hot oil. Other …